Police Beats

Rohnert Park
1/30/18
12:23 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.
6:14 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on Medical Center Dr.
9:02 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Hudis St.
9:12 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.
12:06 p.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.
12:20 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Burton Ave.
12:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Carlita Circle.
2:10 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.
4:00 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:31 p.m.: A 42-year-old female arrested for disobeying court order on Commerce Blvd.
4:32 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:46 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Rosana Way.
6:10 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Dowdell Ave. at Redwood Dr.
7:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosana Way.
10:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.
1/31/18
1:13 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.
2:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
8:14 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Gloria Ct.
9:10 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.
11:55 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Mercedes Way.
12:40 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:06 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Snyder Ln.
3:18 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RP Exp.
3:28 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:31 p.m.: Burglary reported on Apple Ln.
3:40 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for petty theft on RP Exp.
4:06 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
5:11 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:29 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for petty theft and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:42 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
5:52 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
2/1/18
2:01 a.m.: A 43-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and bench warrant on LaBath Ave.
7:54 a.m.: Missing person reported on Camino Coronado.
8:57 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Lancaster Dr.
9:13 a.m.: Prowler reported on Grace Ct.
9:32 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Dowdell Ae.
10:13 a.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Redwood Dr.
10:47 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Beverly Dr.
11:59 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:08 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Burton Ave.
2:12 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported at Golf Course Dr.
2:15 p.m.: Fraud reported on RP Exp.
4:10 p.m.: Lost person reported on Arlen Dr.
4:29 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Firethorn Dr.
4:48 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
7:23 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Southwest Blvd.
7:39 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.
8:21 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
8:59 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Country Club Dr.
9:13 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
2/2/18
12:40 a.m.: A 23-year-old female arrested for battery on Eleanor Ave.
2:24 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Manchester Ave.
2:24 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Eleanor Ave.
6:08 a.m.: Missing person reported on Enterprise Dr.
8:53 a.m.: Suicide threats reported on Mackey Ct.
1:28 p.m.: Burglary reported on Parque Margarita.
3:00 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Burton Ave.
3:24 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:17 p.m.: Structure fire reported on State Farm Dr.
4:54 p.m.: Battery reported on Redwood Dr.
7:54 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on RP Exp.
8:07 p.m.: Fraud reported on Parkway Ct.
9:31 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on RP Exp.
9:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lancaster Dr.
9:46 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for DUI on RP Exp.
10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
2/3/18
12:09 a.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
12:20 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bonnie Ave.
12:44 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Fairway Dr.
2:58 a.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for bench warrant and outside warrant on Apple Ln.
9:06 a.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on Avenida Cala.
1:49 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
4:06 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
4:58 p.m.: Fraud reported on Racquet Club Circle.
5:25 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Cielo Circle.
6:53 p.m.: Loitering reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Emily Ave.
10:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.
10:47 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for resisting peace officer, outside warrant, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.
11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Corte Pintado.
11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Milton Pl.
11:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Marque Dr.
2/4/18
12:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
12:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Oak View Circle.
1:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Beverly Dr.
7:57 a.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for outside warrant and possession of narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
10:26 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RP Exp.
1:20 p.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and outside warrant on Aaron St. at Redwood Dr.
1:24 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and outside warrant on Aaron St. at Redwood Dr.
1:26 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Dowdell Ave.
2:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Jasmine Circle.
2:59 p.m.: A 30-year-old female arrested for shoplifting, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on RP Exp.
3:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Holly Ave.
5:39 p.m.: A 47-year-old female arrested for shoplifting on Commerce Blvd.
5:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Brenda Way.
6:10 p.m.: A 39-year-old male and a 36-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:35 p.m.: A 49-year-old female arrested for presenting false identification to peace officer and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:31 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.
11:40 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Snyder Ln.
2/5/18
12:25 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:53 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr.
10:28 a.m.: Fraud reported on Golf. Course Dr.
11:01 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.
12:17 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Eric Ct.
12:18 p.m.: Non-injury accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:13 p.m.: Wanted person reported on City Center Dr.
1:49 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Golf Course Dr.
5:36 p.m.: Fraud reported on Regents Circle.
5:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on SB 101 on ramp.
8:13 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
8:24 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
11:42 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on RP Exp.
Cotati
1/23/18
10:53 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for trespassing, damage to wireless communication device on Old Redwood Hwy.
1/24/18
7:33 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Santero Way.
9:07 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Floral Dr.
11:02 a.m.: Vehicle tampering reported on W. Sierra Ave.
3:53 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on La Plaza.
8:14 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 S.
1/25/18
12:13 a.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance, bench warrant and driving with suspended license on W. Sierra Ave. at Stony Point Rd.
7:41 p.m.: Traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116 S.
9:12 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.
1/26/18
12:23 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for battery on peace officer, obstruct/resist peace officer, possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on W. Cotati Ave.
2:25 a.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for DUI and violation of probation on W. Cotati Ave.
10:52 a.m.: Forgery reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:15 p.m.: A 48-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and display false proof of registration on Hwy. 116 S.
6:51 p.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.
1/27/18
9:50 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:44 p.m.: Battery reported on W. Sierra Ave.
7:15 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on W. Sierra Ave.
8:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
1/28/18
4:07 a.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.
1:24p.m.: Disturbance reported on Houser St.
1/29/18
3:12 p.m.: Fraud reported on W. Sierra Ave.
1/30/18
1:38 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Lark Dr.
2:23 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Lakewood Dr.
7:44 p.m.: Petty theft reported on W. Sierra Ave.
8:27 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
1/31/18
10:42 a.m.: Assault with deadly weapon reported on Hwy. 116 S.
12:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
6:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:44 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Pinewood Way.