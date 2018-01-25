Police Beats, Jan. 26

Rohnert Park
1/16/18
12:10 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for being under the influence on Eleanor Ave.
2:30 a.m.: 42-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
7:42 a.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.
8:43 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.
8:58 a.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:55 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:45 p.m.: Battery reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:11 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.
1:16 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.
1:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bridgit Dr.
2:05 p.m.: Missing person reported on RP Exp.
2:17 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for appropriate lost/stolen property, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
2:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.
4:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
7:22 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
9:29 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on City Center Dr.
11:35 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for writing fictitious checks and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
1/17/18
12:21 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct and violation of post release into community on Snyder Ln.
1:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old female arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
6:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:24 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Doubletree Dr.
8:48 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Parkway Dr.
9:48 a.m.: A 50-year-old female arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and non-student refuses to leave campus on Snyder Ln.
9:56 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on J Rogers Ln.
11:14 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:22 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.
2:26 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
3:29 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Grace Ct.
3:50 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:48 p.m.: Burglary reported on Heath Circle.
5:49 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RP Exp.
7:58 p.m.: Violation of court order reported on Elizabeth Ave.
8:59 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
9:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.
1/18/18
12:24 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Commerce Blvd.
12:47 a.m.: Defraud innkeeper reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.
1:13 a.m.: A 73-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Enterprise Dr.
9:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.
10:28 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
11:11 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Martin Ave.
11:46 a.m.: Theft of mail reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:02 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Middlebrook Way.
1:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.
1:55 p.m.: Non-injury accident reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.
3:29 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
3:31 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Camino Colegio.
3:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:38 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:57 p.m.: CPS referral reported on RP Exp.
4:57 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Redwood Dr.
6:38 p.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.
8:17 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
10:45 p.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize on Boris Ct.
11:48 p.m.: Vehicle code violations reported on Commerce Blvd.
1/19/18
12:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:59 a.m.: A. 51-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Copeland Creek Tr. at Seed Farm Dr.
3:28 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
7:55 a.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.
8:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.
10:38 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
12:48 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
12:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
2:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Garmont Ct.
2:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Boris Ct.
4:01 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Oak View Circle.
5:58 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
6:49 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Southwest Blvd.
7:15 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
8:09 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.
9:05 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.
11:18 p.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for battery on RP Exp.
1/20/18
4:30 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lassen Ct.
4:45 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Maurice Ave.
9:47 a.m.: Burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Magnolia Ave.
2:45 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Donna Ct.
4:59 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.
10:13 p.m.: Promiscuous shooting reported on Liberty Ave. at Lincoln Ave.
1/21/18
12:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
1:01 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
5:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
12:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.
1:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for carry concealed dirk or dagger, violation of probation and driving with suspended license.
1:52 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Business Park Dr. at Carlson Ave.
3:33 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
6:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported on RP Exp.
6:22 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Camino Colegio.
8:29 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
8:43 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Karrington Rd. at RP Exp.
10:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.
Cotati
Cotati Police beats will not run until further notice.