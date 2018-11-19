Police Beat 11-16-18

Rohnert Park
11/5/18
2:08 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Civic Center Dr.
6:53 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
7:57 am.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident reported on Burton Ave.
8:10 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for assault on Mitchell Dr.
9:25 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:59 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Laguna Dr.
10:00 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Madrigal St.
10:31 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:54 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:30 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and causing harm to an elder dependent adult on Lancaster Dr. at Lydia Ct.
12:36 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
12:57 p.m.: A missing person was reported on City Center Dr.
1:24 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Civic Center Dr.
1:42 p.m.: A 54-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Enterprise Dr.
3:17 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Lorraine Ct.
3:23 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Carlita Circle.
4:07 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:45 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Kensington Pl.
7:58 p.m.: Fraud was reported on RP Exp.
11/6/18
12:23 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:55 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
10:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Doubletree Dr.
10:26 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:53 a.m.: Marijuana possession was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:15 a.m.: A juvenile was arrested for an outside warrant on Cielo Circle.
12:25 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Lynne Conde Way.
1:52 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:18 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:42 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on City Center Dr.
4:50 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Bruce Ave.
7:21 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
9:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alma Ave.
9:54 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Hunter Dr.
10:47 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:11 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on City Center Dr.
11/7/18
1:46 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was reported on false imprisonment, damaging a wireless communication device and violating court order on Hessel Rd.
1:49 a.m.: A 92-year-old female was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Camino Coronado at Camino Corto.
7:16 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:35 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Golf Course Dr.
9:25 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
9:29 a.m.: A battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:00 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cielo Circle.
10:14 a.m.: A 68-year-old male was arrested for petty theft at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
12:14 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:26 p.m. A CPS referral was reported on Dowdell Ave.
12:58 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Avram Ave.
1:00 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Adrian Dr.
1:42 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Avenida Cala.
2:01 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Lynne Conde Way at RP Exp.
2:36 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Anne Way.
4:23 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:53 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9:04 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Burton Ave.
9:42 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Circle Dr.
11:44 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
11/8/18
1:15 a.m.: A battery was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:29 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
7:57 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:59 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Utility Ct.
8:46 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.
12:11 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blair Ave.
3:45 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at State Farm Dr.
3:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
4:25 p.m.: A subject with gun was reported on Golf Course Dr.
4:56 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:58 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Laredo St.
7:05 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
8:43 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Classic Ct.
10:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on College View Dr.
11:00 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:27 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace office on Redwood Dr.
11/9/18
1:56 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
2:17 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
12:36 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:30 p.m.: Defrauding an innkeeper was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mercedes Way.
3:40 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on RP Exp.
7:49 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:20 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gregory Ct.
11:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
11/10/18
12:42 a.m.: A 33-year-old male and a 31-year- old female were arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
3:34 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hermosa Ct.
10:00 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.
10:40 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:15 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Southwest Blvd.
11:35 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:22 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
1:52 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Redwood Dr.
1:55 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Gillpepper Ln.
2:11 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:58 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
3:07 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.
3:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Arlen Dr.
4:25 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Liman Way.
4:44 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.
11:48 p.m.: A juvenile and an 18-year-old male were arrested for battery on a person and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Commerce Blvd.
11/11/18
12:59 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:54 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Alison Ave.
11:35 a.m.: A 60-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.
12:59 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:25 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:04 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault on Golf Course Dr.
4:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Michael Way.
4:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonnie Ave.
10:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bonita Ave.
10:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
11/12/18
1:25 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Civic Center Dr.
6:36 a.m.: Fraud was reported on City Center Dr.
8:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:10 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:43 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Camino Colegio.
12:15 p.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
12:47 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Snyder Ln.
2:52 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:20 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
4:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on State Farm Dr.
5:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lorraine Ct.
5:03 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Rancho Verde Circle.
5:40 p.m.: An ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Adrian Dr.
5:47 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:15 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Lorraine Ct.
6:25 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
8:27 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
11:15 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on NB RP Exp. on ramp.
Cotati
11/2/18
1:43 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:03 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
9:50 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Larch Ave.
10:19 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Blodgett St.
7:55 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
11/3/18
10:51 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santero Way.
11:30 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Charles St.
7:00 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:38 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on 116 S.
11/4/18
12:14 a.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on NB W. Sierra off ramp at W. School St.
9:40 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:57 a.m.: A 26-year-old female and a 36-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.
10:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
11/5/18
2:59 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for false identification and violating probation and an outside warrant on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Hwy.
3:43 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for false identification, violating probation and an outside warrant on LaPlaza.
11:05 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and driving with suspended license on Old Redwood Hwy.
7:34 p.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
11:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Charles St. at Old Redwood Hwy.
11/6/18
3:04 a.m.: A 22-year-old female and a 35-year-old female were arrested for a DUI and public intoxication on Charles St.
9:01 p.m.: A 24-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.
11/7/18
12:51 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Wilford Ln.
8:23 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Alder Ave.
8:32 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Larch Ave.
11/8/18
12:30 a.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for a DUI and a minor driving with alcohol on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.
9:19 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:14 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Derby Ln. at Hwy. 116 S.