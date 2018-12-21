Police Beat

Rohnert Park
12/11/18
12:50 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to peace officers, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
11:04 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:32 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:41 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for an assault with an injury on Ava Ave.
7:21 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on City Center Dr.
7:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on City Center Dr.
7:58 p.m.: A 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested for violating probation and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
12/12/18
12:50 a.m.: A 22-year-old male and a 26-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating a post release into the community on Redwood Dr.
2:38 A 38-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
8:06 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Arlen Dr.
8:48 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:07 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.
9:52 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.
11:14 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
12:14 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Eleanor Ave.
1:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:54 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Flax Ct.
3:39 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and possessing burglary tools on Redwood Dr.
4:14 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for possessing burglary tools and violating probation on Redwood Dr.
5:49 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp. at Snyder Ln.
6:29 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Alta Ave.
7:01 p.m.: A lost person was reported on Padre Parkway.
8:58 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rancho Verde Circle.
11:37 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.
10:55 p.m.: A robbery was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12/13/18
12:23 a.m.: A 42-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on NB Commerce Blvd.
12:26 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, driving with a suspended license and a tow vehicle after a notice to appear on Business Park Dr. at Dowdell Ave.
12:58 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
1:17 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Business Park Dr. at Dowdell Ave.
9:09 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Mountain Pl.
12:03 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.
4:42 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, a bench warrant, and driving without a license on Redwood Dr.
8:32 p.m.: A missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12/14/18
12:05 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Maureen Ln. at Middlebrook Way.
6:40 a.m.: A trespassing was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:55 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.
10:00: a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.
10:19 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Heath Circle.
11:00 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:46 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and an ADW not a firearm on Snyder Ln.
3:39 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Marissa Ct.
5:42 p.m.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident that was reported on Dowdell Ave. at Millbrae Ave.
6:02 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Mitchell Dr.
10:29 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Kennedy Pl.
12/15/18
12:03 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
1:06 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Beverly Dr.
2:43 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Professional Center Dr.
4:57 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:56 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Hacienda Circle.
3:05 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for burglary and violating probation on RP Exp.
3:32 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on City Center Dr.
9:30 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Avram Ave.
11:07 p.m.: A 37-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
11:23 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
12/16/18
7:20 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:34 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Classic Ct.
1:00 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested fora DUI on Camino Colegio and Casa Way.
1:26 p.m.: A 36-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Burton Ave.
5:14 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on RP Exp.
5:39 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Fauna Ave.
8:42 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on RP Exp.
Cotati
12/7/18
2:27 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:03 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
11:20 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S
12/8/18
9:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
12/9/18
1:47 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on LaSalle Ave.
12:20 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and a DUI on Lasker Ln.
12/10/18
3:39 p.m.: An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested for an outside warrant, evading a peace officer and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Gravenstein Way at Wilford Ln.
5:00 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for cruelty to a child, evading a peace officer and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Maple Ave.
12/11/18
12:54 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Larch Ave.
12/12/18
6:48 p.m.: A battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:51 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at W. Sierra Ave.
12/13/18
12:03 a.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for giving false identification to a specific peace officer reported on Hwy. 116 So. at Old Redwood Hwy.
9:35 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Wilford Ave.
2:46 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on E. Cotati Ave.
10:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santero Way.