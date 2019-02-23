Police Beat

Rohnert Park
2/12/19
9:05 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. off ramp.
9:08 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Kirsten Ct.
9:15 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:04 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:01 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Walnut Circle.
11:43 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Professional Center Dr.
11:57 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:26 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for petty theft and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
1:24 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for battery on a person on Kirsten Ct.
4:11 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Bridgit Dr.
5:21 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Harbor Ln.
5:59 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:55 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant reported on Camino Colegio.
2/13/19
6:20 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.
7:36 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:08 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Joanne Ct.
10:56 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Acacia Ct.
11:45 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Alta Ave.
3:44 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Harbor Lane.
4:26 p.m.: A robbery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:39 p.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Utility Ct.
5:29 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Estrella Dr.
7:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Business Park Dr. at La Bath Ave.
7:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:50 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Elsa Ave.
2/14/19
1:05 a.m.: A 38-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
3:33 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:57 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Snyder Ln.
12:44 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Adrian Dr.
1:49 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Southwest Blvd.
3:27 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Beverly Dr.
4:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
5:56 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Mattice Ln.
5:59 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Country Club Dr.
7:06 p.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Business Park at Redwood Dr.
8:06 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:42 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp.
10:36 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:40 p.m.: A 52-year-old female and a 59-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant and violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
2/15/19
12:19 a.m.: A 35-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
1:01 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Alison Ave. at Commerce Blvd.
1:48 a.m.: A possible deceased individual was reported at Raley’s Towne Center.
8:13 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Burton Ave.
9:16 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Monique Pl.
9:41 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Camino Colegio.
12:26 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:14 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:31 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting on Redwood Dr.
2:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Lamont Ct.
3:37 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp.
5:59 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on RP Exp.
10:49 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.
11:29 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Commerce Blvd. at Enterprise Dr.
2/16/19
4:57 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Hawthorne Circle.
9:50 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Meadow Pines Ave.
12:32 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Estrella Dr.
1:27 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:00 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Coleman Creek Tr. at Holly Ave.
3:12 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Alden Ave.
4:01 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:37 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:56 p.m.: Fireworks was reported on Eleanor Ave.
8:07 p.m.: 31-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
10:50 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
11:07 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and evading a peace officer on Redwood Dr.
2/17/19
2:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Bruce Ave.
6:52 a.m.: A 23-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person and violating probation on Emily Ave.
9:31 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Emily Ave.
10:16 a.m.: A 65-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at State Farm Dr.
10:18 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Eleanor Ave.
12:41 p.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
12:52 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Enterprise Dr. at State Farm Dr.
1:48 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
1:50 p.m.: A 59-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
3:23 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Arlen Dr. at Santa Alicia Dr.
5:08 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:10 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Middlebrook Way.
6:47 p.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
6:50 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd.
7:29 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gary Ct.
7:35 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
8:25 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Camino Colegio at Mitchell Dr.
9:40 p.m.: A 52-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
10:37 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
2/18/19
8:15 a.m.: A 32-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
10:18 a.m.: A suicide attempt was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:30 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on Southwest Blvd.
12:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving without a license on RP Exp. at San Simeon Dr.
12:39 p.m.: Graffiti was reported on Arlen Dr.
1:57 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:52 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr.
Cotati
2/8/19
10:07 a.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on La Salle Ave.
11:05 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Aaron St.
2/9/19
2:36 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
3:23 a.m.: A 27-year-old female was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Lakewood Ave. at Lincoln Ave.
6:13 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Loma Linda Dr.
9:36 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Wren Dr.
3:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Lund Hill Ln.
6:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/10/19
2:00 a.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Arthur St.
10:02 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:30 p.m.: A 63-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Falcon Dr.
7:51 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.
2/11/19
11:09 a.m.: A 33-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
3:01 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:22 p.m.: A stolen credit card was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
5:27 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
5:54 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.
6:18 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.
8:03 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:25 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for public intoxication on E. Cotati Ave.
2/12/19
9:10 a.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
7:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Meadowbrook Ct.
8:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
2/13/19
12:11 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Old Redwood Hwy.
12:17 a.m.: A 36-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on SB 101 Hwy.
2:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
3:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
2/14/19
9:24 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Blodgett St.
3:10 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on W. Sierra Ave. at Water Rd.