Police Beat

Rohnert Park
1/29/19
4:43 a.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.
7:13 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:24 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Civic Center Dr.
9:20 a.m.: A grand theft was reported on Doubletree Dr.
9:46 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on Snyder Ln.
9:47 a.m.: Dumping and littering were reported on Golf Course Dr.
9:51 a.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.
10:34 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and child endangerment on Country Club Dr. at Racquet Club Circle.
11:45 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Bernice Ct.
3:17 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Goodson Way at Holly Ave.
4:51 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Southwest Blvd.
5:29 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, an outside warrant and possessing burglary tools on Redwood Dr.
6:17 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:22 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Country Club Dr.
7:51 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:40 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
1/30/19
2:05 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, appropriating lost property and possessing bad checks on Commerce Blvd.
5:59 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bruce Ave. at Burton Ave.
8:36 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Gladstone Way.
1:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Beverly Dr.
1:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested on a probation warrant on Commerce Blvd.
1:23 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Hailey Ct.
2:36 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Martin Ave.
3:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.
3:32 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.
4:12 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Snyder Ln.
5:17 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Eleanor Ave.
5:20 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on a spouse and violating a post release into the community on Administration Dr.
5:55 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
8:13 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Country Club Dr.
9:23 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Santa Barbara Dr.
9:59 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp.
10:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.
11:19 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Soria Ct.
11:31 p.m.: An arson was reported on Redwood Dr.
1/31/19
7:45 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.
8:26 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Monarch Pl.
9:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.
11:21 a.m.: A battery was reported on Snyder Ln.
12:04 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on RP Exp.
1:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
1:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for trespassing and refusing to leave on Southwest Blvd.
1:24 p.m.: Loitering was reported on Southwest Blvd.
1:52 p.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on Southwest Blvd.
2:13 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Snyder Ln.
2:41 p.m.: An obstruct movement was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.
3:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
4:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Petaluma Hill Rd.
6:05 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:20 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on Redwood Dr.
7:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Davis Circle.
8:25 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Berga Ct.
10:31 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:59 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating a court order on Commerce Blvd.
11:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Michael Way.
11:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maximillian Pl.
2/1/19
12:14 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Manchester Ave.
1:13 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bobbie Way.
7:28 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.
9:32 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
9:45 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:00 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
10:45 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:54 a.m.: A fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:06 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
11:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Camino Colegio.
1:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
2:21 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Daniel Dr.
2:49 p.m.: A 37-year-old female and a 36-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, violating probation and possessing burglary tools on Santa Alicia Dr.
3:19 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Mandolin Way.
4:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Salamanca St.
4:39 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:19 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.
5:21 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Corte Blanco.
6:24 p.m.: An embezzlement was reported on Valley House Dr.
2/2/19
7:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
7:59 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
8:00 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.
1:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.
3:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.
4:54 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Zaragoza St.
5:33 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.
6:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mason Dr.
6:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.
7:22 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Adrian Ct.
8:04 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.
8:35 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
9:07 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
9:40 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.
10:04 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
10:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.
10:39 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.
11:14 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fauna Ave.
11:56 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
2/3/19
1:15 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:34 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr.
9:06 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on Magnolia Ave.
9:45 a.m.: An 18-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Camino Colegio.
10:41 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
11:01 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Madrigal St.
1:56 p.m.: A fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:04 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.
3:44 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Redwood Dr.
4:55 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.
5:53 p.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an assault on Mitchell Dr.
7:27 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
7:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Liman Way.
10:15 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Laurelwood Dr.
10:20 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.
Cotati
1/25/19
12:54 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
1:01 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.
9:34 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:23 a.m.: A missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:30 p.m.: A vandalism was reported on Hwy. 116 S.
1:534 p.m.: An embezzlement was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:12 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Lincoln Ave.
9:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on La Salle Ave.
1/26/19
11:44 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.
1/27/19
12:31 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at La Salle Ave.
8:03 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.
5:13 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.
8:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Revard Ct.
8:17 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
8:41 p.m.: Possessing counterfeiting equipment was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1/28/19
9:05 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Portal St.
11:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
3:59 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gravenstein Way.
1/29/19
11:14 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for willfully poisoning food on W. Sierra Ave.
12:10 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.
2:46 p.m.: Surrendering firearm for safe keeping was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:11 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Meadowbrook Ct.
4:13 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.
1/30/19
12:17 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.
10:10 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gravenstein Way.
11:09 a.m.: A 58-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.
1:30 p.m.: A trespassing was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
1:40 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for forgery on E. Cotati Ave.
9:21 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on La Salle Ave. at Lincoln Ave.
10:02 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy. at Valparaiso Ave.
1/31/19
2:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.
3:49 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Ford Ln. at Revard Ct.
6:40 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on E. Cotati Ave.