Police Beat 11-9-18

Rohnert Park
10/30/18
1:20 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Southwest Blvd.
8:01 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hacienda Way.
9:30 a.m.: A 32-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested for camping on public property and placing pollutants near state waters on City Center Dr. at Hinebaugh Creek Tr.
4:03 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Regents Circle.
4:24 p.m.: A suicide was attempted and reported on San Francisco Way.
5:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:54 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Grace Ct. at Holly Ave.
8:50 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for attempted murder and cruelty to a child with possible injury or death on Brett Ave.
10:46 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for petty theft and an outside warrant on RP Exp.
10:47 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Avenida Cala.
10/31/18
4:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Hudis St.
8:12 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
9:01 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:31 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on San Mateo Ct.
12:47 p.m.: A lost person was reported on Camino Coronado.
12:56 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
1:09 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Kerry Rd. at Kincade Pl.
2:00 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:18 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Adrian Dr.
3:29 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Adrian Dr.
4:24 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln.
5:48 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:17 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Evonne Ave.
7:47 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Eleanor Ave. at Emily Ave.
8:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hollingsworth Circle.
9:16 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on City Center Dr.
9:25 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on LaBath Ave.
10:38 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for destroying concealed evidence and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.
10:41 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Jasmine Circle.
11:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11/1/18
2:09 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:33 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Camino Coronado.
6:29 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:47 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Eleanor Ave.
12:31 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Winterberry Ln. at Wyatt Way.
1:40 p.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
5:16 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Dolores Dr.
6:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.
8:18 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:12 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Country Club Dr.
10:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.
11:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
11/2/18
1:41 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:07 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
2:35 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:07 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
4:09 a.m.: A 53-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Enterprise Dr.
8:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:18 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant and presenting false identification to a peace officer on Redwood Dr.
11:06 a.m.: Stolen license plates were reported on Bernice Ave.
12:30 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:08 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Bernice Ave.
5:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonita Ave.
6:31 p.m.: A 29-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were arrested for an assault with a firearm on a person, assault with injury, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and conspiracy to commit crime on Enterprise Dr.
8:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.
8:36 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Golf Course Dr.
10:22 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.
11/3/18
12:06 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:04 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance without a prescription on Golf Course Dr.
8:01 a.m.: A traffic collision was reported on NB RP Exp. on ramp.
8:01 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
10:53 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
12:32 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:23 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.
2:44 p.m.: A 62-year-old male was arrested for cruelty to a child and public intoxication on Country Club Dr.
3:08 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.
5:22 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
6:47 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
7:30 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.
8:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Montana Pl.
11:13 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Stony Point Rd. at Wilfred Ave.
11:18 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.
11:25 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
11/4/18
12:07 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mattice Ln.
3:05 a.m.: A missing person was reported on RP Exp. at Stony Point Rd.
3:12 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury, obstruction and resisting a peace officer, violating probation and violating a division court order on Golf Course Dr.
5:20 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Enterprise Dr.
8:24 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:11 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Harbor Ln.
11:17 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Boris Ct.
11:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.
1:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Circle Dr.
2:48 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:37 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Adele Ave.
4:00 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Capri Way.
4:37 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:28 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:08 p.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Golf Course Dr.
9:23 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mainsail Dr.
Cotati
10/26/18
2:36 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.
6:51 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
7:51 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance paraphernalia on Old Redwood Hwy.
10/27/18
2:36 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Cala Way at Camino Colegio.
10/28/18
1:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:58 a.m.: A 29-year-old female and a 27-year-old male were arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:55 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
8:22 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ace.
10:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
10/29/18
4:04 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Myrtle Ave. at Park Ave.10:35 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on McGinnis Circle at Old Redwood Dr.
10/30/18
2:12 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
8:29 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Dyquisto Way.
12:11 p.m.: Embezzlement was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:08 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:36 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Myrtle Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
10/31/18
6:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lakewood Ave.
1:21 p.m.: An assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a person and threatened a crime with intent to terrorize was reported on Gravenstein Way.
5:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hahn Way.
7:45 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Cypress Ave. at Lund Hill Ln.
11/1/18
2:13 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on LaPlaza at W. Sierra Ave.
11:10 a.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:57 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:20 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Wilford Ln.
11:34 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating a post release into the community on Old Redwood Hwy.