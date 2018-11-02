Police Beat 11-2-18

Rohnert Park 10/23/18 12:08 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr. 2:35 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Valley House Dr. 12:32 p.m.: A 29-year-old female was arrested for petty theft and a bench warrant on Redwood Dr. 2:02 p.m.: Ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. 2:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr. 3:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Acacia Ct. 3:24 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. at Snyder Ln. 4:46 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. 6:56 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd. 7:59 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Blair Ave. 9:46 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Country Club Dr. 10:48 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing an open container of alcohol in a public place and violating probation on Redwood Dr. 10/24/18 12:34 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd. 1:06 a.m.: A 22-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance and substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. 7:53 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd. 9:55 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on RP Exp. 1:01 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Hermosa Ct. at Holly Ave. 1:11 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Donna Ct. 2:16 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Blair Ave. 2:28 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Laguna Dr. 2:57 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln. 3:23 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on City Center Dr. 3:48 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Parque Recrero. 3:49 p.m.: Stolen plates were reported on Camino Colegio. 5:39 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Ronda St. 5:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Rebecca Way. 6:22 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Liman Way. 7:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr. 8:17 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested as a runaway on Blair Ave. 9:53 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Snyder Ln. 10/25/18 12:38 a.m.: A 42-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp. 1:06 a.m.: A 22-year-old female, a 25-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance on Commerce Blvd. 5:51 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Dolores Dr. 7:51 a.m.: An ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Honey Brook Pl. at Snyder Ln. 8:44 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Santa Cruz Way. 11:37 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Corte Blanco. 1:14 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Eleanor Ave. 2:46 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Arlen Dr. 4:30 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr. 5:52 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Dowdell Ave. 6:15 p.m.: Battery was reported on Southwest Blvd. 6:46 p.m.: A display of a weapon was reported on RP Exp. 7:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Eleanor Ave. 10:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Soria Ct. 10:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave. 11:54 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Kassidy Pl. 10/26/18 12:29 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Santa Alicia Dr. 2:57 a.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Santa Alicia Dr. 3:23 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd. 3:30 a.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre. 11:49 a.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for battery on Redwood Dr. 12:46 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Enterprise Dr. at Seed Farm Dr. 12:46 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Mathias Pl. 1:16 p.m.: A 64-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Bridgit Dr. 1:44 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Commerce Blvd. 2:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln. 3:01 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Heath Circle. 3:25 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Adele Ave. 3:56 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Holly Ave. 4:04 p.m.: A burglary was reported on RP Exp. 5:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd. 6:46 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Enterprise Dr. 7:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Raley’s Towne Center. 9:45 p.m.: A juvenile and a 30-year-old male were arrested for a minor in possession of alcohol and violating a post release into community on Hudis St. 10:11 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Ellis St. 10:13 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Marlin Pl. 10:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave. 10:44 p.m.: A disturbance was rported Roxanne Ln. 10:47 p.m.: A disturbance was reported Medallion Way. 11:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Racquet Club Circle. 11:51 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Valley House Dr. 10/27/18 12:08 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Jasmine Circle. 12:15 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr. 1:16 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln. 9:37 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Laguna Dr. 11:17 a.m.: Being drunk in public was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre. 12:29 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Parque Fuente. 12:43 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln. 2:05 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Madera Pl. 3:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Enterprise Dr. at Seed Farm Dr. 3:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre. 5:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Michael Way. 6:38 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre. 6:39 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury on City Center Dr. 6:45 p.m.: Indecent exposure was reported on Commercial Blvd. 8:18 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Montero Dr. 8:49 p.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for cruelty to a child and a DUI on Mathias Pl. 10:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Barbara Dr. 10:14 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Alma Ave. 11:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Muir Pl. 11:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lancaster Dr. 11:59 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bernice Ct. 10/28/18 12:02 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Garrett Ct. 12:04 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mitchell Dr. 12:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hacienda Circle. 12:19 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Meridian Circle. 3:06 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Camino Colegio. 9:24 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for using metal knuckles and violating probation on Redwood Dr. 10:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on LaBath Ave. at Martin Ave, 10:55 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for selling liquor to a minor on Commerce Blvd. 12:12 p.m.: A 62-year-old female was arrested for selling liquor to a minor on Redwood Dr. 12:40 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Anne Way. 12:55 p.m.: A 65-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon on Redwood Dr. 1:17 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd. 1:40 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd. 2:01 p.m.: Alcohol being furnished to a minor was reported on RP Exp. 2:12 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for a DUI, violating probation and driving with a suspended license on RP Exp. 2:16 p.m.: A 44-year-old female was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation on Commerce Blvd. 2:45 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for selling liquor to a minor on Redwood Dr. 2:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr. 7:15 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on RP Exp. 9:49 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp. 10:25 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hunter Dr. 11:24 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr. 10/29/18 8:51 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd. 9:12 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd. 10:15 a.m.: A juvenile was arrested for attempting a burglary on Santa Barbara Dr. 11:03 a.m.: Fraud was reported on LaBath Ave. 11:11 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Camino Colegio. 1:47 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr. 1:57 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd. 3:50 p.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr. 4:48 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Enterprise Dr. 5:21 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp. 5:45 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp. 6:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle. 6:32 p.m.: A hit and run was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre. 7:14 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Anson Ave. 9:34 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on City Center Dr. 11:40 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Business Park Dr. at Redwood Dr. Cotati 10/19/18 12:07 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave. 12:31 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication, public urination and obstructing a peace officer on Old Redwood Hwy. 2:32 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy. at W. Sierra Ave. 3:32 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize someone on W. Sierra Ave. 4:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave. 7:07 p.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Pine Tree Circle. 7:53 p.m.: A missing person was arrested on Laguna Dr. 11:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave. 10/20/18 1:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Richardson Ln. 2:50 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Clothier Ln. 10/21/18 4:55 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave. 6:19 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Lincoln Ave. 10/22/18 6:41 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Sunflower Dr. 10:28 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Charles St. 10/23/18 1:50 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for burglary and outside warrant on Redwood Dr. 10/24/18 2:12 p.m.: Stolen vehicle was reported on Portal St. 6:03 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for bench warrant on Old Redwood Hwy. 9:05 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violation of post release into community on Hwy. 116 S. 10/25/18 8:23 a.m.: Auto burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave. 12:15 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for driving with suspended license and no registration on Houser St. 7:59 p.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for violation of probation on Creek Ct. 10/26/18 2:36 a.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy. 6:51 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for bench warrant on Redwood Dr. 7:51 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Old Redwood Hwy.