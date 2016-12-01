Post office offers exam workshops

In an attempt to make it easier for job applicants in the North Bay, the San Francisco postal district is hosting two workshops on how to take the postal exam and navigate the online application process at the North Bay Processing and Distribution Center, located at 1150 North McDowell Blvd., in Petaluma.

Exam workshops will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 – one at 10:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

The exam workshops are one hour in length and applicants will be provided instructions on how to take the exam for entry-level positions.

Applicants will learn what is included on the exam, tips on how to prepare, including a practice test. Instructions on how to navigate the website, www.usps.com/careers, to search for job openings and submit online applications will be provided. The San Francisco District has immediate openings for city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, tractor trailer/motor vehicle operators, casual mail handlers and automotive technicians.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV 2-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.