Police beats

Rohnert Park police calls
10/18/16
1:33 a.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for vandalism on Freedom Pl.
1:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.
2:18 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:56 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment on Santa Alicia Dr.
7:34 a.m.: Possible dead body reported on Alma Ave.
8:13 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
8:26 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
8:57 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.
10:08 a.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.
10:14 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.
10:50 a.m.: Ex felon in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.
11:08 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for grand theft on RPX.
12:48 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Griffin Way.
12:48 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Mattice Ln.
12:50 p.m.: CPS referral on Meadow Pines Ave.
1:47 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.
2:14 p.m.: Stolen plates reported on Snyder Ln.
4:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
4:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:55 p.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Camino Colegio.
5:40 p.m.: Missing person reported on Snyder Ln.
8:39 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
9:16 p.m.: Missing person reported on Bilboa Ct.
10:33 p.m.: A 77-year-old female arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.
10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
10/19/16
1:33 a.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for vandalism reported on Freedom Pl.
1:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:42 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Avram Ave.
3:02 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Business Park Dr.
5:06 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
6:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
6:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Professional Center Dr.
10:02 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and public intoxication on Country Club Dr. at RPX.
10:02 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.
10:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
10/20/16
11:55 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Grandview Way.
1:56 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.
2:13 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Civic Center Dr.
2:23 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
2:52 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for invasion of privacy records with camcorder on Redwood Dr.
3:07 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Laguna Dr.
4:20 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadow Pines Ave.
4:59 p.m.: CPS referral reported on RPX.
5:13 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Rasmussen Way.
8:05 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
8:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
8:46 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.
9:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.
9:56 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and camping on private property on Frederick Dr.
11:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Middlebrook Way.
10/21/16
12:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.
12:34 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Maximillian Pl.
3:02 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and being under the influence of controlled substance on Bridgit Dr.
8:35 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:55 a.m.: Battery reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:43 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.
3:35 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
4:23 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX.
6:17 p.m.: Furnished alcohol to minor on Doubletree Dr.
6:47 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Laguna Dr.
7:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for selling liquor to minor on RPX.
7:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Pl.
8:09 p.m.: Suicide reported on Alma Ave.
9:18 p.m.: Prowler reported on Camino Colegio.
11:19 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.
11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.
10/22/16
1:12 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
1:35 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Country Club Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
1:50 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:53 a.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for DUI on Medical Center Dr. at Snyder Ln.
2:14 a.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.
3:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:25 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
10:07 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
12:03 p.m.: Fraud reported on Circle Dr.
12:07 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Milton Pl.
2:01 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Commerce Blvd.
4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.
5:00 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for prostitution on Commerce Blvd.
6:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on RPX.
9:02 p.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.
9:57 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
10:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.
10:55 p.m.: An 18-year-old female arrested for prostitution on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Firethorn Dr.
11:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported on City Center Dr.
11:36 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for supervising/aiding prostitution on Commerce Blvd.
10/23/16
12:19 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.
1:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for appropriating lost property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on RPX.
2:13 a.m.: An 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old female and three juvenile females arrested for minor in possession of alcohol on Redwood Dr.
5:41 a.m.: A 20-year-old female, a 26-year-old female and an 18-year-old male arrested for annoying a child under 18, human trafficking under 18 years and conspiracy to commit crime on RPX.
9:00 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Laguna Dr.
9:42 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Rancho Verde Circle.
11:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
12:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Joanne Ct.
2:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.
3:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
3:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Labath Ave. at RPX.
5:59 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on RPX.
6:31 p.m.: A 66-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
7:08 p.m.: Missing person reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
8:39 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and bench warrant on RPX.
10:03 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Beverly Dr.
10:41 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
10/24/16
9:03 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadow Pines Ave.
9:35 a.m.: Missing person reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:48 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:49 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Raley’s Towne Centre.
11:43 a.m.: Citizen crime reported on Flores Ave.
11:49 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:17 p.m.: Forge cardholder signature reported on Harmony Pl.
2:23 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave.
3:46 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Golf Course Dr.
4:11 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
5:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.
7:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.
7:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
8:02 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Gilford Ln.
8:56 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for possession of fireworks without permit at Gilford Ln.
10:36 p.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Anson Ave.
10:49 p.m.: A 45-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
Cotati police calls
10/14/16
12:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for DUI on Clothier Ln. at Old Redwood Hwy.
12:15 p.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Houser St.
1:26 p.m.: Fraud reported on El Rancho Dr.
3:02 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license, speeding and no proof of insurance on NB Hwy 116 off ramp.
3:27 p.m.: Battery reported on Blodgett St.
4:13 p.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for display of false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.
10/15/16
1:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Matteri Circle.
2:19 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI and possession of concentrated cannabis on NB 101 at Todd.
12:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:26 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
10/16/16
10:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on El Rancho Dr.
1:28 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, registration required, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.
10/17/16
3:19 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:20 p.m.: Vandalism reported on E. Cotati Ave.
5:33 p.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Santero Way.
5:57 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave,
6:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave. at railroad tracks.
10/18/16
12:53 p.m.: Missing person reported on Oretsky Way.
4:20 p.m.: Embezzlement reported on Houser St.
6:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.
10/19/16
5:58 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Lincoln Ave.
9:44 a.m.: Missing person reported on Oretsky Way.
10:54 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12:17 p.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10/20/16
12:58 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at Ryan Ln.
10:48 p.m.: Possession of false identification on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Loretto Ave.
11:29 p.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.