Police Beat 10-26-18

Rohnert Park

10/16/18

1:44 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

2:33 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Kassidy Pl.

3:28 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Alma Ave.

5:41 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Graymill Ct.

7:47 am.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:52 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:05 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Hudis St.

1:44 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Country Club Dr.

1:52 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Barbi Lane.

2:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Oak View Circle.

3:27 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd. at State Farm Dr.

4:17 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:44 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Doubletree Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

5:15 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd

8:49 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Beverly Dr.

8:52 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Honey Brook Pl.

11:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Melody Rd.

10/17/18

12:28 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.

3:23 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violation of a post release into the community on Commerce Blvd.

4:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

5:43 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:55 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

9:22 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

9:28 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation on Camino Colegio at Southwest Blvd.

12:16 p.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.

12:41 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:36 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Classic Ct.

1:55 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Country Club Dr.

2:19 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bobbie Way.

2:27 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for petty theft and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

4:09 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Snyder Ln.

4:14 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at RP Exp.

4:58 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

9:29 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Enterprise Dr.

9:39 p.m.: A 64-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Gretchen Ct.

10/18/18

12:10 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Montero Dr.

12:20 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Firethorn Dr.

12:40 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

12:58 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possessing narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

1:15 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Carlson Ave. at Dowdell Ave.

3:43 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.

4:29 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Clara Pl.

4:09 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.

6:11 a.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

7:23 a.m.: A 29-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested for possessing a controlled substance, theft of a vehicle, receiving known stolen property and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

8:53 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

11:25 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

1:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on City Center Dr.

2:04 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:31 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Madera Pl.

4:24 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Pl.

4:36 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Maurice Ave. at Mercedes Way.

6:19 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Liana Ct.

6:42 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:42 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.

7:49 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr. W.

8:05 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:50 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on RP Exp. At Snyder Ln.

10:03 p.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for possessing nitrous oxide on Roberts Lake Rd.

11:21 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

11:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mammoth Dr.

11:39 p.m.: A 22-year-old female was arrested for assault on Snyder Ln.

10/19/18

12:32 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.

1:00 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

1:10 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident was reported on Country Club Dr. at RP Exp.

2:08 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cielo Circle.

9:44 a.m.: A 67-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication at Raley’s Towne Centre.

10:52 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Flores Ave.

12:39 p.m.: Fraud was reported on RP Exp.

2:22 p.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

2:33 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Clara Pl.

3:22 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Hudis St.

4:43 p.m.: Obstructing movement in a public place was reported on Padre Parkway.

5:45 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for assault with injury and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

6:53 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Heron Ct.

7:28 p.m.: A prowler was reported on Graywhaler Ln.

7:35 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Gavin Way at Gregory Ct.

10:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Harmony Pl.

10:52 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for impersonation to post bail, possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Gavin Way at Gregory Ct.

11:17 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fig Ct.

10/20/18

12:48 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

2:50 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bernice Ave.

4:57 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. W. at Redwood Dr.

10:58 a.m.: Petty theft was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

2:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fairway Dr.

4:21 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on RP Exp.

4:23 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property and possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

4:30 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on NB RP Exp. off ramp.

5:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:46 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:17 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.

9:07 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

9:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:57 p.m.: A structure fire was reported on Kaitlyn Pl.

10:07 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave.

11:18 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:41 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.

11:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Circle Dr.

10/21/18

12:41 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Camino Colegio.

4:55 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr.

8:19 a.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:26 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:49 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

11:26 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for disobeying a court order on Arlen Dr.

1:08 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Snyder Ln.

2:08 p.m.: A fight was reported on Snyder Ln.

2:45 p.m.: A 44-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested for battery on Snyder Ln.

8:20 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on RP Exp.

9:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

10:30 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Bodway Parkway at Sequoia Way.

10:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

10/22/18

12:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

12:29 a.m.: A 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested for appropriating lost property, possessing a controlled substance, trespassing and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

7:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:43 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

10:45 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Santa Cruz Way.

12:03 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Laguna Dr.

12:33 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:35 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for theft of a vehicle on Commerce Blvd.

1:04 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:33 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Dexter Circle.

1:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person, violating a post release into the community and resisting a peace officer on Harmony Pl.

2:17 p.m.: Burglary was reported on Filbert Ct.

3:33 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Adrian Dr.

3:37 p.m.: A possible deceased body was reported on Eagan Ct.

3:44 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

5:36 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp.

5:42 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:31 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Meadow Pines Ave.

10:38 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:05 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance without a prescription on Santa Rosa Ave. at SB Golf Course Dr. W. off ramp.

Cotati

10/12/18

1:45 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:18 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santero Way.

2:54 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and violating probation on Delano St. at Henry St.

3:23 a.m.: A auto burglary was reported on Wilford Circle.

11:12 a.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

4:41 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Cypress Ave. at Poplar Ave.

10:30 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Southwest Blvd.

10:34 p.m.: A 23-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on Arbor Ct. at Wilford Ln.

10/13/18

11:06 a.m.: A 49-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.

3:30 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:04 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

10/14/18

12:38 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

7:38 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:21 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Aaron St. at Portal St.

4:04 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on W. Sierra Ave.

8:10 p.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on George St.

10/15/18

8:54 a.m.: Vandalism was arrested on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:36 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12:14 p.m.: Battery was reported on Santero Way.

10/16/18

1:07 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:10 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10/17/18

1:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Co

‘Beats’ see page 10

‘Beats’ from page 2

tati Ave. at Lancaster Dr.

12:38 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Portal St. at Redwood Dr.

9:12 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for trespassing while refusing to leave and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

11:34 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:48 p.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

10/18/18

2:21 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating probation on E. Cotati Ave.

7:13 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

10:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.