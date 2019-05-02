Preventing tooth decay in children

Health
May 2, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Summer snacking and your child’s teeth Rightsizing for seniors doesn’t have to be painful The reason “Four” is the magic number? Your Medicare rights and protections Safety at home for seniors When hard things happen How to take Tylenol safely The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning Part II Tooth friendly Easter tips Halloween pirate’s gold Fall risks are sometimes simple, yet fatal Is multi-generational living for you? Three ways a senior can fund a home remodel Natural disaster threats call for preparedness plan to protect seniors The spirit of Alzheimer’s learning  Winter sun safety: What to know about protecting yourself during colder months Tending to spiritual distress with aging and illness Blood pressure control a focus of American Heart month Home your own way March is colorectal cancer awareness month I will– I should– I can– I’ll try How to prevent bad breath War on opioids in California Help families make time for seniors during the holiday season Helping seniors with vision and hearing impairments Holiday stress-busters for harried caregivers It’s what’s inside that counts! Dental emergencies Don’t wait until it hurts! Does spring mean allergy season for you? Top 10 products to help seniors stay home Improving the state of aging in America Fight flu this season by getting immunized Confirm your preparedness plans for Seniors Did you get your flu shot? If not why not? A message from the heart Using anxiety to your advantage Youth, women and dementia The long-reaching impact of dementia Children’s dental health month Ten tips for healthy aging Planning for aging at home Thirty-four years as a dentist Senate passes Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding October’s most celebrated event Our Feelings Come From Our Beliefs Making sense of the season for seniors Cultures differ on what makes a beautiful smile! How to have a better year Falling in love is easy, but staying in love is very special A confession Women in dentistry Plan for where you want to age How to know if you are in danger of compression fractures Psychology Today The Art of Resilience: I Have I Am…I Can The advantage of dental implants Too much of a good thing for seniors and the holidays What families’ caregivers need to know about Recommendations for screen time Resolutions for your oral health Super Bowl, Joe Montana and blood pressure Open heart surgery – Thoughts from the other side Chewing gum - Helpful or harmful? Five tips for a healthy smile Un-retiring in a changing economy Coping with the unpredictable life of caregiving Double duty tools: toothbrush and floss Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Tips for living with low vision  Keep your Medicare costs down The freedom and choice to again place at home Put dementia on the agenda for 2019 Free app shows what Medicare covers Amazing results with Arestin Navigating the aging journey Smoke and stress maintenance and recovery How to lower your surgery costs Know your pharmacist… Know your medicine as drug prices will jump in 2019 Influenza activity is increasing throughout California Show your kids’ teeth some love this Valentine’s Day! New life and stormy weather Healthy eating habits can benefit you and your teeth How does the body heal? Apply or renew Covered Ca. Health insurance by Jan. 15 Guilt from holiday eating Three gifts you can give yourself Don’t stress, clench or grind! Gratitude and positivity can inspire caregiver self-care What happens to our teeth and gums as we age? Reduce wear and tear As Autumn begins, a reminder flu season can hit seniors hard Cannabis symposium Sept. 19th Osteoporosis, osteonecrosis and dental health How dentistry handles gastric reflux disease Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  Twice a victim Finding a path forward after an accident Use it or lose it- Muscle mass as you age  If it is not broken, don’t fix it! Managing your mental health with or without insurance coverage Why gardening is the most recommended exercise for seniors

Preventing tooth decay in children

By: George Malkemus
May 3, 2019

Having the smile of a lifetime starts at an early age. A baby’s toothless grin warms the cockles of our hearts. By the time that baby enters kindergarten, that grin could still be toothless due to decay - not a pretty sight!

For children, a decay-free mouth is critical to a long healthy life.  Establishing good eating habits and good dental hygiene habits at an early age is the key to preventing decay throughout one’s life. 

Having a good experience at the dental office at a young age is critical for establishing lifelong health as well.  Adult dental fears usually originate from a remembered terrifying childhood experience.   These patients often need conscious sedation in my practice.    

Tooth decay is the number one chronic childhood disease. In fact, more than half of children as old as nine have at least one cavity or filling.

According to the Surgeon General, over 51 million school hours are lost every year because of dental-related illness.  Decay can cause a child to have chronic pain that prevents him/her from concentrating in school.  That child can end up suffering a lifetime of dental issues. 

Importance of mom’s dental health

Childhood decay is preventable, and prevention begins with mom. An individual’s bacterial flora, both in the mouth and gut, originates from their mother.  So bacteria that cause gum disease and decay can be transmitted from mother to child. Mothers share a lot with their children: hugs, kisses and cookies, but one thing a mother should not share is tooth decay.

Bacteria are transmitted through saliva.  When a mother kisses her baby, or a baby’s hands are put in a mother’s mouth and then his/her own, or they taste/share food or touch a pacifier together, then bacteria are transferred. The bacteria wait patiently for the baby’s teeth to erupt and then begin destroying the baby’s teeth, a process called decay. 

So mothers need to be vigilant with their own dental care, with good oral hygiene, regular cleanings and dental check-ups to prevent gum disease and decay. That is the first line of defense for your child, starting during or before pregnancy. 

Maintaining a baby’s smile

 A baby’s mouth and gums should be cleaned after every feeding. Use a soft, clean, wet washcloth or gauze to gently wipe the gums. This helps to remove decay-causing bacteria. A wet washcloth gently rubbed on the gums when baby is teething will also feel good.

Begin baby’s brushing routine as early as six months of age, just before the teeth appear. Use a soft-bristle brush to gently massage (brush along) baby’s gums during teething. Not only will this help to soothe the baby from teething pain, but will allow the baby to become accustomed to the toothbrush, a positive reinforcement for using the brush when older.

Once teeth erupt, babies should not be put to bed with a bottle containing a sugary liquid or a liquid with a high concentration of carbohydrates, which includes breast milk and formula. These liquids continually bathe the mouth and teeth with sugar that oral bacteria feed on and ultimately cause tooth decay. Exposure to sugary liquids can result in a condition called “baby bottle syndrome.” The acids produced by the bacteria feeding on the sugary liquids attack a baby’s first teeth, and the teeth literally rot away.  One trick to wean a baby off the bottle is to slowly dilute the juice in the bottle while providing a more concentrated juice in a cup.

People often do not associate a crying, fussy baby with tooth decay.  Pain related to tooth decay could be missed by the parent for way too long. There is nothing more heartbreaking than finding out a child has extensive decay causing their discomfort.

The importance of maintaining healthy baby teeth  

I often hear “they are just baby teeth; let’s pull them.”  However, the permanent teeth need to follow the baby teeth into normal position.  If the baby teeth are taken out too soon then the adult teeth will become crooked, making them more difficult to clean and increasing the possibility of decay and gum disease. Orthodontic braces become necessary to correct the misalignment of the teeth.  

 Baby teeth have thinner enamel than permanent teeth, so they are more vulnerable to decay. So early detection from frequent dental examinations and treatment with fillings as needed is necessary. 

If a child takes medications for special needs or has a systemic condition such as diabetes, there is an even greater chance of having dental issues because of a reduced immune response and/or many medications taken can decrease saliva production. Saliva helps to protect one’s teeth by washing destructive bacterial plaque off the teeth.

 Important advice to help your child stay healthy:

 * Take your child to the dentist twice a year.

* Choose healthy foods for the entire family.  Fresh foods are usually the healthiest foods.

 * Brush teeth at least twice a day with toothpaste that contains fluoride. [Careful to use a small amount of toothpaste and then swish, spit and rinse with water after brushing.]

* Limit sodas and candy.

Soda and candy contain a lot of sugar, which causes cavities, and replaces important nutrients in your child’s diet.  Soda and candy also contribute to weight problems, which may lead to other diseases, such as diabetes.  The less your child eats candy and drinks soda, the better!

Remember, your child is not healthy and ready for school if he or she has poor dental health! Brushing, flossing, fluoride, sealants and regular dental check-ups all help to promote healthy teeth.  A healthy smile can put a child on the right track toward a bright future.

ENJOY LIFE AND KEEP SMILING!

George Malkemus has a Family and Cosmetic Dental Practice in Rohnert Park at 2 Padre Parkway, Suite 200. Call 585-8595, or email info@ malkemusdds.com.  Visit Dr. Malkemus’ Web site at http://www.malkemusdds.com