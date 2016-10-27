Police chiefs oppose Prop 57

By: Dave Williams

Initiative designed to reduce state’s prison population

Proposition 57 on this November’s ballot is called “The Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016, but police chiefs throughout Sonoma County are vehemently opposed to this ballot initiative.

Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish is the president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association, and he believes passage of Prop. 57 will allow for the early release of child molesters, those who rape unconscious persons, gang members who commit drive-by shootings, or those who commit assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence causing trauma.

Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Director Brian Masterson also expressed his opposition to Prop. 57. Also opposed to this proposition is the California District Attorneys Association.

Poll numbers reveal Prop. 57 has the support of more than two-thirds of California voters.

Prop. 57, according to Parish, will be the third wave of the state releasing criminals from prison or moving them to county jails. The first wave came with the Assembly Bill 109 in 2011.

In 2009, the federal government ordered California to reduce its prison population. And California was ordered again to reduce its prison population in 2011. The second wave came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled California's prisons were overcrowded and violated the Eighth Amendment. Prison numbers dropped after California voters approved Prop. 47 in in 2014, which reduced certain nonviolent felonies to misdemeanors and gave more inmates a higher chance for parole consideration. Proposition 57 was also designed to lower prison population numbers.

Early in Brown's career as governor, he signed a bill that provided fixed penalties for many serious crimes and felonies, removing the option of parole for inmates convicted of such crimes. Brown said this proposed reform initiative was designed to remove some of the harmful side effects of that bill.

“One of the key unintended consequences was the removal of incentives for inmates to improve themselves, to refrain from gang activity, using narcotics, otherwise misbehaving,” Brown said. “Nothing that would give them the reward of turning their life around.”

The problem now, according to Parish, is the state has gone through all what he calls the nons – non-violent, non-sexual and non-serious criminals. Now, the dangerous criminals are getting released early.

“We understand the intent of Proposition 57 is to reduce prison overcrowding,” the Chiefs’ Association released in a written statement. “However, Prop. 57 includes drastic changes to our parole system that will release thousands of dangerous felons into our communities. Passing a new initiative to release more felons from prison will further erode public safety.”

Parish feels that reducing possession of heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine from felonies to misdemeanors has contributed to the double-digit percentage spike in crime the state currently is experiencing. And some reductions border on the ridiculous, Parish said.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over 30 years and another crime…,” Parish pauses and shakes his head, “If someone did a break-in and stole something, it used to be an automatic felony. Now, something the value of $950 has to be taken for it to be a felony. Stealing a firearm used to be a felony no matter what. Now that firearm has to be valued at $950 for it to be a felony. It’s just ridiculous.”

Another sticking point for the Chief’s Association is that it grants the politically appointed Board of Parole Hearings full authority over release decisions once an inmate has served time for their primary offense only, which reduces sentences that were imposed for enhancements such as gang involvement, drug dealing, the use of a weapon or prior convictions.

The Chiefs’ Association also fears Prop. 57 diminishes the sentencing severity of an inmate charged with multiple offenses. Under the new system, someone convicted of one burglary can do the same amount of time as someone convicted of dozens of burglaries.

Centralizing all authority away from local law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to the parole board, according to the Chiefs’ Association, diminishes the checks and balances in the criminal justice system.