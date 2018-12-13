Police Beat 12-14-18

Rohnert Park
12/4/18
1:17 a.m.: A 48-year-old female was arrested for having defective lamps, driving without a license and no proof of insurance on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.
1:26 a.m.: A 38-year-old male and a 33-year-old female were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
1:49 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:28 a.m.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
8:55 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
9:07 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Mallory Pl.
10:11 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:21 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Graymill Ct.
1:50 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Francis Circle.
2:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Walnut Circle.
3:55 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Laguna Dr.
3:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:19 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:46 p.m.: An attempt to serve a warrant was reported on Parkway Dr.
4:51 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Georgia Ct.
10:42 p.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Dowdell Ave. at Golf Course Dr. W.
11:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mitchell Dr.
12/5/18
12:59 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
5:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:56 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.
7:55 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.
8:20 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Southwest Blvd.
9:18 a.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for possessing a bad check, possessing a controlled substance and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
10:00 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:44 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gloria Ct.
11:05 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Gloria Ct.
12:12 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for an assault likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime on Corte Naranja.
12:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:00 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.
3:00 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:09 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:41 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:46 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:04 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Camino Colegio.
7:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:28 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an ADW not a firearm, battery on a spouse, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, violating probation and violating a divisional court order on Camino Colegio.
9:11 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
12/6/18
4:33 a.m.: A 28-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
7:54 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:29 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:19 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.
11:40 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
1:27 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Middlebrook Way.
1:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:15 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
2:42 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:54 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:55 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:49 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:34 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
7:29 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
8:01 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Adrian Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
8:10 p.m.: A 45-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
9:12 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
10:05 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Corte Amarillo.
10:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
10:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.
10:32 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Corte Amarillo.
12/7/18
1:51 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
9:13 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
10:02 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:22 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.
3:47 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Alexis Dr.
3:56 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:44 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle on Redwood Dr.
7:26 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
7:36 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
11:50 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
12/8/18
1:02 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
7:20 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on LaBath Ave. at RP Exp.
1:15 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:31 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
2:09 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
2:31 p.m.: A vehicle collision was reported on Santa Rosa Ave.
3:16 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:23 p.m.: A 47-year-old female and a 53-year-old male were arrested for a bench warrant and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Santa Alicia Dr.
8:48 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on Bilboa Ct.
9:08 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Arlen Dr.
9:08 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hinebaugh Creek Tr.
9:23 p.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Bilboa Ct.
9:48 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Circle Dr.
10:04 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
11:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:43 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.
12/9/18
12:45 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gaspar Ct.
12:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Civic Center Dr.
1:30 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to peace officers, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violating probation on RP Exp.
3:09 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for trespassing on Redwood Dr.
4:06 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:16 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:19 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:49 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Griffin Way.
9:50 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
10:44 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. at Snyder Ln.
2:36 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:54 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.
3:54 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.
5:16 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
5:20 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.
6:00 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on SB Golf Course Dr. W. on ramp.
6:08 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
12/10/18
12:49 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
9:16 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:19 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:20 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Camino Colegio.
11:36 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on City Center Dr.
1:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Magnolia Ave.
2:20 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Laguna Dr.
2:40 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:39 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:41 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Madrigal St.
5:43 p.m.: An ex-felon in possession of a weapon was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonnie Ave.
8:18 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:21 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.
8:27 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
11:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.