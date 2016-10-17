Police Beat

Rohnert Park police calls

8/23/16

3:07 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Professional Center Dr.

3:23 a.m.: Suicide threats reported on LaBath Ave.

5:08 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance and burglary on Laguna Dr.

10:25 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on RPX. at State Farm Dr.

2:20 p.m.: Counterfeit coin reported on Redwood Dr.

3:25 p.m.: Attempted burglary reported on Allan Ave.

3:25 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Redwood Dr.

3:29 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala at Southwest Blvd.

4:36 p.m.: Battery reported on Snyder Ln.

7:01 p.m.: Battery reported on Racquet Club Circle.

7:15 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Redwood Dr.

7:38 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Pl.

7:49 p.m.: A 50-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance, use and under the influence of controlled substance and violation of probation on Golf Course Dr.

8/24/16

6:00 a.m.: Auto burglary reported on RPX.

9:06 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Civic Center Dr. at Country Club Dr.

9:34 a.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Santa Cruz Way.

9:58 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:31 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln. at Southwest Blvd.

4:36 p.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.

4:40 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

4:42 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Capri Way at Snyder Ln.

4:56 p.m.: Structure fire reported on Hudis St.

5:29 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Baron Dr.

7:42 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Golf Course Dr.

8:08 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Camino Colegio at Southwest Blvd.

9:00 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Circle Dr.

9:36 p.m.: A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male arrested for public intoxication, obstruction, resisting peace officer, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, manufactureing/selling large capacity mag and violation of probation on Circle Dr.

8/25/16

1:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

1:52 a.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

6:53 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:24 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on RPX.

10:25 a.m.: Fraud reported on Doubletree Dr.

10:55 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Southwest Blvd.

11:25 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

12:35 p.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and DUI on Commerce Blvd.

1:15 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for transport and sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime on Lytton Springs off ramp.

3:12 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

3:43 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

4:06 p.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for possession/purchase of controlled substance and violation of post release into community on Commerce Blvd.

5:00 p.m.: A 52-year-old female arrested for battery on person at Raley’s Towne Centre.

5:59 p.m.: Burglary reported on Snyder Ln.

7:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

9:25 p.m.: Prostitution reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:34 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

10:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Sonoma Ln.

11:04 p.m.: Fight reported on McNair Ct.

8/26/16

12:01 a.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for assault with injury on Avram Ave.

12:41 a.m.: A 23-year-old female and a 24-year-old male arrested for bench warrant and outside warrant on Golf Course Dr.

1:08 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Place.

1:33 a.m.: A 57-year-old male arrested for outside warrant, DUI and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

3:59 a.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

11:41 a.m.: Fraud reported on Golf Course Dr.

12:15 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for bench warrant and outside warrant on Business Park at Redwood Dr.

12:44 p.m.: Fraud reported on Rio Vista Ln.

1:35 p.m.: A 31-year-old male arrested for burglary, theft by use of access card and defrauding an innkeeper and geting credit with other ID on Golf Course Dr.

4:00 p.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for obstructing/resisting peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

4:24 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

5:34 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on City Center Dr.

6:18 p.m.: A 20-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and public intoxication on College View Dr.

6:24 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course Dr.

6:35 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Avram Ave.

7:00 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for carrying loaded firearm in public place on Fern Pl.

7:25 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

8:20 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Jasmine Circle.

8:29 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course Dr.

10:47 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Country Club Dr. at Elizabeth Ave.

11:39 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for DUI, driving without license and running stop sign on Boris Ct. at Santa Barbara Dr.

8/27/16

12:01 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Place.

12:16 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

12:16 a.m.: A 35-year-old female arrested for assault with injury on Holly Ave.

1:01 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for DUI on Santa Alicia Dr. at Seed Farm Dr.

7:34 a.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for battery on peace officer and violation of probation on City Center Dr.

11:45 a.m.: Citizen Crime report filed on RPX.

2:00 p.m.: Battery reported on Heron Ct.

2:29 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

2:45 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for fight on Redwood Dr.

3:09 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Redwood Dr.

:36 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

10:51 p.m.: A 57-year-old male arrested for assault with injury on College View Dr.

10:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

8/28/16

1:32 a.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for DUI on Camino Colegio and Circle Dr.

1:54 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mary Pl.

2:06 a.m.: Prowler reported on Francis Circle.

2:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for violation of parole on RPX.

2:28 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

2:44 a.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, public intoxication and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

3:42 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Enterprise Dr.

7:31 a.m.: Missing person reported on Melody Dr.

11:24 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Golf Course Dr.

2:22 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

5:51 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX.

10:09 p.m.: Missing person reported on Elvera St.

10:37 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Snyder Ln.

8/29/16

12:14 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Country Club Dr.

1:30 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize on Cleveland Ave.

7:50 a.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Country Club Dr.

8:59 a.m.: Traffic accident reported on Hwy. 101 S. at RPX.

9:09 a.m.: Missing person reported on Avenida Cala.

9:09 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Avram Ave.

9:13 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Filament St.

10:06 a.m.: Fraud reported on Redwood Dr.

11:01 a.m.: Missing person reported on City Center Dr.

1:16 p.m.: Battery reported on Joyce Ct.

1:42 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

Cotati police calls

8/19/16

12:21 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for battery on a person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

12:35 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for battery on person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:53 a.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

7:45 a.m.: Theft of mail reported on Aaron St.

10:48 a.m.: Burglary reported on Hwy. 116 S.

1:20 p.m.: A 57-year-old male arrested for bench warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:30 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and driving with suspended license on Hwy. 101.

1:35 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and driving with suspended license on Hwy. 101/116.

1:51 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Portal St.

8/20/16

12:06 a.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Henry St.

9:28 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Charles St. at Henry St.

9:47 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for DUI causing bodily injury at Old Redwood Hwy.

8/21/16

3:22 a.m.: Prowler reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

9:58 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8/22/16

3:06 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Aaron St.

4:35 p.m.: Fraud reported on E. Cotati Ave.

5:26 p.m.: A 25-year-old male arrested for burglary and violation of probation on E. Cotati Ave.

11:48 p.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at the dead end of Hwy. 116 S.

8/23/16

8:58 p.m.: A 53-year-old male arrested for public intoxication and outside warrant at New Hope Church.

8/24/16

12:25 a.m.: Fight reported on Flamingo Rd.

9:13 a.m.: A 35-year-old female arrested for outside warrant on W. Cotati Ave. at William St.

4:56 p.m.: Missing person reported on W. Cotati Ave.

10:24 p.m.: A 35-year-old female and a 52-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, displaying of false proof of registration and violation of probation at the Chevron Old Red in Cotati.

10:52 p.m.: A 52-year-old male arrested for displaying false proof of registration on Old Redwood Hwy.

8/25/16

11:13 a.m.: Driving with suspended license on Alder Ave. at Hwy.116 S.