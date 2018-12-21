Police Beat

Rohnert Park

12/11/18

12:50 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for giving false identification to peace officers, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

11:04 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:32 a.m.: Fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:41 p.m.: A 43-year-old male was arrested for an assault with an injury on Ava Ave.

7:21 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on City Center Dr.

7:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on City Center Dr.

7:58 p.m.: A 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old male were arrested for violating probation and an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

12/12/18

12:50 a.m.: A 22-year-old male and a 26-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating a post release into the community on Redwood Dr.

2:38 A 38-year-old female was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

8:06 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Arlen Dr.

8:48 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

9:07 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.

9:52 a.m.: A 33-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Enterprise Dr.

11:14 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.

12:14 p.m.: Vehicle tampering was reported on Eleanor Ave.

1:09 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:54 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on Flax Ct.

3:39 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for violating probation and possessing burglary tools on Redwood Dr.

4:14 p.m.: A 30-year-old female was arrested for possessing burglary tools and violating probation on Redwood Dr.

5:49 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on RP Exp. at Snyder Ln.

6:29 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Alta Ave.

7:01 p.m.: A lost person was reported on Padre Parkway.

8:58 p.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Rancho Verde Circle.

11:37 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Golf Course Dr. W.

10:55 p.m.: A robbery was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12/13/18

12:23 a.m.: A 42-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on NB Commerce Blvd.

12:26 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, driving with a suspended license and a tow vehicle after a notice to appear on Business Park Dr. at Dowdell Ave.

12:58 a.m.: A 20-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

1:17 a.m.: A 39-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Business Park Dr. at Dowdell Ave.

9:09 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Mountain Pl.

12:03 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Enterprise Dr.

4:42 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for obstructing and resisting a peace officer, a bench warrant, and driving without a license on Redwood Dr.

8:32 p.m.: A missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12/14/18

12:05 a.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Maureen Ln. at Middlebrook Way.

6:40 a.m.: A trespassing was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:55 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr.

10:00: a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Golf Course Dr. W.

10:19 a.m.: A hit and run was reported on Heath Circle.

11:00 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:46 p.m.: A burglary was reported on Snyder Ln.

1:47 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for battery on a spouse and an ADW not a firearm on Snyder Ln.

3:39 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:53 p.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Marissa Ct.

5:42 p.m.: An ambulance was in route to a traffic accident that was reported on Dowdell Ave. at Millbrae Ave.

6:02 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Mitchell Dr.

10:29 p.m.: A missing person was reported on Kennedy Pl.

12/15/18

12:03 a.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for possessing a narcotic controlled substance and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

1:06 a.m.: A 22-year-old male was arrested for vandalism and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Beverly Dr.

2:43 a.m.: A 28-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Commerce Blvd. at Professional Center Dr.

4:57 a.m.: A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

9:56 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Hacienda Circle.

3:05 p.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for burglary and violating probation on RP Exp.

3:32 p.m.: A suicide threat was reported on City Center Dr.

9:30 p.m.: A missing juvenile was reported on Avram Ave.

11:07 p.m.: A 37-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

11:23 p.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.

12/16/18

7:20 a.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:34 a.m.: A suicide threat was reported on Classic Ct.

1:00 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested fora DUI on Camino Colegio and Casa Way.

1:26 p.m.: A 36-year-old female and a 33-year-old female were arrested for an outside warrant on Burton Ave.

5:14 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on RP Exp.

5:39 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Fauna Ave.

8:42 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on RP Exp.

Cotati

12/7/18

2:27 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:03 a.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

11:20 a.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S

12/8/18

9:43 a.m.: A burglary was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12/9/18

1:47 a.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and violating probation on LaSalle Ave.

12:20 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and a DUI on Lasker Ln.

12/10/18

3:39 p.m.: An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested for an outside warrant, evading a peace officer and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Gravenstein Way at Wilford Ln.

5:00 p.m.: A 25-year-old male was arrested for cruelty to a child, evading a peace officer and obstructing and resisting a peace officer on Maple Ave.

12/11/18

12:54 p.m.: A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant on Larch Ave.

12/12/18

6:48 p.m.: A battery was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:51 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at W. Sierra Ave.

12/13/18

12:03 a.m.: A 31-year-old female was arrested for giving false identification to a specific peace officer reported on Hwy. 116 So. at Old Redwood Hwy.

9:35 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Wilford Ave.

2:46 p.m.: A 51-year-old female was arrested for battery on a spouse on E. Cotati Ave.

10:31 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Santero Way.