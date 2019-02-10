Police Beat

Rohnert Park

1/29/19

4:43 a.m.: A 50-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Commerce Blvd.

7:13 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:24 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Civic Center Dr.

9:20 a.m.: A grand theft was reported on Doubletree Dr.

9:46 a.m.: Graffiti was reported on Snyder Ln.

9:47 a.m.: Dumping and littering were reported on Golf Course Dr.

9:51 a.m.: A 41-year-old female was arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia on Redwood Dr.

10:34 a.m.: A 19-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment and child endangerment on Country Club Dr. at Racquet Club Circle.

11:45 a.m.: A burglary was reported on Bernice Ct.

3:17 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Goodson Way at Holly Ave.

4:51 p.m.: A juvenile disturbance was reported on Southwest Blvd.

5:29 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for petty theft, an outside warrant and possessing burglary tools on Redwood Dr.

6:17 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:22 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Country Club Dr.

7:51 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:31 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:40 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

1/30/19

2:05 a.m.: A 28-year-old male was arrested for violating probation, appropriating lost property and possessing bad checks on Commerce Blvd.

5:59 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bruce Ave. at Burton Ave.

8:36 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Gladstone Way.

1:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Beverly Dr.

1:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old male was arrested on a probation warrant on Commerce Blvd.

1:23 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Hailey Ct.

2:36 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Martin Ave.

3:21 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Hunter Dr.

3:32 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Snyder Ln.

4:12 p.m.: A violation of a court order was reported on Snyder Ln.

5:17 p.m.: Fraud was reported on Eleanor Ave.

5:20 p.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for false imprisonment, battery on a spouse and violating a post release into the community on Administration Dr.

5:55 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:51 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

8:13 p.m.: A stolen vehicle was reported on Country Club Dr.

9:23 p.m.: A 38-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Santa Barbara Dr.

9:59 p.m.: Reckless driving was reported on RP Exp.

10:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.

11:19 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Soria Ct.

11:31 p.m.: An arson was reported on Redwood Dr.

1/31/19

7:45 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:26 a.m.: A CPS referral was reported on Monarch Pl.

9:14 a.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Redwood Dr.

11:21 a.m.: A battery was reported on Snyder Ln.

12:04 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on RP Exp.

1:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

1:20 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for trespassing and refusing to leave on Southwest Blvd.

1:24 p.m.: Loitering was reported on Southwest Blvd.

1:52 p.m.: A 53-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on Southwest Blvd.

2:13 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Snyder Ln.

2:41 p.m.: An obstruct movement was reported at Raley’s Towne Centre.

3:37 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

4:51 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Petaluma Hill Rd.

6:05 p.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:20 p.m.: A 40-year-old male was arrested for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger on Redwood Dr.

7:42 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Davis Circle.

8:25 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Berga Ct.

10:31 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:59 p.m.: A 26-year-old male was arrested for violating a court order on Commerce Blvd.

11:24 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Michael Way.

11:45 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Maximillian Pl.

2/1/19

12:14 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Manchester Ave.

1:13 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bobbie Way.

7:28 a.m.: An unwanted guest was reported on Redwood Dr.

9:32 a.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

9:45 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:00 a.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

10:45 a.m.: A drunk in public was reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:54 a.m.: A fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:06 a.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

11:57 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Camino Colegio.

1:39 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

2:21 p.m.: A grand theft was reported on Daniel Dr.

2:49 p.m.: A 37-year-old female and a 36-year-old male were arrested for possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, violating probation and possessing burglary tools on Santa Alicia Dr.

3:19 p.m.: An auto burglary was reported on Mandolin Way.

4:28 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Salamanca St.

4:39 p.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:19 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Redwood Dr.

5:21 p.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Corte Blanco.

6:24 p.m.: An embezzlement was reported on Valley House Dr.

2/2/19

7:46 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

7:59 a.m.: A 27-year-old male was arrested for a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

8:00 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on Redwood Dr.

1:46 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:08 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Redwood Dr.

4:54 p.m.: A 24-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Zaragoza St.

5:33 p.m.: A 31-year-old male was arrested for petty theft on Redwood Dr.

6:01 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Mason Dr.

6:12 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Madrigal St.

7:22 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Adrian Ct.

8:04 p.m.: A 20-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Redwood Dr.

8:35 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

9:07 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

9:40 p.m.: A 42-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Golf Course Dr.

10:04 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.

10:06 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Snyder Ln.

10:39 p.m.: A 30-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Redwood Dr.

11:14 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Fauna Ave.

11:56 p.m.: A 25-year-old female was arrested for an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.

2/3/19

1:15 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Enterprise Dr.

2:34 p.m.: A 51-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on Golf Course Dr.

9:06 a.m.: A vandalism was reported on Magnolia Ave.

9:45 a.m.: An 18-year-old female was arrested for a bench warrant and an outside warrant on Camino Colegio.

10:41 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

11:01 a.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on Madrigal St.

1:56 p.m.: A fraud was reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:04 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Redwood Dr.

3:44 p.m.: A 37-year-old male was arrested for burglary on Redwood Dr.

4:55 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on RP Exp.

5:53 p.m.: A 26-year-old female was arrested for an assault on Mitchell Dr.

7:27 p.m.: An ambulance in route to a traffic accident was reported on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

7:58 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Liman Way.

10:15 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Laurelwood Dr.

10:20 p.m.: A drunk driver was reported on Redwood Dr.

Cotati

1/25/19

12:54 a.m.: A 41-year-old male was arrested for violating probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

1:01 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Charles St.

9:34 a.m.: A non-injury traffic accident was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:23 a.m.: A missing person was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1:30 p.m.: A vandalism was reported on Hwy. 116 S.

1:534 p.m.: An embezzlement was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:12 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Lincoln Ave.

9:32 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on La Salle Ave.

1/26/19

11:44 a.m.: Reckless driving was reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

1/27/19

12:31 a.m.: A 21-year-old male was arrested for a DUI on E. Cotati Ave. at La Salle Ave.

8:03 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on W. Sierra Ave.

5:13 p.m.: A 34-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Hwy. 116 S.

8:02 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Revard Ct.

8:17 p.m.: Fraud was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

8:41 p.m.: Possessing counterfeiting equipment was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1/28/19

9:05 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Portal St.

11:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

3:59 p.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gravenstein Way.

1/29/19

11:14 a.m.: A 21-year-old female was arrested for willfully poisoning food on W. Sierra Ave.

12:10 p.m.: A 56-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy.

2:46 p.m.: Surrendering firearm for safe keeping was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:11 p.m.: A lost child was reported on Meadowbrook Ct.

4:13 p.m.: An 18-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

1/30/19

12:17 a.m.: A 32-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

10:10 a.m.: A petty theft was reported on Gravenstein Way.

11:09 a.m.: A 58-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested for an outside warrant at Raley’s Towne Centre.

1:30 p.m.: A trespassing was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

1:40 p.m.: A 35-year-old male was arrested for forgery on E. Cotati Ave.

9:21 p.m.: Narcotic activity was reported on La Salle Ave. at Lincoln Ave.

10:02 p.m.: A 47-year-old male was arrested for an outside warrant on Old Redwood Hwy. at Valparaiso Ave.

1/31/19

2:55 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on E. Cotati Ave.

3:49 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on Ford Ln. at Revard Ct.

6:40 p.m.: A hit and run was reported on E. Cotati Ave.