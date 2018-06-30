Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award

Cotati Officer Tyler Wardle was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) at an award ceremony in Lafayette. California Police Officers from the Central Valley and Northern Counties were recognized by receiving both a Medal and Award Plaque presented by MADD and the Office of Traffic Safety.

Officer Wardle arrested 43 DUI offenders in the calendar year of 2017, the most of any Cotati Police Officer in 2017.

Many of these DUI arrests were for drugged drivers. California is experiencing an increase in DUI arrests attributed to opioids, other prescription drugs, marijuana and combinations of drugs and alcohol.

It is unknown how many lives Officer Wardle will save with his DUI enforcements, but, it surely has a significant impact on the safety of our community.

Cotati Officers keep your community safe in many ways, including on the roadways. They work long hours, deal with difficult situations and put themselves in danger on a daily basis.

The next time you see Officer Wardle he will be wearing a red medal on his uniform that reads 23152 which is the California Vehicle Code for DUI. When you do see him, please congratulate him for his commitment to making Cotati a safer place.