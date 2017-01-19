Plenty reasons to smile for Dr. Anthony Lieu

By: Irene Hilsendager

Rohnert Park dentist uses practice to help children gain confidence in their smiles

Dr. Anthony Lieu has come a long way since he and his brother were in refugee camps. One always wanted to be a dentist and now he has purchased a building and is remodeling it to what will be a perfect dental office with the latest equipment. Lieu wants to make sure that three dentists will be able to do implant dentistry along with restoration and using the CBCT machine. This is a computer-guided surgery machine with special software.

Dr. Lieu has always had the concept of keeping things simple – be it insurance or ideas. The new dental building, however, is flowing with a beautiful architectural design but it will be breathtakingly elegant when it is fully completed. One of Lieu’s proudest features of the building is a double-filtered water system.

High commercial grade

It is of the highest commercial grade filter; filtering not once but twice to bring pure clean water into the chairs for the patient’s use. He will make sure no bacteria will be going into anyone’s mouth. According to Lieu, this will be exceptionally sterile medical grade water. There will be a uniquely shaped reception area along with cleaning rooms, doctor rooms and a specially built surgical room.

There is such compassion in Lieu’s conversation. He is describing the structure of the new building as a painting by Van Gogh. There was a time in the painter’s life that was very dark but before that era, he painted in bright color schemes. He chose lines that likened it to wheat fields and curvy clouds and used splashes of reds, yellows, blues and whites. And these color-themes will be used in the lighting, walls and flooring.

Building calls to him

There is a very interesting story behind Lieu’s decision to purchase the old veterinary building that has been vacated and purchased by the City of Rohnert Park. He was driving around the city and nothing appealed to him and had even started to bid on a structure in the eastern part of Rohnert Park. But for some reason it did not give out the feeling for which he was looking.

One day he parked along side the old Security Pacific building and glanced to his right and there stood the building that was beckoning him. He says, “I have never even noticed this building before. It was a non-descriptive “blah” piece of land with no appeal for anything. But the longer he looked at it, the more it called him to do something with the structure and make it a beacon for Sonoma County.

Lieu is very active in volunteering such as the 20/30 Club, sets up blocks of hours when he can do pro bono work for youngsters in the community and gives out Blue Apple teaching awards. These awards are given to local instructors who are nominated by their peers. The winning teachers then receive cash awards, school supplies and gift certificates that are very much appreciated.

Helping out children

Lieu started an organization that is called “Give Kids a Smile.” Along with volunteers, he sets aside days and hours to make children happy and want to smile instead of hiding behind a hand. The dentist remembers those days very well, as he and his brother had to do the same while their teeth were just stumps or nothing at all. The refugee camps put great stress on these little boys and made Dr. Lieu dream to be a dentist and help others.

He is also in awe of Dr. Andy McCormick and Dr. Neilson, who are dentists in Santa Rosa near Fountain Grove. The two dentists and Lieu volunteer at what is called Dental Charity Day from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and do nothing but give dental care to people that are less fortunate and have a difficult time to find shelter, much less dental care. These people will bike through rain, wind and storms to get the help they so desperately need.

Reducing patients’ fears

Lieu went back to the tour and proudly announced he will have a laundry room along with a very spacious staff room. Lieu has said he wants to make sure his team is well taken care of so they will love to come to work each day and stay for years to come. He has spent many thousands of dollars to send his staff to world-class facilities for training.

Some patients are afraid to visit a dentist, but Blue Apple Dental, according to Lieu, will assure that everything will run smoothly. He says there will be a patio, a light fixture and tables in order to host patient and staff appreciation days. His plans for landscaping include a drip system and planting of fruit trees so the public and patients may pick fruit and relax while waiting for their appointment.

In Dr. Lieu’s own words: “Do what you love and love what you do.”

The original move was to be in January but because of the inclement weather, it will probably be at the end of February.