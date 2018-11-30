Police Beat 11-30-18

Rohnert Park

11/20/18

7:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:41 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Megan Pl.

9:53 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Golf Course Dr.

12:22 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

12:40 p.m.: A missing person was reported on City Center Dr.

2:48 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp.

2:52 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Alma Ave.

3:23 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and violating probation on Carlson Ave. at LaBath Ave.

3:57 p.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested at Raley’s Towne Centre.

4:55 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Allan Ave.

5:54 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Alicante St.

6:07 p.m.: A lost person was reported on Hearth Circle.

7:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:40 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for violating a divisional court order on Snyder Ln.

8:55 p.m.: Counterfeiting was reported on Mercedes Way.

9:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.

11/21/18

3:47 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:16 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Circulo La Cruz.

4:22 a.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Enterprise Dr.

9:09 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:25 a.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Snyder Ln.

1:07 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

1:54 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

2:29 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Laurelwood Dr.

3:02 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Southwest Blvd.

4:28 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

5:09 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

5:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:06 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for vehicle tampering, possessing a controlled substance and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

7:19 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

7:25 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

7:45 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Monique Pl.

8:28 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Cruz Way.

10:50 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant in Rohnert Park.

11/22/18

12:25 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

6:58 a.m.: A battery was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:25 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on RP Exp.

7:46 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:24 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Millbrae Ave.

12:18 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

2:09 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:53 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Donna Ct.

7:05 p.m.: A 33-year-old female and a 47-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

8:44 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hacienda Circle.

9:46 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Hacienda Circle.

11/23/18

12:38 a.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:57 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Doubletree Dr.

2:19 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alma Ave.

4:18 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

8:45 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Doubletree Dr.

10:07 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on NB RP Exp.

10:16 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

10:29 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on Snyder Ln.

10:29 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Joanne Ct.

11:25 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Golf Course Dr.

11:32 a.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Fiesta Ln.

12:04 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:08 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Alma Ave.

1:41 p.m.: A 63-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury and cruelty to animals on Adele Ave.

3:23 p.m.: A suicide attempt was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

4:06 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hacienda Circle.

4:51 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on RP Exp.

4:52 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Bernice Ave.

6:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

9:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp.

11/24/18

12:33 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Marcel Pl.

1:51 a.m.: A 61-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr. W.

2:46 p.m.: Two juveniles were arrested for driving without a license on Redwood Dr.

10:10 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cristobal Rd.

12:09 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:20 p.m.: A missing person was reported om Camino Colegio.

2:27 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for vandalism, violating a post release to community and violating probation on Hudis St.

4:58 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

6:37 p.m.: A battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:45 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on City Center Dr.

7:14 p.m.: A 67-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

7:35 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Alexis Dr.

8:27 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Camino Coronado.

9:41 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fawn Ct.

10:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.

10:12 p.m.: Fireworks were reported on Bodway Parkway at Valley House Dr.

11:36 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

11/25/18

9:57 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

4:07 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on Corte Pintado.

4:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

5:47 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Creekwood Sq.

6:44 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hunter Dr.

7:32 p.m.: A fight was reported on RP Exp.

7:52 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer on RP Exp.

10:19 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on RP Exp.

10:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.

11/26/18

5:10 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for being cruel to a child, a hit and run and driving without a license on Fairway Sr.

8:16 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

825 a.m.: An 18-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Southwest Blvd.

8:33 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Camino Colegio.

9:10 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Doubletree Dr.

9:39 a.m.: A 37-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Snyder Ln.

11:06 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Medical Center Dr.

12:06 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp. at San Simeon Dr.

1:04 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Bridgit Dr.

3:33 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Laguna Dr.

3:35 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:44 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for petty theft on RP Exp.

5:02 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Camino Colegio.

5:47 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:03 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Golf Course Dr.

6:06 p.m.: A 56-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.

6:45p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

8:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

8:23 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Karleigh Pl. at Kerry Rd.

8:29 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Country Club Dr. at Eleanor Ave.

10:02 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Redwood Dr.

Cotati

11/16/18

9:52 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Kingston Ln.

6:29 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Meadowbrook Ct.

6:56 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11/17/18

2:00 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Dr.

8:27 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Alder Ave. at Hwy. 116 S.

11/18/18

12:13 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Wilford Ln.

3:41 a.m.: A 29-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

9:05 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:01 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.

1:06 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Creek Ct.

5:49 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for false registration on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

8:25 p.m.: A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

9:38 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11/19/18

12:47 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Creek Ct.

12:17 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on W. Sierra Ave.

12:55 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Windmill Farms Dr.

9:13 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Wilford Ln.

11/20/18

2:27 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

3:43 p.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license and no proof of insurance on NB RP Exp. off ramp.

10:00 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on LaPlaza on W. Sierra Ave.

11/21/18

11:31 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on SB 101 in Cotati.

11:36 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Larch Ave.

3:02 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Wilford Ln.

5:41 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Issel Ln.

10:44 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.