Principals Mawhinney, Johnson find ideal landing spots

By: Irene Hilsendager

Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

This week, Technology High’s Dawn Mawhinney is one of two featured.

Dawn Mawhinney grew up and graduated from high school in Pennsylvania. She came to California via North Carolina and Alaska as her husband was in the Coast Guard. While stationed in Eureka, she returned to get a degree at Humboldt State. Eventually they settled in Novato while her husband worked at the San Francisco International Airport. Something called her to teach and because they loved the area they decided to settle in Sonoma County.

For 28 years she has dedicated her life to the community and students by teaching at Evergreen, Mt. Shadow, Sonoma High School and Rancho Cotate High School. While working at Evergreen for two years, Mawhinney loved the elementary side of education with the students being so giving and loving.

She said, “For some reason even while growing up, I felt that Sonoma County would be our home.”

While spreading her wings, her mother was a local factory worker in Pennsylvania and her father was a steel industry employee most of his adult life. But her parents had great expectations and their end result was their children must graduate from college. Mawhinney says, “I didn’t know the path to college but had to figure out everything by myself” and how she would pay for a college education.

Now that she is the principal of Technology High School, she says the teenagers are so delightful and she tries to allow the student the room to grow for who they are. Mawhinney also praises working with the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, saying it is such a joy to be part of their journey. She feels the team works so well together and the respect is terrific. The district has always tried to make good decisions and gear them to what is the best education for students.

Mawhinney would like to take Tech High and build a terrific model with just a really group eye on excellence and talent to take out to the community. One of her mottos is “everybody makes mistakes but everybody can fly.”

Mawhinney says, “We are always trying to do what is best for the students. I have goals for myself and for the school and that is to do all I can to assist Tech High to achieve their goals in all curriculum. This is a science school and we will focus and honor that.”

Over the next few weeks, The Community Voice’s Irene Hilsendager will write introductory pieces on the principals in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District. This week, Lawrence Jones Middle School’s Scott Johnson is one of two featured.

Scott Johnson was born and raised in Modesto, and finished high school in his adopted town of Sonora. For 10 years Scott taught multiple subjects involving science authorization and natural sciences in El Dorado County near Placerville. He said he was able to get his feet wet as an administrator while living in El Dorado.

In 2011-2012 Johnson applied and was hired by Dr. Laurie Mason for an administrative post at Lawrence Jones Middle School. Johnson served for four years as assistant principal along with Dr. Mason, and this, his second year, as the principal. He has been a camp counselor, as working with youths is a great achievement for him. Johnson said he will continue to take Lawrence Jones Middle School in the positive direction he feels it is going.

Johnson is married with three children who are going to school at Marguerite Hahn Elementary, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Rancho Cotate High School and also is a resident of Rohnert Park.

Johnson said, “Mom was a homemaker, my step-father worked in a turkey plant, my brother is a lineman for the county in Ventura and my sister still lives in Modesto.”

He says integrity, perseverance and discovery are all attributes to live by and wants his students and staff to do the same.

Johnson checked out other places to teach and reside, but Sonoma County won them over and he has no plans whatsoever to leave. He is quite proud that he can be in administration in the second largest school in the district. Johnson said the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District is a very supportive team. He is truly honored to be associated with the district, as when schools were being closed there were no layoffs and now they are reopening schools and the enrollments are increasing. It is totally amazing to be part of it for six years, he said.

Johnson said, “You can’t underestimate how the little things we do for students can have such an effect in the long term.