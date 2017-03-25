Police Logs

Rohnert Park police calls
3/14/17
12:21 a.m.: A 65-year-old male arrested for domestic related incident and outside warrant on Eric Ct.
3:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Doubletree Dr.
9:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.
9:30 a.m.: A 54-year-old female arrested for under the influence of controlled substance on RPX.
9:59 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.
10:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
11:58 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on State Farm Dr.
11:58 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:33 p.m.: A 44-year-old female arrested for trespassing on Commerce Blvd.
2:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
4:26 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Grandview Way at Holly Ave.
8:31 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.
11:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for driving with suspended license, registration required, no proof of insurance and no registration in vehicle reported on RPX.
11:38 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
11:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
3/15/17
12:02 a.m.: A 66-year-old female arrested for battery on peace officer on J. Rogers Park.
6:56 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:59 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bridgit Dr.
9:12 a.m.: CPS referral on Soria Ct.
9:12 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.
9:15 a.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
9:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
10:16 a.m.: Fraud reported on Snyder Ln
10:35 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Eleanor Ave.
12:04 p.m.: Possible dead body reported on Oak View Circle.
1:15 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Maiden Way.
4:34 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4:51 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:55 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
5:55 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Hudis St.
6:03 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Southwest Blvd.
6:40 p.m.: Burglary reported on Burton Ave.
6:45 p.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.
8:12 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driver unlicensed on Redwood Dr.
8:23 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
9:44 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Anne Way.
3/16/17
8:15 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Lancaster Dr.
8:56 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Lancaster Dr.
9:07 a.m.: Battery reported on Snyder Ln.
10:13 a.m.: Fraud reported on Southwest Blvd.
10:48 a.m.: Grand theft reported on LaBath Ave.
11:36 a.m.: Missing person reported on Parkway Dr.
2:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
2:10 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Alicante St.
3:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
3:01 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:19 p.m.: Fight reported on Boris Ct.
4:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
5:03 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Snyder Ln.
5:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, switch-blade knife and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:32 p.m.: A 49-year-old male arrested for driving while restricted and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:52 p.m.: Throwing items at vehicle on Bernice Ct.
6:29 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
6:57 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Burton Ave.
8:47 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
9:34 p.m.: Fraud reported on Racquet Club Circle.
10:23 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on RPX.
11:04 p.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Grandview Way.
11:10 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for DUI, license suspended and bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11:45 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Copeland Creek Tr. at Copeland Creek.
3/17/17
2:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
4:15 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Adrian Dr.
5:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Graywhaler Ln. at Griffin Way.
9:38 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:56 a.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Enterprise Dr.
11:36 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
12:26 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:18 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Country Club Dr.
4:49 p.m.: Warrant attempt reported on Adele Ave.
7:17 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on RPX. at Snyder Ln.
7:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:05 p.m.: A 26-year-old female arrested for DUI on Commerce Blvd.
3/18/17
12:07 a.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for assault with injury and damage to wireless communication device on Bridgit Dr.
1:01 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
2:27 a.m.: A 24-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on College View Dr.
5:13 a.m.: Burglary reported on Snyder Ln.
8:36 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hwy 101 S.
10:41 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.
11:31 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.
1:43 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Carioca Ct.
3:08 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
6:15 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for driver unlicensed and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
7:47 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for battery on person on Corte Naranja.
7:54 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Capri Way at Snyder Ln.
11:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Evonne Ave.
3/19/17
12:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.
12:20 a.m.: A 28-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.
12:20 a.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.
1:34 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Regents Circle.
2:46 p.m.: A 68-year-old male arrested for DUI on Stony Point Rd. at Wilfred Ave.
2:59 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.
3:08 a.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Jasmine Circle at Snyder Ln.
3:25 a.m.: A 28-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
7:48 a.m.: A 57-year-old female arrested for trespassing on Redwood Dr.
10:21 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
11:17 a.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
12:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
3:18 p.m.: Defrauding innkeeper on Commerce Blvd.
4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:30 p.m.: Assault with deadly weapon reported on Langner Ave.
7:24 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:42 p.m.: Battery reported on Beverly Dr.
8:37 p.m.: A 33-year-old female and a 38-year-old male arrested for operating vehicle without interlock device, convicted person possession of firearm and driving with suspended license on Adrian Dr. at Burton Ave.
8:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Mammoth Dr.
3/20/17
12:02 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and driving without license on RPX.
8:59 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Loadstone Ct.
9:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:10 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Milton Pl.
11:12 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Country Club Dr.
11:16 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
12:04 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Southwest Blvd.
12:09 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on RPX.
12:10 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Lancaster Dr. at Lords Manor Way.
12:32 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Southwest Blvd.
2:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:46 p.m.: CPS referral on Gaspar Ct.
3:51 p.m.: CPS referral on Circle Dr.
4:15 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:17 p.m.: Burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:30 p.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.
6:38 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.
6:53 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
8:24 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Valley House Dr.
8:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr.
9:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
Cotati police calls
3/10/17
12:05 a.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:08 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:44 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Gilbert Ct.
11:00 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Meadowbrook Ct.
6:42 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
3/11/17
2:17 a.m.: A 30-year-old male, a 36-year-old male and a 24-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, DUI and violation of probation on Henry St. at W. Sierra Ave.
8:40 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:13 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Railroad Tracks.
3/12/17
10:25 a.m.: A 62-year-old female arrested for bench warrant at W. Sierra Ave.
5:45 p.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
3/13/17
12:37 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:02 p.m.: A juvenile and an 18-year-old male arrested for burglary on E. Cotati Ave.
3/14/17
10:59 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Hahn Way.
11:50 p.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Hwy. 116 S.
3/15/17
9:15 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Cypress Ave.
12:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Madrone Ave.
1:14 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Falcon Dr.
10:55 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.
3/16/17
12:08 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on LaPlaza.
11:59 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:29 p.m.: Graffiti reported on Chadwick Way.
10:19 p.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Meadowbrook Ct.
10:40 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Lakewood Ave.