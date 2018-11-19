Police Beat 11-16-18

Rohnert Park

11/5/18

2:08 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Civic Center Dr.

6:53 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:57 am.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident reported on Burton Ave.

8:10 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for assault on Mitchell Dr.

9:25 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Laguna Dr.

10:00 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Madrigal St.

10:31 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:54 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:30 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and causing harm to an elder dependent adult on Lancaster Dr. at Lydia Ct.

12:36 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

12:57 p.m.: A missing person was reported on City Center Dr.

1:24 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Civic Center Dr.

1:42 p.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Enterprise Dr.

3:17 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Lorraine Ct.

3:23 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Carlita Circle.

4:07 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:45 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Kensington Pl.

7:58 p.m.: Fraud was reported on RP Exp.

11/6/18

12:23 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:55 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

10:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Doubletree Dr.

10:26 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

10:53 a.m.: Marijuana possession was reported on Snyder Ln.

11:15 a.m.: A juvenile was arrested for an outside warrant on Cielo Circle.

12:25 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Lynne Conde Way.

1:52 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:18 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:42 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on City Center Dr.

4:50 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Bruce Ave.

7:21 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

9:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alma Ave.

9:54 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hunter Dr.

10:47 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:11 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on City Center Dr.

11/7/18

1:46 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was reported on false imprisonment, damaging a wireless communication device and violating court order on Hessel Rd.

1:49 a.m.: A 92-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Camino Coronado at Camino Corto.

7:16 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:35 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.

9:25 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

9:29 a.m.: A battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:00 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cielo Circle.

10:14 a.m.: A 68-year-old male was arrested for petty theft at Raley’s Towne Centre.

10:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

12:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:26 p.m. A CPS referral was reported on Dowdell Ave.

12:58 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Avram Ave.

1:00 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Adrian Dr.

1:42 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Avenida Cala.

2:01 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Lynne Conde Way at RP Exp.

2:36 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Anne Way.

4:23 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:53 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

9:04 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Burton Ave.

9:42 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Circle Dr.

11:44 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

11/8/18

1:15 a.m.: A battery was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:29 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

7:57 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:59 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Utility Ct.

8:46 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.

12:11 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blair Ave.

3:45 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at State Farm Dr.

3:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

4:25 p.m.: A subject with gun was reported on Golf Course Dr.

4:56 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:58 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Laredo St.

7:05 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

8:43 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.

10:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on College View Dr.

11:00 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.

11:27 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace office on Redwood Dr.

11/9/18

1:56 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

2:17 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

12:36 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:30 p.m.: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mercedes Way.

3:40 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on RP Exp.

7:49 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:20 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gregory Ct.

11:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

11:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

11/10/18

12:42 a.m.: A 33-year-old male and a 31-year- old female were arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Golf Course Dr.

3:34 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hermosa Ct.

10:00 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.

10:40 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:15 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Southwest Blvd.

11:35 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:22 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

1:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Redwood Dr.

1:55 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gillpepper Ln.

2:11 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:58 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

3:07 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.

3:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.

4:25 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Liman Way.

4:44 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.

11:48 p.m.: A juvenile and an 18-year-old male were arrested for battery on a person and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Commerce Blvd.

11/11/18

12:59 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:54 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Alison Ave.

11:35 a.m.: A 60-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.

12:59 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Snyder Ln.

1:25 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:04 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault on Golf Course Dr.

4:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Michael Way.

4:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonnie Ave.

10:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonita Ave.

10:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

11/12/18

1:25 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Civic Center Dr.

6:36 a.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center Dr.

8:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:10 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Roberts Lake Rd.

11:43 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Camino Colegio.

12:15 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

12:47 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.

2:52 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:20 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

4:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on State Farm Dr.

5:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lorraine Ct.

5:03 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Rancho Verde Circle.

5:40 p.m.: An ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Adrian Dr.

5:47 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:15 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Lorraine Ct.

6:25 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

8:27 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

11:15 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on NB RP Exp. on ramp.

Cotati

11/2/18

1:43 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:03 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Hwy. 116 S.

9:50 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Larch Ave.

10:19 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Blodgett St.

7:55 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.

11/3/18

10:51 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santero Way.

11:30 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Charles St.

7:00 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:38 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on 116 S.

11/4/18

12:14 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on NB W. Sierra off ramp at W. School St.

9:40 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:57 a.m.: A 26-year-old female and a 36-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.

10:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.

11/5/18

2:59 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for false identification and violating probation and an outside warrant on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.

3:43 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for false identification, violating probation and an outside warrant on LaPlaza.

11:05 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:34 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

11:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Charles St. at Old Redwood Hwy.

11/6/18

3:04 a.m.: A 22-year-old female and a 35-year-old female were arrested for a DUI and public intoxication on Charles St.

9:01 p.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.

11/7/18

12:51 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Wilford Ln.

8:23 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Alder Ave.

8:32 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Larch Ave.

11/8/18

12:30 a.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for a DUI and a minor driving with alcohol on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.

9:19 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:14 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Derby Ln. at Hwy. 116 S.