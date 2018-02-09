Police Beats

Rohnert Park

1/30/18

12:23 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.

6:14 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Medical Center Dr.

9:02 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Hudis St.

9:12 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.

12:06 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

12:20 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Burton Ave.

12:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Carlita Circle.

2:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.

4:00 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:31 p.m.: A 42-year-old female arrested for disobeying court order on Commerce Blvd.

4:32 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:46 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Rosana Way.

6:10 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Dowdell Ave. at Redwood Dr.

7:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosana Way.

10:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.

1/31/18

1:13 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.

2:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

8:14 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Gloria Ct.

9:10 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.

11:55 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Mercedes Way.

12:40 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:06 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Snyder Ln.

3:18 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.

3:28 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:31 p.m.: Burglary reported on Apple Ln.

3:40 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for petty theft on RP Exp.

4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

5:11 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:29 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for petty theft and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:42 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

5:52 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

2/1/18

2:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and bench warrant on LaBath Ave.

7:54 a.m.: Missing person reported on Camino Coronado.

8:57 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Lancaster Dr.

9:13 a.m.: Prowler reported on Grace Ct.

9:32 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Dowdell Ae.

10:13 a.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Redwood Dr.

10:47 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Beverly Dr.

11:59 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:08 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Burton Ave.

2:12 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported at Golf Course Dr.

2:15 p.m.: Fraud reported on RP Exp.

4:10 p.m.: Lost person reported on Arlen Dr.

4:29 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.

4:48 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

7:23 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Southwest Blvd.

7:39 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.

8:21 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

8:59 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Country Club Dr.

9:13 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

2/2/18

12:40 a.m.: A 23-year-old female arrested for battery on Eleanor Ave.

2:24 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Manchester Ave.

2:24 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Eleanor Ave.

6:08 a.m.: Missing person reported on Enterprise Dr.

8:53 a.m.: Suicide threats reported on Mackey Ct.

1:28 p.m.: Burglary reported on Parque Margarita.

3:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.

3:24 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:17 p.m.: Structure fire reported on State Farm Dr.

4:54 p.m.: Battery reported on Redwood Dr.

7:54 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on RP Exp.

8:07 p.m.: Fraud reported on Parkway Ct.

9:31 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on RP Exp.

9:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lancaster Dr.

9:46 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on RP Exp.

10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

2/3/18

12:09 a.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

12:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bonnie Ave.

12:44 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Fairway Dr.

2:58 a.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for bench warrant and outside warrant on Apple Ln.

9:06 a.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Avenida Cala.

1:49 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

4:06 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

4:58 p.m.: Fraud reported on Racquet Club Circle.

5:25 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.

5:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Cielo Circle.

6:53 p.m.: Loitering reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.

10:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.

10:47 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for resisting peace officer, outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.

11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Corte Pintado.

11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Milton Pl.

11:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Marque Dr.

2/4/18

12:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

12:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Oak View Circle.

1:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Beverly Dr.

7:57 a.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for outside warrant and possession of narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

10:26 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RP Exp.

1:20 p.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and outside warrant on Aaron St. at Redwood Dr.

1:24 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and outside warrant on Aaron St. at Redwood Dr.

1:26 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Dowdell Ave.

2:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.

2:59 p.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for shoplifting, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on RP Exp.

3:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Holly Ave.

5:39 p.m.: A 47-year-old female arrested for shoplifting on Commerce Blvd.

5:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Brenda Way.

6:10 p.m.: A 39-year-old male and a 36-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation at Raley’s Towne Centre.

10:35 p.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for presenting false identification to peace officer and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:31 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

11:40 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Snyder Ln.

2/5/18

12:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

12:53 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.

10:28 a.m.: Fraud reported on Golf. Course Dr.

11:01 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.

12:17 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Eric Ct.

12:18 p.m.: Non-injury accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:13 p.m.: Wanted person reported on City Center Dr.

1:49 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Golf Course Dr.

5:36 p.m.: Fraud reported on Regents Circle.

5:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on SB 101 on ramp.

8:13 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

8:24 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

11:42 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on RP Exp.

Cotati

1/23/18

10:53 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for trespassing, damage to wireless communication device on Old Redwood Hwy.

1/24/18

7:33 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Santero Way.

9:07 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Floral Dr.

11:02 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on W. Sierra Ave.

3:53 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on La Plaza.

8:14 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 S.

1/25/18

12:13 a.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance, bench warrant and driving with suspended license on W. Sierra Ave. at Stony Point Rd.

7:41 p.m.: Traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116 S.

9:12 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

1/26/18

12:23 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for battery on peace officer, obstruct/resist peace officer, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on W. Cotati Ave.

2:25 a.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for DUI and violation of probation on W. Cotati Ave.

10:52 a.m.: Forgery reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

6:15 p.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and display false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S.

6:51 p.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.

1/27/18

9:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

4:44 p.m.: Battery reported on W. Sierra Ave.

7:15 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on W. Sierra Ave.

8:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

1/28/18

4:07 a.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.

1:24p.m.: Disturbance reported on Houser St.

1/29/18

3:12 p.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.

1/30/18

1:38 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lark Dr.

2:23 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Lakewood Dr.

7:44 p.m.: Petty theft reported on W. Sierra Ave.

8:27 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

1/31/18

10:42 a.m.: Assault with deadly weapon reported on Hwy. 116 S.

12:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

6:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:44 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Pinewood Way.