Police Beat 11-9-18

Rohnert Park

10/30/18

1:20 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Southwest Blvd.

8:01 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hacienda Way.

9:30 a.m.: A 32-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested for camping on public property and placing pollutants near state waters on City Center Dr. at Hinebaugh Creek Tr.

4:03 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Regents Circle.

4:24 p.m.: A suicide was attempted and reported on San Francisco Way.

5:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:54 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Grace Ct. at Holly Ave.

8:50 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for attempted murder and cruelty to a child with possible injury or death on Brett Ave.

10:46 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for petty theft and an outside warrant on RP Exp.

10:47 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Avenida Cala.

10/31/18

4:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Hudis St.

8:12 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

9:01 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:31 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on San Mateo Ct.

12:47 p.m.: A lost person was reported on Camino Coronado.

12:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Racquet Club Circle.

1:09 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Kerry Rd. at Kincade Pl.

2:00 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Dr.

2:18 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Adrian Dr.

3:29 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Adrian Dr.

4:24 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln.

5:48 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

7:17 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Evonne Ave.

7:47 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Eleanor Ave. at Emily Ave.

8:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hollingsworth Circle.

9:16 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on City Center Dr.

9:25 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on LaBath Ave.

10:38 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for destroying concealed evidence and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.

10:41 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Jasmine Circle.

11:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11/1/18

2:09 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:33 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Camino Coronado.

6:29 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:47 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Eleanor Ave.

12:31 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Winterberry Ln. at Wyatt Way.

1:40 p.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.

5:16 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Dolores Dr.

6:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.

8:18 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:12 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Country Club Dr.

10:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.

11:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

11/2/18

1:41 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

2:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

2:35 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:07 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

4:09 a.m.: A 53-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Enterprise Dr.

8:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.

10:18 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and presenting false identification to a peace officer on Redwood Dr.

11:06 a.m.: Stolen license plates were reported on Bernice Ave.

12:30 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:08 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Bernice Ave.

5:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonita Ave.

6:31 p.m.: A 29-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were arrested for an assault with a firearm on a person, assault with injury, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and conspiracy to commit crime on Enterprise Dr.

8:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.

8:36 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.

10:22 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

11/3/18

12:06 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:04 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription on Golf Course Dr.

8:01 a.m.: A traffic collision was reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

8:01 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

10:53 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

12:32 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:23 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.

2:44 p.m.: A 62-year-old male was arrested for cruelty to a child and public intoxication on Country Club Dr.

3:08 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.

5:22 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

6:47 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

7:30 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.

8:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Montana Pl.

11:13 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Stony Point Rd. at Wilfred Ave.

11:18 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.

11:25 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

11/4/18

12:07 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mattice Ln.

3:05 a.m.: A missing person was reported on RP Exp. at Stony Point Rd.

3:12 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, obstruction and resisting a peace officer, violating probation and violating a division court order on Golf Course Dr.

5:20 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Enterprise Dr.

8:24 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:11 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Harbor Ln.

11:17 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Boris Ct.

11:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.

1:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Circle Dr.

2:48 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:37 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Adele Ave.

4:00 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Capri Way.

4:37 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:28 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Golf Course Dr.

9:23 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.

9:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mainsail Dr.

Cotati

10/26/18

2:36 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

6:51 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

7:51 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.

10/27/18

2:36 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Cala Way at Camino Colegio.

10/28/18

1:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:58 a.m.: A 29-year-old female and a 27-year-old male were arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:55 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

8:22 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ace.

10:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

10/29/18

4:04 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Myrtle Ave. at Park Ave.10:35 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on McGinnis Circle at Old Redwood Dr.

10/30/18

2:12 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.

8:29 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Dyquisto Way.

12:11 p.m.: Embezzlement was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:08 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:36 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Myrtle Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

10/31/18

6:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lakewood Ave.

1:21 p.m.: An assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a person and threatened a crime with intent to terrorize was reported on Gravenstein Way.

5:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hahn Way.

7:45 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Cypress Ave. at Lund Hill Ln.

11/1/18

2:13 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on LaPlaza at W. Sierra Ave.

11:10 a.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:57 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:20 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Wilford Ln.

11:34 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating a post release into the community on Old Redwood Hwy.