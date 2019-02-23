Police Beat

Rohnert Park

2/12/19

9:05 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. off ramp.

9:08 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Kirsten Ct.

9:15 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Snyder Ln.

10:04 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:01 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Walnut Circle.

11:43 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Professional Center Dr.

11:57 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

12:26 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for petty theft and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

1:24 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person on Kirsten Ct.

4:11 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Bridgit Dr.

5:21 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Harbor Ln.

5:59 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:55 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant reported on Camino Colegio.

2/13/19

6:20 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.

7:36 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:08 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Joanne Ct.

10:56 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Acacia Ct.

11:45 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Alta Ave.

3:44 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Harbor Lane.

4:26 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:39 p.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Utility Ct.

5:29 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Estrella Dr.

7:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Business Park Dr. at La Bath Ave.

7:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Elsa Ave.

2/14/19

1:05 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

3:33 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:57 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Snyder Ln.

12:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Adrian Dr.

1:49 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.

3:27 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Beverly Dr.

4:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

5:56 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Mattice Ln.

5:59 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Country Club Dr.

7:06 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Business Park at Redwood Dr.

8:06 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:42 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp.

10:36 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:40 p.m.: A 52-year-old female and a 59-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

2/15/19

12:19 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.

1:01 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Alison Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

1:48 a.m.: A possible deceased individual was reported at Raley’s Towne Center.

8:13 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Burton Ave.

9:16 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Monique Pl.

9:41 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Camino Colegio.

12:26 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:14 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:31 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting on Redwood Dr.

2:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Lamont Ct.

3:37 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp.

5:59 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on RP Exp.

10:49 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.

11:29 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.

2/16/19

4:57 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Hawthorne Circle.

9:50 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Meadow Pines Ave.

12:32 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Estrella Dr.

1:27 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:00 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Coleman Creek Tr. at Holly Ave.

3:12 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Alden Ave.

4:01 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

4:37 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:56 p.m.: Fireworks was reported on Eleanor Ave.

8:07 p.m.: 31-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

10:50 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

11:07 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and evading a peace officer on Redwood Dr.

2/17/19

2:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Bruce Ave.

6:52 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person and violating probation on Emily Ave.

9:31 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Emily Ave.

10:16 a.m.: A 65-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at State Farm Dr.

10:18 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Eleanor Ave.

12:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

12:52 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Enterprise Dr. at State Farm Dr.

1:48 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

1:50 p.m.: A 59-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

3:23 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Arlen Dr. at Santa Alicia Dr.

5:08 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:10 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Middlebrook Way.

6:47 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

6:50 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.

7:29 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gary Ct.

7:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.

8:25 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Camino Colegio at Mitchell Dr.

9:40 p.m.: A 52-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

10:37 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.

2/18/19

8:15 a.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

10:18 a.m.: A suicide attempt was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:30 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on Southwest Blvd.

12:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license on RP Exp. at San Simeon Dr.

12:39 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Arlen Dr.

1:57 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:52 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.

Cotati

2/8/19

10:07 a.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on La Salle Ave.

11:05 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Aaron St.

2/9/19

2:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hwy. 116 S.

3:23 a.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Lakewood Ave. at Lincoln Ave.

6:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Loma Linda Dr.

9:36 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Wren Dr.

3:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lund Hill Ln.

6:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

2/10/19

2:00 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Arthur St.

10:02 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:30 p.m.: A 63-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Falcon Dr.

7:51 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.

2/11/19

11:09 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

3:01 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:22 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

5:27 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

5:54 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.

6:18 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.

8:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:25 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.

2/12/19

9:10 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.

7:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Meadowbrook Ct.

8:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

2/13/19

12:11 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Old Redwood Hwy.

12:17 a.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on SB 101 Hwy.

2:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

3:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

2/14/19

9:24 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blodgett St.

3:10 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on W. Sierra Ave. at Water Rd.