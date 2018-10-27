Police Beat 10-26-18

Rohnert Park
10/16/18
1:44 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
2:33 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Kassidy Pl.
3:28 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alma Ave.
5:41 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Graymill Ct.
7:47 am.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:52 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Hudis St.
1:44 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Country Club Dr.
1:52 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Barbi Lane.
2:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Oak View Circle.
3:27 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at State Farm Dr.
4:17 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:44 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
5:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd
8:49 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Beverly Dr.
8:52 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Honey Brook Pl.
11:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Melody Rd.
10/17/18
12:28 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.
3:23 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violation of a post release into the community on Commerce Blvd.
4:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.
5:43 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:55 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9:22 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
9:28 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation on Camino Colegio at Southwest Blvd.
12:16 p.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
12:41 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:36 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Classic Ct.
1:55 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Country Club Dr.
2:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bobbie Way.
2:27 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for petty theft and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
4:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Snyder Ln.
4:14 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.
4:58 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:29 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Enterprise Dr.
9:39 p.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Gretchen Ct.
10/18/18
12:10 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Montero Dr.
12:20 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Firethorn Dr.
12:40 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
12:58 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
1:15 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Carlson Ave. at Dowdell Ave.
3:43 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.
4:29 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Clara Pl.
4:09 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.
6:11 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
7:23 a.m.: A 29-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested for possessing a controlled substance, theft of a vehicle, receiving known stolen property and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
8:53 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
11:25 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
1:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on City Center Dr.
2:04 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:31 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Madera Pl.
4:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Pl.
4:36 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Maurice Ave. at Mercedes Way.
6:19 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Liana Ct.
6:42 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:42 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.
7:49 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr. W.
8:05 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:50 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on RP Exp. At Snyder Ln.
10:03 p.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for possessing nitrous oxide on Roberts Lake Rd.
11:21 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
11:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mammoth Dr.
11:39 p.m.: A 22-year-old female was arrested for assault on Snyder Ln.
10/19/18
12:32 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.
1:00 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.
1:10 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.
2:08 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cielo Circle.
9:44 a.m.: A 67-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication at Raley’s Towne Centre.
10:52 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Flores Ave.
12:39 p.m.: Fraud was reported on RP Exp.
2:22 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
2:33 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Clara Pl.
3:22 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Hudis St.
4:43 p.m.: Obstructing movement in a public place was reported on Padre Parkway.
5:45 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
6:53 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Heron Ct.
7:28 p.m.: A prowler was reported on Graywhaler Ln.
7:35 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Gavin Way at Gregory Ct.
10:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Harmony Pl.
10:52 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for impersonation to post bail, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Gavin Way at Gregory Ct.
11:17 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fig Ct.
10/20/18
12:48 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
2:50 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bernice Ave.
4:57 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.
10:58 a.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
2:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fairway Dr.
4:21 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on RP Exp.
4:23 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
4:30 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on NB RP Exp. off ramp.
5:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:46 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:17 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.
9:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
9:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:57 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Kaitlyn Pl.
10:07 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave.
11:18 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:41 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.
11:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Circle Dr.
10/21/18
12:41 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Camino Colegio.
4:55 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr.
8:19 a.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:26 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:49 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
11:26 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for disobeying a court order on Arlen Dr.
1:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.
2:08 p.m.: A fight was reported on Snyder Ln.
2:45 p.m.: A 44-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested for battery on Snyder Ln.
8:20 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.
9:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
10:30 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Bodway Parkway at Sequoia Way.
10:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
10/22/18
12:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
12:29 a.m.: A 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested for appropriating lost property, possessing a controlled substance, trespassing and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
7:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:43 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10:45 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Santa Cruz Way.
12:03 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Laguna Dr.
12:33 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:35 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for theft of a vehicle on Commerce Blvd.
1:04 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:33 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Dexter Circle.
1:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person, violating a post release into the community and resisting a peace officer on Harmony Pl.
2:17 p.m.: Burglary was reported on Filbert Ct.
3:33 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Adrian Dr.
3:37 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Eagan Ct.
3:44 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
5:36 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.
5:42 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:31 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Meadow Pines Ave.
10:38 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:05 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance without a prescription on Santa Rosa Ave. at SB Golf Course Dr. W. off ramp.
Cotati
10/12/18
1:45 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santero Way.
2:54 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and violating probation on Delano St. at Henry St.
3:23 a.m.: A auto burglary was reported on Wilford Circle.
11:12 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
4:41 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Cypress Ave. at Poplar Ave.
10:30 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Southwest Blvd.
10:34 p.m.: A 23-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on Arbor Ct. at Wilford Ln.
10/13/18
11:06 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
3:30 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:04 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
10/14/18
12:38 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
7:38 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:21 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Aaron St. at Portal St.
4:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on W. Sierra Ave.
8:10 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on George St.
10/15/18
8:54 a.m.: Vandalism was arrested on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:36 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12:14 p.m.: Battery was reported on Santero Way.
10/16/18
1:07 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:10 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10/17/18
1:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
tati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.
12:38 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Portal St. at Redwood Dr.
9:12 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for trespassing while refusing to leave and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
11:34 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:48 p.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
10/18/18
2:21 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.
7:13 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.
10:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.