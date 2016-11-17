Planning pet care for when you take a vacation

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

I know we all need to get away and de-stress from time to time, but I sometimes wonder if it’s worth the added stress of preparing to leave. On top of planning all the details of the trip itself and figuring out what to pack, there's the added layer of figuring out what to do with our pets.

Having multiple animals almost makes the decision by itself. It would be impractical, not to mention exorbitantly expensive, to try and board two dogs, four cats and a house rabbit. And knowing how place-oriented cats are anyway, the clear decision is to hire a house sitter.

I'm lucky in that I work with a lot of college-age people who would enjoy a break from their dorm room or multiple occupant apartment. The fact that they love animals (a given since they are working at an animal shelter) is another plus.

You don’t realize the routines you’ve developed over time until you sit down to write it all out for someone else. Then it really hits you. Do I really do all that for my pets? As I was describing the lengths I go to in order to get my elderly dog to eat (mixing up a gravy and pouring on a little each time she walks away from the food dish), my house sitter burst out laughing and called me an enabler.

It’s especially difficult to go away when one of your animals is elderly or unwell. Besides the guilt you feel for leaving, there’s the pressure put on the house sitter of possibly needing to make a decision; a lot of responsibility.

My older dog is currently on nine medications and supplements - that's a lot to keep track of! It takes me a good half hour to feed her and I don't have to refer to a page, or two (ok, actually four!) of instructions. But I want the pet-sitter to know what they (the animals, of course) expect of her.

In addition to clear instructions I make sure she has contact info for various important people. One being a close friend who is familiar with our pets and also has a key to our house just in case the house sitter needs relief or is running late.

Another is our veterinarian, of course. And in addition to just leaving her the phone number, I also call the vet office and give them the dates of our trip and the house sitter's name with authorization for approving treatment, as well as making sure she has information on the emergency hospital to use since most emergencies, it seems, happen when regular vet clinics are closed. And, not that I'm a fatalist, but I believe in being prepared. There is an envelope with instructions in the event that we don't come home. After all, anything can happen!

I tell my husband that it’s not worth doing all this for just a few days (the preparation is the same if you are going away for one week or three). But then I find myself worrying about them while we're away and wanting to get back home. Maybe what would be easier is to just do a staycation and chill with my pets. It certainly would be simpler.

Upcoming events

• Fix-it clinics: Free cat spays/neuters and low-cost dog surgeries are available for low-income residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Call (707) 588-3531 for more information or an appointment.

• No More Lost Pets Campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and back-up microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sun 1-4:30 p.m.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.