Police Beats, Jan. 26

Rohnert Park

1/16/18

12:10 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for being under the influence on Eleanor Ave.

2:30 a.m.: 42-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

7:42 a.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.

8:43 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.

8:58 a.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:55 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:45 p.m.: Battery reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1:11 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.

1:16 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.

1:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Bridgit Dr.

2:05 p.m.: Missing person reported on RP Exp.

2:17 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for appropriate lost/stolen property, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

2:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

4:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

7:22 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

9:29 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on City Center Dr.

11:35 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for writing fictitious checks and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

1/17/18

12:21 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct and violation of post release into community on Snyder Ln.

1:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

6:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old female arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

6:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:24 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Doubletree Dr.

8:48 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Parkway Dr.

9:48 a.m.: A 50-year-old female arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and non-student refuses to leave campus on Snyder Ln.

9:56 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on J Rogers Ln.

11:14 a.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:22 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

2:26 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

3:29 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Grace Ct.

3:50 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:48 p.m.: Burglary reported on Heath Circle.

5:49 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RP Exp.

7:58 p.m.: Violation of court order reported on Elizabeth Ave.

8:59 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

9:37 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

10:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.

1/18/18

12:24 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Commerce Blvd.

12:47 a.m.: Defraud innkeeper reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.

1:13 a.m.: A 73-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Enterprise Dr.

9:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on RP Exp.

10:28 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

11:11 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Martin Ave.

11:46 a.m.: Theft of mail reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

12:02 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Middlebrook Way.

1:19 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

1:55 p.m.: Non-injury accident reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

3:29 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:31 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Camino Colegio.

3:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:38 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:57 p.m.: CPS referral reported on RP Exp.

4:57 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Redwood Dr.

6:38 p.m.: Hit and run reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

8:17 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

10:45 p.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize on Boris Ct.

11:48 p.m.: Vehicle code violations reported on Commerce Blvd.

1/19/18

12:33 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

12:59 a.m.: A. 51-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Copeland Creek Tr. at Seed Farm Dr.

3:28 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:55 a.m.: Burglary reported on Redwood Dr.

8:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adrian Dr.

10:38 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

12:48 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

12:58 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

2:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Garmont Ct.

2:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Boris Ct.

4:01 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Oak View Circle.

5:58 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr. W.

6:49 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Southwest Blvd.

7:15 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

8:09 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.

9:05 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.

11:18 p.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for battery on RP Exp.

1/20/18

4:30 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lassen Ct.

4:45 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Maurice Ave.

9:47 a.m.: Burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Magnolia Ave.

2:45 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Donna Ct.

4:59 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.

10:13 p.m.: Promiscuous shooting reported on Liberty Ave. at Lincoln Ave.

1/21/18

12:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

1:01 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

5:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

12:02 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.

1:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for carry concealed dirk or dagger, violation of probation and driving with suspended license.

1:52 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Business Park Dr. at Carlson Ave.

3:33 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

6:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported on RP Exp.

6:22 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Camino Colegio.

8:29 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

8:43 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Karrington Rd. at RP Exp.

10:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.

Cotati

Cotati Police beats will not run until further notice.