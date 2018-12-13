Police Beat 12-14-18

Rohnert Park

12/4/18

1:17 a.m.: A 48-year-old female was arrested for having defective lamps, driving without a license and no proof of insurance on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

1:26 a.m.: A 38-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

1:49 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:28 a.m.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

8:55 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

9:07 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Mallory Pl.

10:11 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:21 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Graymill Ct.

1:50 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Francis Circle.

2:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Walnut Circle.

3:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Laguna Dr.

3:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:19 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:46 p.m.: An attempt to serve a warrant was reported on Parkway Dr.

4:51 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Georgia Ct.

10:42 p.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Dowdell Ave. at Golf Course Dr. W.

11:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mitchell Dr.

12/5/18

12:59 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

5:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:56 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.

7:55 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.

8:20 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Southwest Blvd.

9:18 a.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for possessing a bad check, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

10:00 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:44 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gloria Ct.

11:05 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Gloria Ct.

12:12 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for an assault likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime on Corte Naranja.

12:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:00 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.

3:00 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:09 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

6:41 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Santa Alicia Dr.

6:46 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:04 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Camino Colegio.

7:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:28 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an ADW not a firearm, battery on a spouse, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, violating probation and violating a divisional court order on Camino Colegio.

9:11 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

12/6/18

4:33 a.m.: A 28-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.

7:54 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.

9:29 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:19 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.

11:40 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

1:27 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Middlebrook Way.

1:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:15 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

2:42 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:54 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:55 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:49 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:34 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

7:29 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

8:01 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Adrian Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

8:10 p.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

9:12 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

10:05 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Corte Amarillo.

10:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

10:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.

10:32 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Corte Amarillo.

12/7/18

1:51 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

9:13 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

10:02 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.

1:22 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.

3:47 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Alexis Dr.

3:56 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:44 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle on Redwood Dr.

7:26 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

7:36 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Snyder Ln.

11:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

11:50 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

12/8/18

1:02 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

7:20 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on LaBath Ave. at RP Exp.

1:15 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:31 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

2:09 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

2:31 p.m.: A vehicle collision was reported on Santa Rosa Ave.

3:16 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:23 p.m.: A 47-year-old female and a 53-year-old male were arrested for a bench warrant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Santa Alicia Dr.

8:48 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on Bilboa Ct.

9:08 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Arlen Dr.

9:08 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hinebaugh Creek Tr.

9:23 p.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Bilboa Ct.

9:48 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Circle Dr.

10:04 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

11:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:43 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.

12/9/18

12:45 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gaspar Ct.

12:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Civic Center Dr.

1:30 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to peace officers, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violating probation on RP Exp.

3:09 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for trespassing on Redwood Dr.

4:06 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:16 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:19 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:49 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Griffin Way.

9:50 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

10:44 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. at Snyder Ln.

2:36 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:54 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.

3:54 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.

5:16 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

5:20 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

6:00 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.

6:08 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.

12/10/18

12:49 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

9:16 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:19 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:20 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Camino Colegio.

11:36 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on City Center Dr.

1:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Magnolia Ave.

2:20 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Laguna Dr.

2:40 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:39 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:41 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Madrigal St.

5:43 p.m.: An ex-felon in possession of a weapon was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonnie Ave.

8:18 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:21 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.

8:27 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Enterprise Dr.

10:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

11:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.