Police Beat

Rohnert Park police calls
3/21/17
6:27 a.m.: Hit and run
reported on Commerce Blvd.
at Golf Course Dr.
8:03 a.m.: CPS referral
reported on Snyder Ln.
10:07 a.m.: Fraud reported on City Center Dr.
10:29 a.m.: Fraud reported on Hunter Dr.
12:00 p.m.: Fraud reported on Bernice Ave.
1:05 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Enterprise Dr.
1:45 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for assault with injury and obstruction/resisting peace officer on Emily Ave.
2:37 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Golf Course Dr.
2:39 p.m.: Fight reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:51 p.m.: Hit and run
reported on Golf Course Dr.
4:14 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Redwood Dr.
3/22/17
12:16 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
12:44 a.m.: Disturbance
reported on Honey Brook Pl.
1:51 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for attempted murder, assault with firearm on a person and false imprisonment on Emily Ave.
9:04 a.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for outside
warrant.
11:06 a.m.: Auto burglary
reported on Doubletree Dr.
1:06 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Southwest Blvd.
3:16 p.m.: Cruelty to animals reported on Harmony Pl.
4:01 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:12 p.m.: Battery just
reported on Adrian Dr. at Arlen Dr.
5:22 p.m.: Auto burglary
reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:06 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Circulo Lujo.
6:11 p.m.: Hit and run
reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
7:25 p.m.: Burglary reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
7:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:54 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:54 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd.
9:40 p.m.: Unwanted guest reported on Redwood Dr.
9:49 p.m.: Auto burglary
reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:19 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on City Center Dr.
3/23/17
12:14 a.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for receiving stolen property, burglary and obstructing/resisting peace
officer on Snyder Ln.
2:44 a.m.: Disturbance
reported on Varda St.
11:59 a.m.: Fraud reported on City Center Dr.
12:24 p.m.: Battery reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.
12:51 p.m.: Vandalism
reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:01 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
1:24 p.m.: Loitering reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
3:19 p.m.: Vandalism reported on RPX.
5:16 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:23 p.m.: Injury due to traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:06 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.
3/24/17
9:56 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Lightwood Ct.
10:53 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
11:11 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Rancho Verde Circle.
12:33 p.m.: Fraud reported on Adrian Dr.
2:22 p.m.: Hit and run reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.
5:27 p.m.: Hit and run reported on State Farm Dr.
5:36 p.m.: A 38-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools on Redwood Dr.
6:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rosana Way.
6:34 p.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on RPX.
9:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
10:48 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.
10:57 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio at E. Cotati Ave.
11:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
3/25/17
12:00 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Alison Ave.
12:20 a.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for minor in possession of alcohol on Alison Ave.
12:33 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:53 a.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for DUI on Santa Alicia Dr.
1:17 a.m.: Disturbance reported on San Simeon Dr.
4:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Circle Dr.
1:09 a.m.: A 22-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and public intoxication on Alta Ave.
6:56 a.m.: A 43-year-old
female arrested for making
annoying 911 calls and
violation of probation on
Racquet Club Circle.
1:10 p.m.: Trespassing reported on Holly Ave.
1:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.
2:10 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Gaspar Ct.
2:56 p.m.: Counterfeiting reported on Redwood Dr.
7:13 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
9:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:44 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Anson Ave.
9:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Daphne Ct.
9:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
10:02 p.m.: A 19-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
11:28 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:32 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Alta Ave.
11:51 p.m.: A 34-year-old
female and a 25-year-old
female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
11:59 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Bruce Ave.
3/26/17
12:05 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Cielo Circle.
12:19 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Cielo Circle.
12:41 a.m.: A 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old male and a 25-year-old female
arrested for fighting, bringing controlled substance into a prison, possession of controlled substance and public intoxication on Golf Course Dr.
1:35 a.m.: Hit and run
reported on Madrigal St.
2:09 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, carrying loaded firearm in public pace, possession of firearm and violation of probation on
Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
3:25 a.m.: A 34-year-old
female and a 37-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
3:49 a.m.: A 56-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse and obstructing/resisting peace officer on Carlita Circle.
3:57 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, carrying loaded firearm in public place, felon in possession of firearm and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
10:59 a.m.: Auto burglary
reported on Fern Pl.
11:45 a.m.: Petty theft
reported on RPX.
5:33 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Ellen Ct. at Emily Ave.
5:34 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on RPX.
7:23 p.m.: Vandalism
reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:52 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.
8:42 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
9:13 p.m.: Suicide threats
reported on Magnolia Ave.
10:51 p.m.: Burglary
reported on RPX.
3/27/17
5:57 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
6:33 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr. at RPX.
7:30 a.m.: Auto burglary
reported on Redwood Dr.
7:58 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at LaBath Ave.
9:07 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for being under the influence on Commerce Blvd.
9:35 a.m.: Fraud reported on Mitchell Dr.
9:52 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license on
Commerce Blvd.
10:39 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.
11:05 a.m.: Vehicle
extrication at accident reported NB RPX on ramp.
12:35 p.m.: Auto burglary
reported on RPX.
1:19 p.m.: Vandalism
reported on Adrian Dr.
1:43 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:12 p.m.: CPS referral
reported on Mandolin Way.
2:18 p.m.: CPS referral
reported on Corte Pintado.
2:52 p.m.: CPS referral
reported on Fawn Ct.
2:54 p.m.: CPS referral
reported on Lilac Way.
2:56 p.m.: CPS referral
reported on Enterprise Dr.
6:31 p.m.: A 69-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
6:40 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:01 p.m.: Suicide threats
reported on Padre Parkway.
9:13 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati police calls
3/17/17
1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
8:42 a.m.: Fraud reported on E. Cotati Ave.
9:04 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:14 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on W. Sierra Ave.
7:45 p.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for driving with a suspended license.
8:28 p.m.: A 24-year-old
female arrested for outside
warrant on W. Sierra Ave.
9:37 p.m.: Hit and run
reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:06 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Olof St.
3/18/17
2:24 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and public intoxication on Linden Ave.
3:51 a.m.: A 20-year-old
female arrested for assault on Loretto Ave.
8:54 a.m.: Vandalism
reported on Cypress Ave. at
W. Sierra Ave.
9:57 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of burglary tools and controlled substance paraphernalia on
Portal St.
11:36 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3/19/17
10:48 a.m.: Burglary reported on Houser St.
3/20/17
9:28 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on E. Cotati Ave.
7:13 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on W. Sierra Ave.
3/21/17
2:01 a.m.: A 33-year-old
female and a 36-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on NB W. Sierra off ramp at W. School St.
8:48 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Hwy 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.
3/22/17
9:06 a.m.: Fraud reported on Lakewood Ave.
10:35 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for outside
warrant on El Rancho Dr. at
E. School St.
4:55 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on W. Sierra Ave.
3/23/17
9:53 a.m.: Missing person
reported on El Rancho Dr.
2:28 p.m.: Petty theft
reported on Robin Ave.
9:06 p.m.: Burglary reported on W. Sierra Ave.
10:30 p.m.: Disturbance
reported on Santero Way.
11:15 p.m.: Minor using false ID to buy alcohol on Old
Redwood Hwy.
11:52 p.m.: Missing person reported on W. Sierra Ave