Police beats

Rohnert Park police calls

10/18/16

1:33 a.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for vandalism on Freedom Pl.

1:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.

2:18 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:56 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for false imprisonment on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:34 a.m.: Possible dead body reported on Alma Ave.

8:13 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

8:26 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

8:57 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.

10:08 a.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.

10:14 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

10:50 a.m.: Ex felon in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.

11:08 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for grand theft on RPX.

12:48 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Griffin Way.

12:48 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Mattice Ln.

12:50 p.m.: CPS referral on Meadow Pines Ave.

1:47 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

2:14 p.m.: Stolen plates reported on Snyder Ln.

4:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

4:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:55 p.m.: A 55-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Camino Colegio.

5:40 p.m.: Missing person reported on Snyder Ln.

8:39 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

9:16 p.m.: Missing person reported on Bilboa Ct.

10:33 p.m.: A 77-year-old female arrested for DUI on Redwood Dr.

10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

10/19/16

1:33 a.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for vandalism reported on Freedom Pl.

1:14 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:42 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Avram Ave.

3:02 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Business Park Dr.

5:06 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

6:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

6:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Professional Center Dr.

10:02 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and public intoxication on Country Club Dr. at RPX.

10:02 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

10:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

10/20/16

11:55 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Grandview Way.

1:56 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

2:13 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Civic Center Dr.

2:23 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

2:52 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for invasion of privacy records with camcorder on Redwood Dr.

3:07 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Laguna Dr.

4:20 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadow Pines Ave.

4:59 p.m.: CPS referral reported on RPX.

5:13 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Rasmussen Way.

8:05 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

8:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

8:46 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.

9:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

9:56 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and camping on private property on Frederick Dr.

11:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Middlebrook Way.

10/21/16

12:21 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

12:34 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Maximillian Pl.

3:02 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and being under the influence of controlled substance on Bridgit Dr.

8:35 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:55 a.m.: Battery reported on Golf Course Dr.

11:43 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.

3:35 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

4:23 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX.

6:17 p.m.: Furnished alcohol to minor on Doubletree Dr.

6:47 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Laguna Dr.

7:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for selling liquor to minor on RPX.

7:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Pl.

8:09 p.m.: Suicide reported on Alma Ave.

9:18 p.m.: Prowler reported on Camino Colegio.

11:19 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.

11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.

10/22/16

1:12 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

1:35 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Country Club Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

1:50 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:53 a.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for DUI on Medical Center Dr. at Snyder Ln.

2:14 a.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.

3:58 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:25 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

10:07 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:44 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

12:03 p.m.: Fraud reported on Circle Dr.

12:07 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Milton Pl.

2:01 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Commerce Blvd.

4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

5:00 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for prostitution on Commerce Blvd.

6:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on RPX.

9:02 p.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.

9:57 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

10:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

10:55 p.m.: An 18-year-old female arrested for prostitution on Commerce Blvd.

11:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Firethorn Dr.

11:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported on City Center Dr.

11:36 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for supervising/aiding prostitution on Commerce Blvd.

10/23/16

12:19 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.

1:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for appropriating lost property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on RPX.

2:13 a.m.: An 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old female and three juvenile females arrested for minor in possession of alcohol on Redwood Dr.

5:41 a.m.: A 20-year-old female, a 26-year-old female and an 18-year-old male arrested for annoying a child under 18, human trafficking under 18 years and conspiracy to commit crime on RPX.

9:00 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Laguna Dr.

9:42 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Rancho Verde Circle.

11:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

12:40 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Joanne Ct.

2:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.

3:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:25 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Labath Ave. at RPX.

5:59 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on RPX.

6:31 p.m.: A 66-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

7:08 p.m.: Missing person reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:39 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

8:39 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and bench warrant on RPX.

10:03 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Beverly Dr.

10:41 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

10/24/16

9:03 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadow Pines Ave.

9:35 a.m.: Missing person reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:48 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:49 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Raley’s Towne Centre.

11:43 a.m.: Citizen crime reported on Flores Ave.

11:49 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:17 p.m.: Forge cardholder signature reported on Harmony Pl.

2:23 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Magnolia Ave.

3:46 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Golf Course Dr.

4:11 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

5:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.

7:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.

7:46 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

8:02 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Gilford Ln.

8:56 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for possession of fireworks without permit at Gilford Ln.

10:36 p.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Anson Ave.

10:49 p.m.: A 45-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

Cotati police calls

10/14/16

12:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for DUI on Clothier Ln. at Old Redwood Hwy.

12:15 p.m.: A 59-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Houser St.

1:26 p.m.: Fraud reported on El Rancho Dr.

3:02 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license, speeding and no proof of insurance on NB Hwy 116 off ramp.

3:27 p.m.: Battery reported on Blodgett St.

4:13 p.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for display of false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.

10/15/16

1:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Matteri Circle.

2:19 a.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for DUI and possession of concentrated cannabis on NB 101 at Todd.

12:13 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1:26 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.

10/16/16

10:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on El Rancho Dr.

1:28 p.m.: A 46-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, registration required, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

3:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.

10/17/16

3:19 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

4:20 p.m.: Vandalism reported on E. Cotati Ave.

5:33 p.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Santero Way.

5:57 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave,

6:07 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave. at railroad tracks.

10/18/16

12:53 p.m.: Missing person reported on Oretsky Way.

4:20 p.m.: Embezzlement reported on Houser St.

6:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.

10/19/16

5:58 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Lincoln Ave.

9:44 a.m.: Missing person reported on Oretsky Way.

10:54 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12:17 p.m.: CPS referral reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10/20/16

12:58 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at Ryan Ln.

10:48 p.m.: Possession of false identification on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Loretto Ave.

11:29 p.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.