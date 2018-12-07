Police Beat 12-7-18

Rohnert Park

11/27/18

12:30 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

2:03 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:20 a.m.: A fight was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

7:53 a.m. A CPS referral was reported on Eileen Ct.

9:03 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

11:05 a.m.: A marijuana possession was reported on Burton Ave.

12:43 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Regents Circle.

1:03 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Snyder Ln.

1:45 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:05 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

2:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

3:09 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

3:50 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:56 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Heron Ct. at Hillview Ct.

6:00 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Mandolin Way.

6:16 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

6:45 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Firethorn Dr.

8:51 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Southwest Blvd.

11:08 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.

11/28/18

5:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

11:18 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

11:27 am.: A coroner’s case was reported on Holly Ave.

12:08 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on LaBath Ave.

3:00 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.

3:16 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.

3:23 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for vandalism on Golf Course Dr.

3:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:16 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:17 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on City Center Dr.

5:37 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Bernice Ct.

6:24 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Miramonte Pl.

8:00 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Circulo Tierra.

9:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

11/29/18

12:22 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:07 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Southwest Blvd.

6:37 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

6:41 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:34 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.

10:00 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Maximillian Pl.

10:17 a.m.: A grand theft was reported on Graywhaler Ln.

10:52 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to a peace officer, trespassing and an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

12:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

12:41 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:30 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.

1:48 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Civic Center Dr.

2:15 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Snyder Ln.

2:54 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

3:02 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Anne Way.

5:30 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for vandalism on Golf Course Dr.

5:45 p.m.: An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:26 p.m.: A citizen crime report was reported on City Center Dr.

7:39 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an assault with injury on Redwood Dr.

7:49 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Country Club Dr. at Eleanor Ave.

9:08 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

9:42 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

11:03 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof-of-registration on Bernadette Ave. at Beverly Dr.

11:11 p.m.: A missing person at risk was reported on Southwest Blvd.

11:32 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, obstructing and resisting a peace officer, violating probation and prohibiting a person to own ammunition on Golf Course Dr.

11/30/18

1:44 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, giving false identification to a peace officer, vandalism, a felony DUI, evading a peace officer and an outside warrant on Capri Way at Cielo Circle.

4:12 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Beverly Dr.

8:30 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.

8:46 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Snyder Ln.

8:49 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, public intoxication, trespassing and violating probation on LaBath Ave.

9:13 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.

10:55a.m.: Graffiti was reported on RP Exp.

12:40 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Bernice Ave.

12:50 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for giving false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.

4:04 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.

5:26 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:30 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on Snyder Ln.

6:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:04 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Burton Ave.

6:48 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:41 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Holly Ave.

10:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hudis St.

10:31 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for cruelty to a child and a DUI on Camino Colegio at Circle Dr.

12/1/18

11:00 a.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person on Commerce Blvd.

1:31 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.

1:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maximillian Pl.

8:00 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

9:37 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

11:30 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Walnut Circle.

11:55 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.

2:20 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on City Center Dr.

3:05 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.

3:38 p.m.: Surrendering a firearm was reported on Regents Circle.

3:57 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Beverly Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.

4:04 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Mammoth Dr.

4:25 p.m.: Counterfeiting was reported on RP Exp.

5:19 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:49 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.

8:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mainsail Dr. at Mammoth Dr.

10:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:53 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

11:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:59 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, an assault by strangulation and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Redwood Dr.

12/2/18

9:26 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

12:04 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.

12:31 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Galaxy Ct.

1:05 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Roxanne Ln.

3:38 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:34 a.m.: Promiscuous shooting was reported on RP Exp.

11:29 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Grandview Way.

12:26 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Snyder Ln.

3:01 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.

3:30 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.

5:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

6:22 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:58p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Laguna Dr.

11:10 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Southwest Blvd.

11:29 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.

12/3/18

1:12 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

7:26 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

8:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.

9:21 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on LaBath Ave.

11:21 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Adobe Ln.

11:44 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Corte Pintado.

6:13 p.m.: A traffic hazard was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.

6:32 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

7:09 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Mercedes Way.

11:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

Cotati

11/23/18

12:48 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Santero Way.

3:27 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.

6:42 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license, an open container and a registration required on Lowell Ave. At Stony Point Rd.

11/24/18

1:30 p.m.: A warrant attempt was reported on Lund Hill Ln.

11/25/18

12:51 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Linden Ave.

1:03 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Linden Ave.

1:37 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Linden Ave.

2:33 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Adrian Dr. at Santa Barbara Ct.

6:31 p.m.: Dumping/littering was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:07 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.

11/26/18

4:43 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.

11/27/18

9:54 a.m.: Stolen license plates were reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12:49 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Santero Way.

3:45 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.

11/28/18

1:32 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Alder Ave. at Helman Ln.

8:48 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Lipton Way.

11/29/18

3:31 a.m.: A 41-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Portal St.

2:34 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

10:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.