Goldilocks, played by Savannah Steffen, gives a big yawn as she tells the other princesses, Princess, Sierra Reid and Snow White, Stacy Gomez Blancas, how tired she is in their dress rehearsal of The Princess Who Had No Name by Brian D. Taylor. Students in the drama club of Lawrence E. Jones Middle School held dress rehearsal for their upcoming play Mon, April 1. Performances will be held Fri, April 5 and Sat, April 6.

Photo by Jane Peleti