Police BEAT

Rohnert Park

10/9/18

8:15 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for bench warrant on Emily Ave.

9:05 a.m.: A juvenile was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize on Burton Ave.

10:50 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant and bench warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Copeland Creek Tr.

11:15 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Golf Course Dr. at Roberts Lake Rd.

11:19 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

12:09 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on LaBath Ave.

12:36 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

12:54 p.m.: A 49-year-old female was arrested for assault with injury on Gregory Ct.

12:56 p.m.: Missing person was reported on Snyder Ln.

4:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:02 p.m.: Ex-felon was in possession of weapon on Redwood Dr.

5:22 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp. at State Farm Dr.

5:44 p.m.: Drunk driver was reported on Golf Course Dr.

6:51 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:10 p.m.: Suicide threats were reported on Marissa Ct.

11:31 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for battery on spouse on Enterprise Dr.

11:36 p.m.: Unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:41 p.m.: A 60-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:50 p.m.: A 39-year-old female was arrested for trespassing on Commerce Blvd.

10/10/18

1:03 a.m.: Possible dead body was reports on Dawn Ct.

5:06 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on RP Exp.

7:56 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.

10:20 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Bonnie Ave.

10:23 a.m.: Stolen credit card was reported on Doubletree Dr.

11:14 a.m.: CPS referral was reported on Hazel Ct.

11:37 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.

1:30 p.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Golf Course Dr.

3:04 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:11 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on spouse and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

5:53 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on Madera Pl.

6:14 p.m.: Wanted person was reported on County Center Dr.

10/11/18

3:16 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Middlebrook Way.

6:14 a.m.: Hit and run was reported on Mandolin Way.

7:16 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Maurice Ave. at Monique Pl.

10:32 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:33 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

11:36 a.m.: Industrial accident was reported on City Center Dr.

11:37 a.m.: Burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

12:06 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Civic Center Dr.

12:48 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Kirsten Ct.

1:22 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Golf Course Dr.

1:44 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:18 p.m.: A 57-year-old male was arrested for failure to register as sex offender on City Center Dr.

5:41 p.m.: Battery was reported on Circulo Grande at Parkway Dr.

5:42 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hailey Ct. at Hillview Ct.

6:13 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Lunar Ct.

7:05 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:22 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Holly Ave.

9:36 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.

9:54 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Southwest Blvd.

10:06 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Macaw Ct.

10:25 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Mitchell Dr.

11:42 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for appropriating lost property, possession of controlled substance and outside warrant on Roberts Lake Rd.

10/15/18

12:11 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on Dowdell Ave.

6:36 a.m.: Drunk driver was reported on Petaluma Hill Rd. at RP Exp.

8:41 a.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on State Farm Dr.

10:07 a.m.: Hit and run was reported on Racquet Club Circle.

10:11 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

12:52 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Burton Ave.

2:14 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Cristobal Rd.

Cotati

10/5/18

12:18 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Charles St.

12:59 a.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:45 a.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at LaPlaza.

10:53 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance, evading peace officer, driving with suspended license and outside warrant on SB 101 brake check.

9:45 p.m.: Minor using false identification to buy alcohol was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:40 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:15 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for graffiti and public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.

10/6/18

1:10 p.m.: A 55-year-old male was arrested for assault, battery on spouse, violation of probation and violation of court order on Wilford Ln.

2:17 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Dino Ct.

6:18 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for assault on Adrian Dr. at E. Cotati Ave.

11:50 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Santero Way.

10/7/18

2:27 a.m.: A 23-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on W. Cotati Ave. at Old Redwood Dr.

3:32 p.m.: Missing person was reported on W. Sierra Ave.

4:43 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10/8/18

9:11 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:37 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:19 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on LaPlaza at W. Sierra Ave.

3:48 p.m.: A 19-year-old female was arrested for violation of probation and disobeying court order on Larch Ave.

4:37 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10/9/18

1:39 a.m.: A 40-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

5:45 a.m.: Disturbance was reported on W. Cotati Ave. at Maple Ave.

1:32 p.m.: Hit and run was reported on Helman Ln. at Redwood Dr.

1:36 p.m.: Disturbance was reported on Charles St.

9:05 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on Hwy. 116 S.

11:34 p.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 S. at Old Redwood Hwy.

10/10/18

7:13 a.m.: Petty theft was reported on Loretto Ave.

8:47 a.m.: Auto burglary was reported on Lakewood Ave.

1:37 p.m.: Grand theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:13 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:42 p.m.: Battery was reported on Hwy. 116 S.

5:42 p.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for outside warrant on Wilford Ln.

10:09 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 off ramp.

10:33 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

10/11/18

9:54 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

12:40 p.m.: A 45-year-old male was arrested for forging or altering vehicle registration and driving with suspended license on Commerce Blvd.

1:35 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:20 p.m.: Juvenile problem was reported on Old Redwood Hwy.