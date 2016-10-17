Principals Ruffoni, Fountain find their niche in CRPUSD

Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Richard Crane’s Teresa Ruffoni is one of two featured. By Irene Hilsendager Teresa Ruffoni graduated from Sonoma State University with a BA in liberal studies. She received her teaching credentials from Cal State Northridge. Her first year of teaching was done in Southern California. Teresa moved to Sonoma County and fell in love with the area. Ruffoni has been in education for 27 years. Her first year was at John Reed Elementary, then moving to La Fiesta and then on to Thomas Page. Teresa went back to Sonoma State University to get her administration credentials. She then taught for five years at Marguerite Hahn Elementary before coming to Evergreen while being in transition to get the opportunity to open Richard Crane in 2017, which will be a year-round school starting in 2017. Ruffoni says the school district is thinking forward, going all out for Richard Crane and ‘Ruffoni,’ see page 3 ‘Ruffoni’ Continued from page 1 she is extremely happy to be working with families and training others. Crane is centrally located and will be beneficial for families that like the year-round track. The community is growing and with many buildings being constructed she is sure the Richard Crane School is really planning for the future. Teresa said, “Many parents really don’t like a year-round school as vacations can’t be planned or the students need the three-month vacation. However, going to a year-round school gives the students a whole solid month off, which is plenty of time for vacations. There are also breaks in September and October, which does gives you more vacation and ready to get back for more study.” Ruffoni is married with twin daughters, lives in Santa Rosa and loves to garden, hike and walk around Spring Lake. Teresa is looking forward to be an administrator at Richard Crane, where she will be in classrooms and supporting teachers. Ruffoni said “I am so excited about opening new schools and getting the community involved.” So for now Teresa will be at Evergreen Elementary, which was built in 1978 and enjoying the transition.

Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice's Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Monte Vista's Sarah Fountain is one of two featured. By Irene Hilsendager Sarah Fountain was born and raised in Southern California, graduated from high school and immediately enrolled in Sonoma State University. Sarah's dream has always been to be an educator. Fountain knew that Sonoma State had a highly regarded program in education and she wanted to make sure that she would get in to further her education. Fountain graduated from SSU with a Bachelor Liberal Credential and also a Multiple Subject Teaching Credential. This was a two tier program – one to get a mild to modern credential and become an Education Specialist. After receiving her Master's Degree in special education and administration service credentials, she started teaching in the Petaluma City School District. Sarah taught fourth- and fifth-grade students for two years. After receiving all of her needed credentials, she applied at Monte Vista Elementary School located in the "M" section of Rohnert Park Sarah has only been at Monte Vista four years but has been an educator for 16 years. Fountain says the school district is great and she has developed so many relationships in the district. Having the ability to reach out to other educators is a huge asset. Sarah says she has come a long way. Coming in after Jane Wheeler retired – Wheeler was the principal for 23 years – she kept asking herself what was she to do to stay within the expectations of Wheeler. She knew she had to keep the projects going that were most important to the community and instilled by the parents. Fountain feels she has made a small dent in the four years. The staff is strong and with the population growing and new development going up, she is sure that Monte Vista will gain many new students. Sarah lives in Santa Rosa along with her son and daughter. Both children are very active in sports. The son loves Cal Ripken Baseball and the daughter is very into the Rohnert Park Soccer. Fountain says that with the family in sports and both enrolled in the district's schools, she spends many hours in Rohnert Park. Sarah is very proud of a plaque that hangs in her office. It has her aunt's name on it, graduating from a school in Minnesota as a Special Education teacher and the year was 1929. She is very proud of her family's lineage. Her mother was a social worker and father was an engineer. Her brother is a middle school counselor, so education is very important to her family. With around 570 students at Monte Vista and celebrating 26 years this year since the school was built, Sarah says, "Her commitment to the school is for the good and best interest of the students." She is looking forward for the school to grow along with the community. Sarah loves her job and says, "Teaching is the hardest job but the teachers really don't get their due."