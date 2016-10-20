Principal Hansen lands in good spot at Evergreen

By: Irene Hilsendager

Jen Hansen was born in Tuscon, Ariz., but grew up in Huntington Beach and attended UC Irvine. While there she ran cross country and track, and graduated as a Sociology major at the age of 22. She started to work for an insurance company and said she was ready to move anywhere in the United States. She was sent back east, to Dallas and then Petaluma. She moved to Petaluma in 2001 and worked as a senior accounting manager/underwriter for four years. She decided insurance was not for her any longer but one good thing did happen; she met her husband while being the manager.

In 2003, Jen started thinking about the field of education. She had a relative who was in Special Education and her aunt kept saying to give education a try. Hansen went to Dominican College for two years and received her education specialist credential and moved to Santa Rosa. While there she did student teaching at Biella School. She was hired as a resource specialist teacher at Hidden Valley and Hidden Valley satellite with 700 students between the two campuses. Jen taught there for nine years.

In 2014, Hansen’s position was cut and she transferred to a new school. She became an assistant principal at Rincon Valley Middle School and Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School.

“This was a crazy time of my life with going back to Sonoma State University full time, having children,” Hansen said. “Classes were intense but with the program being top notch and Dr. Porter being the greatest professor, I managed to get my administrative credentials.”

Then in 2015 Hansen again went to Hidden Valley and Hidden Valley Satellite where she stayed as an assistant principal. While there she became a charter school program coordinator working with charters and started Hope Academy on the Cook Middle School campus. There was a partnership with CAP-Sonoma, Community Action Partnership. She started a wraparound service for all families via Experanza, a pre-school program to involve parents.

She loves to tour Sonoma County, hang out with other families camping and visiting with her close-knit group of friends. She says “Sonoma County communities are really great and I would not live anywhere else.”

On Oct. 14, Evergreen Elementary is having a walk-a-thon and if the students raise $40,000, Hansen will get slimed. All of the students are working very hard to raise the money in order to see the principal get “slimed.”