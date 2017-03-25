Police Logs

Rohnert Park police calls

3/14/17

12:21 a.m.: A 65-year-old male arrested for domestic related incident and outside warrant on Eric Ct.

3:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Doubletree Dr.

9:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

9:30 a.m.: A 54-year-old female arrested for under the influence of controlled substance on RPX.

9:59 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.

10:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

11:58 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on State Farm Dr.

11:58 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:33 p.m.: A 44-year-old female arrested for trespassing on Commerce Blvd.

2:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

4:26 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Grandview Way at Holly Ave.

8:31 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.

11:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for driving with suspended license, registration required, no proof of insurance and no registration in vehicle reported on RPX.

11:38 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

11:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

3/15/17

12:02 a.m.: A 66-year-old female arrested for battery on peace officer on J. Rogers Park.

6:56 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bridgit Dr.

9:12 a.m.: CPS referral on Soria Ct.

9:12 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.

9:15 a.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

9:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

10:16 a.m.: Fraud reported on Snyder Ln

10:35 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Eleanor Ave.

12:04 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Oak View Circle.

1:15 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Maiden Way.

4:34 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.

4:51 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

5:55 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

5:55 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Hudis St.

6:03 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Southwest Blvd.

6:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on Burton Ave.

6:45 p.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.

8:12 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driver unlicensed on Redwood Dr.

8:23 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

9:44 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Anne Way.

3/16/17

8:15 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Lancaster Dr.

8:56 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Lancaster Dr.

9:07 a.m.: Battery reported on Snyder Ln.

10:13 a.m.: Fraud reported on Southwest Blvd.

10:48 a.m.: Grand theft reported on LaBath Ave.

11:36 a.m.: Missing person reported on Parkway Dr.

2:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

2:10 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Alicante St.

3:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

3:01 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:19 p.m.: Fight reported on Boris Ct.

4:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

5:03 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.

5:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, switch-blade knife and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:32 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for driving while restricted and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:52 p.m.: Throwing items at vehicle on Bernice Ct.

6:29 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

6:57 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Burton Ave.

8:47 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

9:34 p.m.: Fraud reported on Racquet Club Circle.

10:23 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on RPX.

11:04 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Grandview Way.

11:10 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for DUI, license suspended and bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.

11:45 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Copeland Creek.

3/17/17

2:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

4:15 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Adrian Dr.

5:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Graywhaler Ln. at Griffin Way.

9:38 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:56 a.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Enterprise Dr.

11:36 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

12:26 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:18 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Country Club Dr.

4:49 p.m.: Warrant attempt reported on Adele Ave.

7:17 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on RPX. at Snyder Ln.

7:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:05 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.

3/18/17

12:07 a.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for assault with injury and damage to wireless communication device on Bridgit Dr.

1:01 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

2:27 a.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on College View Dr.

5:13 a.m.: Burglary reported on Snyder Ln.

8:36 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hwy 101 S.

10:41 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.

11:31 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.

1:43 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Carioca Ct.

3:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

6:15 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for driver unlicensed and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

7:47 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for battery on person on Corte Naranja.

7:54 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Capri Way at Snyder Ln.

11:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Evonne Ave.

3/19/17

12:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.

12:20 a.m.: A 28-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.

12:20 a.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.

1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Regents Circle.

2:46 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for DUI on Stony Point Rd. at Wilfred Ave.

2:59 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.

3:08 a.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Jasmine Circle at Snyder Ln.

3:25 a.m.: A 28-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

7:48 a.m.: A 57-year-old female arrested for trespassing on Redwood Dr.

10:21 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

11:17 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

12:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:18 p.m.: Defrauding innkeeper on Commerce Blvd.

4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:30 p.m.: Assault with deadly weapon reported on Langner Ave.

7:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:42 p.m.: Battery reported on Beverly Dr.

8:37 p.m.: A 33-year-old female and a 38-year-old male arrested for operating vehicle without interlock device, convicted person possession of firearm and driving with suspended license on Adrian Dr. at Burton Ave.

8:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.

3/20/17

12:02 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and driving without license on RPX.

8:59 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Loadstone Ct.

9:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:10 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Milton Pl.

11:12 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Country Club Dr.

11:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:04 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Southwest Blvd.

12:09 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX.

12:10 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Lancaster Dr. at Lords Manor Way.

12:32 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Southwest Blvd.

2:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

2:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:46 p.m.: CPS referral on Gaspar Ct.

3:51 p.m.: CPS referral on Circle Dr.

4:15 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:17 p.m.: Burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:30 p.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.

6:38 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

6:53 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

8:24 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Valley House Dr.

8:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr.

9:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

Cotati police calls

3/10/17

12:05 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:08 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

3:44 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Gilbert Ct.

11:00 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadowbrook Ct.

6:42 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

3/11/17

2:17 a.m.: A 30-year-old male, a 36-year-old male and a 24-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, DUI and violation of probation on Henry St. at W. Sierra Ave.

8:40 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:13 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Railroad Tracks.

3/12/17

10:25 a.m.: A 62-year-old female arrested for bench warrant at W. Sierra Ave.

5:45 p.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

3/13/17

12:37 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:02 p.m.: A juvenile and an 18-year-old male arrested for burglary on E. Cotati Ave.

3/14/17

10:59 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Hahn Way.

11:50 p.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Hwy. 116 S.

3/15/17

9:15 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Cypress Ave.

12:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Madrone Ave.

1:14 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Falcon Dr.

10:55 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

3/16/17

12:08 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on LaPlaza.

11:59 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:29 p.m.: Graffiti reported on Chadwick Way.

10:19 p.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Meadowbrook Ct.

10:40 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Lakewood Ave.