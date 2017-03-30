Police Beat

Rohnert Park police calls

3/21/17

6:27 a.m.: Hit and run

reported on Commerce Blvd.

at Golf Course Dr.

8:03 a.m.: CPS referral

reported on Snyder Ln.

10:07 a.m.: Fraud reported on City Center Dr.

10:29 a.m.: Fraud reported on Hunter Dr.

12:00 p.m.: Fraud reported on Bernice Ave.

1:05 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Enterprise Dr.

1:45 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for assault with injury and obstruction/resisting peace officer on Emily Ave.

2:37 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Golf Course Dr.

2:39 p.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:51 p.m.: Hit and run

reported on Golf Course Dr.

4:14 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Redwood Dr.

3/22/17

12:16 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

12:44 a.m.: Disturbance

reported on Honey Brook Pl.

1:51 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for attempted murder, assault with firearm on a person and false imprisonment on Emily Ave.

9:04 a.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for outside

warrant.

11:06 a.m.: Auto burglary

reported on Doubletree Dr.

1:06 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Southwest Blvd.

3:16 p.m.: Cruelty to animals reported on Harmony Pl.

4:01 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:12 p.m.: Battery just

reported on Adrian Dr. at Arlen Dr.

5:22 p.m.: Auto burglary

reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

6:06 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Circulo Lujo.

6:11 p.m.: Hit and run

reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

7:25 p.m.: Burglary reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

7:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:54 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:54 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.

9:40 p.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Redwood Dr.

9:49 p.m.: Auto burglary

reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:19 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on City Center Dr.

3/23/17

12:14 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for receiving stolen property, burglary and obstructing/resisting peace

officer on Snyder Ln.

2:44 a.m.: Disturbance

reported on Varda St.

11:59 a.m.: Fraud reported on City Center Dr.

12:24 p.m.: Battery reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

12:51 p.m.: Vandalism

reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:01 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

1:24 p.m.: Loitering reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

3:19 p.m.: Vandalism reported on RPX.

5:16 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:23 p.m.: Injury due to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:06 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.

3/24/17

9:56 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Lightwood Ct.

10:53 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

11:11 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Rancho Verde Circle.

12:33 p.m.: Fraud reported on Adrian Dr.

2:22 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.

5:27 p.m.: Hit and run reported on State Farm Dr.

5:36 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools on Redwood Dr.

6:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosana Way.

6:34 p.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on RPX.

9:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

10:48 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

10:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.

11:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

3/25/17

12:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Alison Ave.

12:20 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for minor in possession of alcohol on Alison Ave.

12:33 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

12:53 a.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for DUI on Santa Alicia Dr.

1:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on San Simeon Dr.

4:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Circle Dr.

1:09 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and public intoxication on Alta Ave.

6:56 a.m.: A 43-year-old

female arrested for making

annoying 911 calls and

violation of probation on

Racquet Club Circle.

1:10 p.m.: Trespassing reported on Holly Ave.

1:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

2:10 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Gaspar Ct.

2:56 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.

7:13 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

9:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Anson Ave.

9:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Daphne Ct.

9:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

10:02 p.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

11:28 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:32 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Alta Ave.

11:51 p.m.: A 34-year-old

female and a 25-year-old

female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

11:59 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Bruce Ave.

3/26/17

12:05 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Cielo Circle.

12:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Cielo Circle.

12:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old male and a 25-year-old female

arrested for fighting, bringing controlled substance into a prison, possession of controlled substance and public intoxication on Golf Course Dr.

1:35 a.m.: Hit and run

reported on Madrigal St.

2:09 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, carrying loaded firearm in public pace, possession of firearm and violation of probation on

Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

3:25 a.m.: A 34-year-old

female and a 37-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

3:49 a.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse and obstructing/resisting peace officer on Carlita Circle.

3:57 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, carrying loaded firearm in public place, felon in possession of firearm and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

10:59 a.m.: Auto burglary

reported on Fern Pl.

11:45 a.m.: Petty theft

reported on RPX.

5:33 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Ellen Ct. at Emily Ave.

5:34 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on RPX.

7:23 p.m.: Vandalism

reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:52 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.

8:42 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

9:13 p.m.: Suicide threats

reported on Magnolia Ave.

10:51 p.m.: Burglary

reported on RPX.

3/27/17

5:57 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

6:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

7:30 a.m.: Auto burglary

reported on Redwood Dr.

7:58 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at LaBath Ave.

9:07 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for being under the influence on Commerce Blvd.

9:35 a.m.: Fraud reported on Mitchell Dr.

9:52 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on

Commerce Blvd.

10:39 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.

11:05 a.m.: Vehicle

extrication at accident reported NB RPX on ramp.

12:35 p.m.: Auto burglary

reported on RPX.

1:19 p.m.: Vandalism

reported on Adrian Dr.

1:43 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:12 p.m.: CPS referral

reported on Mandolin Way.

2:18 p.m.: CPS referral

reported on Corte Pintado.

2:52 p.m.: CPS referral

reported on Fawn Ct.

2:54 p.m.: CPS referral

reported on Lilac Way.

2:56 p.m.: CPS referral

reported on Enterprise Dr.

6:31 p.m.: A 69-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

6:40 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:01 p.m.: Suicide threats

reported on Padre Parkway.

9:13 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.

Cotati police calls

3/17/17

1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

8:42 a.m.: Fraud reported on E. Cotati Ave.

9:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:14 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on W. Sierra Ave.

7:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for driving with a suspended license.

8:28 p.m.: A 24-year-old

female arrested for outside

warrant on W. Sierra Ave.

9:37 p.m.: Hit and run

reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:06 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Olof St.

3/18/17

2:24 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and public intoxication on Linden Ave.

3:51 a.m.: A 20-year-old

female arrested for assault on Loretto Ave.

8:54 a.m.: Vandalism

reported on Cypress Ave. at

W. Sierra Ave.

9:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of burglary tools and controlled substance paraphernalia on

Portal St.

11:36 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3/19/17

10:48 a.m.: Burglary reported on Houser St.

3/20/17

9:28 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave.

7:13 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on W. Sierra Ave.

3/21/17

2:01 a.m.: A 33-year-old

female and a 36-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on NB W. Sierra off ramp at W. School St.

8:48 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hwy 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.

3/22/17

9:06 a.m.: Fraud reported on Lakewood Ave.

10:35 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for outside

warrant on El Rancho Dr. at

E. School St.

4:55 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on W. Sierra Ave.

3/23/17

9:53 a.m.: Missing person

reported on El Rancho Dr.

2:28 p.m.: Petty theft

reported on Robin Ave.

9:06 p.m.: Burglary reported on W. Sierra Ave.

10:30 p.m.: Disturbance

reported on Santero Way.

11:15 p.m.: Minor using false ID to buy alcohol on Old

Redwood Hwy.

11:52 p.m.: Missing person reported on W. Sierra Ave