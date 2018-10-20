Police BEAT

Rohnert Park
10/9/18
8:15 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for bench warrant on Emily Ave.
9:05 a.m.: A juvenile was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Burton Ave.
10:50 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Copeland Creek Tr.
11:15 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Roberts Lake Rd.
11:19 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on LaBath Ave.
12:36 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
12:54 p.m.: A 49-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Gregory Ct.
12:56 p.m.: Missing person was reported on Snyder Ln.
4:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:02 p.m.: Ex-felon was in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.
5:22 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.
5:44 p.m.: Drunk driver was reported on Golf Course Dr.
6:51 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:10 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Marissa Ct.
11:31 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for battery on spouse on Enterprise Dr.
11:36 p.m.: Unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:41 p.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:50 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for trespassing on Commerce Blvd.
10/10/18
1:03 a.m.: Possible dead body was reports on Dawn Ct.
5:06 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on RP Exp.
7:56 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
10:20 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.
10:23 a.m.: Stolen credit card was reported on Doubletree Dr.
11:14 a.m.: CPS referral was reported on Hazel Ct.
11:37 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
1:30 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Golf Course Dr.
3:04 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:11 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on spouse and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
5:53 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on Madera Pl.
6:14 p.m.: Wanted person was reported on County Center Dr.
10/11/18
3:16 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.
6:14 a.m.: Hit and run was reported on Mandolin Way.
7:16 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Maurice Ave. at Monique Pl.
10:32 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:33 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:36 a.m.: Industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.
11:37 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
12:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Civic Center Dr.
12:48 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Kirsten Ct.
1:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr.
1:44 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:18 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for failure to register as sex offender on City Center Dr.
5:41 p.m.: Battery was reported on Circulo Grande at Parkway Dr.
5:42 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hailey Ct. at Hillview Ct.
6:13 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Lunar Ct.
7:05 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:22 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Holly Ave.
9:36 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.
9:54 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.
10:06 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Macaw Ct.
10:25 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Mitchell Dr.
11:42 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property, possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.
10/15/18
12:11 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.
6:36 a.m.: Drunk driver was reported on Petaluma Hill Rd. at RP Exp.
8:41 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on State Farm Dr.
10:07 a.m.: Hit and run was reported on Racquet Club Circle.
10:11 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:52 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.
2:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Cristobal Rd.
Cotati
10/5/18
12:18 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Charles St.
12:59 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:45 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at LaPlaza.
10:53 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance, evading peace officer, driving with suspended license and outside warrant on SB 101 brake check.
9:45 p.m.: Minor using false identification to buy alcohol was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:40 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:15 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for graffiti and public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.
10/6/18
1:10 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for assault, battery on spouse, violation of probation and violation of court order on Wilford Ln.
2:17 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Dino Ct.
6:18 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for assault on Adrian Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.
11:50 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Santero Way.
10/7/18
2:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Dr.
3:32 p.m.: Missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
4:43 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
10/8/18
9:11 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:37 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:19 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on LaPlaza at W. Sierra Ave.
3:48 p.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for violation of probation and disobeying court order on Larch Ave.
4:37 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10/9/18
1:39 a.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
5:45 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on W. Cotati Ave. at Maple Ave.
1:32 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Helman Ln. at Redwood Dr.
1:36 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Charles St.
9:05 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Hwy. 116 S.
11:34 p.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.
10/10/18
7:13 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Loretto Ave.
8:47 a.m.: Auto burglary was reported on Lakewood Ave.
1:37 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
5:42 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Wilford Ln.
10:09 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 off ramp.
10:33 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
10/11/18
9:54 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy 116 S. at Redwood Dr.
12:40 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for forging or altering vehicle registration and driving with suspended license on Commerce Blvd.
1:35 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.