Police Beat 12-7-18

Rohnert Park
11/27/18
12:30 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
2:03 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:20 a.m.: A fight was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
7:53 a.m. A CPS referral was reported on Eileen Ct.
9:03 a.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
11:05 a.m.: A marijuana possession was reported on Burton Ave.
12:43 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Regents Circle.
1:03 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:45 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
2:05 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.
2:27 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
3:09 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
3:50 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:56 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Heron Ct. at Hillview Ct.
6:00 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Mandolin Way.
6:16 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
6:45 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Firethorn Dr.
8:51 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Southwest Blvd.
11:08 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
11/28/18
5:52 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:18 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
11:27 am.: A coroner’s case was reported on Holly Ave.
12:08 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on LaBath Ave.
3:00 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.
3:16 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
3:23 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for vandalism on Golf Course Dr.
3:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:16 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:17 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on City Center Dr.
5:37 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Bernice Ct.
6:24 p.m.: Trespassing was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Miramonte Pl.
8:00 p.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Circulo Tierra.
9:00 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11/29/18
12:22 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:07 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Southwest Blvd.
6:37 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
6:41 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:34 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on RP Exp.
10:00 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Maximillian Pl.
10:17 a.m.: A grand theft was reported on Graywhaler Ln.
10:52 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to a peace officer, trespassing and an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
12:05 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:41 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:30 p.m.: An industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
1:48 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Civic Center Dr.
2:15 p.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Snyder Ln.
2:54 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
3:02 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Anne Way.
5:30 p.m.: A juvenile was arrested for vandalism on Golf Course Dr.
5:45 p.m.: An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:26 p.m.: A citizen crime report was reported on City Center Dr.
7:39 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an assault with injury on Redwood Dr.
7:49 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Country Club Dr. at Eleanor Ave.
9:08 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
9:42 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11:03 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for displaying false proof-of-registration on Bernadette Ave. at Beverly Dr.
11:11 p.m.: A missing person at risk was reported on Southwest Blvd.
11:32 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, obstructing and resisting a peace officer, violating probation and prohibiting a person to own ammunition on Golf Course Dr.
11/30/18
1:44 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, giving false identification to a peace officer, vandalism, a felony DUI, evading a peace officer and an outside warrant on Capri Way at Cielo Circle.
4:12 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Beverly Dr.
8:30 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
8:46 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Snyder Ln.
8:49 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, public intoxication, trespassing and violating probation on LaBath Ave.
9:13 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:55a.m.: Graffiti was reported on RP Exp.
12:40 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Bernice Ave.
12:50 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for giving false proof of registration on Redwood Dr.
4:04 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Avenida Cala at Snyder Ln.
5:26 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:30 p.m.: A wanted person was reported on Snyder Ln.
6:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:04 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Burton Ave.
6:48 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:41 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Holly Ave.
10:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Hudis St.
10:31 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for cruelty to a child and a DUI on Camino Colegio at Circle Dr.
12/1/18
11:00 a.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for battery on a person on Commerce Blvd.
1:31 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Roxanne Ln.
1:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maximillian Pl.
8:00 a.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.
9:37 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:30 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Walnut Circle.
11:55 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.
2:20 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on City Center Dr.
3:05 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance on Redwood Dr.
3:38 p.m.: Surrendering a firearm was reported on Regents Circle.
3:57 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Beverly Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.
4:04 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Mammoth Dr.
4:25 p.m.: Counterfeiting was reported on RP Exp.
5:19 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:49 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.
8:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mainsail Dr. at Mammoth Dr.
10:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:53 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.
11:30 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:59 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, an assault by strangulation and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Redwood Dr.
12/2/18
9:26 a.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
12:04 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:31 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Galaxy Ct.
1:05 a.m.: A missing person was reported on Roxanne Ln.
3:38 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:34 a.m.: Promiscuous shooting was reported on RP Exp.
11:29 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Grandview Way.
12:26 p.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Snyder Ln.
3:01 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Arlen Dr. at Commerce Blvd.
3:30 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.
5:00 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
6:22 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:58p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Laguna Dr.
11:10 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Southwest Blvd.
11:29 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on NB RP Exp. off ramp.
12/3/18
1:12 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
7:26 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Seed Farm Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
8:32 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Enterprise Dr.
9:21 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on LaBath Ave.
11:21 a.m.: A coroner’s case was reported on Adobe Ln.
11:44 a.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Corte Pintado.
6:13 p.m.: A traffic hazard was reported on Redwood Dr. at RP Exp.
6:32 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
7:09 p.m.: An attempted burglary was reported on Mercedes Way.
11:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
Cotati
11/23/18
12:48 a.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse on Santero Way.
3:27 p.m.: A 46-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S. at Stony Point Rd.
6:42 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for driving with a suspended license, an open container and a registration required on Lowell Ave. At Stony Point Rd.
11/24/18
1:30 p.m.: A warrant attempt was reported on Lund Hill Ln.
11/25/18
12:51 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Linden Ave.
1:03 a.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Linden Ave.
1:37 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Linden Ave.
2:33 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Adrian Dr. at Santa Barbara Ct.
6:31 p.m.: Dumping/littering was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10:07 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
11/26/18
4:43 p.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for a DUI and violating probation on Hwy. 116 S.
11/27/18
9:54 a.m.: Stolen license plates were reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12:49 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Santero Way.
3:45 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:29 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
11/28/18
1:32 a.m.: A 54-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Alder Ave. at Helman Ln.
8:48 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Lipton Way.
11/29/18
3:31 a.m.: A 41-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Portal St.
2:34 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
10:48 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.