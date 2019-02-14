Playing the last home game

The Rancho Cotate High School boys’ varsity soccer team played their last home game Tues., Feb. 5 against Windsor High School. Prior to the game the seniors, Diego Franco, Ramon Galvan, Anthony Fontanelli, Antonio Guasco, Eduardo Jimenez, Erick Montesantos, Felipe Ruiz, Irvin Diaz Cruz, Ivan Medina, Jonathan Juarez, Martin Solorio, Patrick Pimentel Garcia, Ricardo Reseniz and Vicente Aceves were honored by being introduced to the spectators and posed for photos with their families. The seniors won their last game in Cougar Stadium by defeating Windsor 2-1.

Photo by Jane Peleti