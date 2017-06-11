Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award.

News
June 11, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Fun after school Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year A sea of flags Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike The annual Avenue of Flags May 29 at RP Community Center SSU commencement; one for the history books Problem reaching AT&T last weekend? During Rohnert Park City Council meeting protestors unexpectedly take center stage Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest of 14-year-old Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Rancho 2017 top 20 Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Project Grad help in full swing Richard Crane Elementary School Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP girl accosted while walking to school And they're off. . . Saddle Up and Ride A bit of Uganda A mission to help Community quickly rallies for Project Grad RP to replace old trees Cotati opposes SB 618 Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested for attempted murder Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Graton Tribe makes good on payments Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser A traditional dance of Japan Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found RAFD names part-time fire chief Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget Two RP Parks getting upgrades A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities RP makes changes to city code for ADUs Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill RP man busted for possession of meth Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Man arrested for attempted murder Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Reilani Peleti Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent RP man arrested on drug possession charges

Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award.

By: Katie Place
June 9, 2017

On May 7, 2017, Ashley Nicole Place, daughter of Jennifer and Sean Place, was awarded the highest recognition for girls in Girl Scouts: The Girl Scout Gold Award.  She has been a Girl Scout for 14 years, and is graduating from Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa this June.  The Gold Award process requires girls to develop, lead and report the outcome of a ‘take-action’ project. This project requires a girl to research, identify a problem as well as its root cause, then lead a project that impacts this problem as well as addressing sustainability, making global connections, and educating and inspiring others.  Ashley’s project was to “ Bring Down the Classroom Walls.”  When her aunt taught at Minnie Cannon Elementary School, a Title I school, in Middletown, Lake County, Ashley became aware of the difference in educational opportunities for the first time.  “One of my greatest memories in growing up is all the field trips and hands on experiences that I had outside the classroom or activities like an Art Docent program. These experiences made me want to learn more about things I was introduced to.  I wanted to pass that opportunity on to others.”

Ashley witnessed the sacrifices that her aunt and the other teachers made to provide students with educational opportunities, even while renting buses, entrances fees and extras were not available.  Only the Outdoor Ed program was readily available, so the 6th grade students worked hard to have it happen by earning the money.  Ashley planned to change that and provide experiences for other grades as well. Then, tragedy struck in the form of the Middletown fires, putting her project on hold to help her Girl Scout Troop 10149, to collect, wash, sort and size clothing, personal care items, books and toys for the families and allow the community to heal and recover from their devastating losses. She finally started the following September and developed three program boxes for her project. One was filled with musical instruments, games and activities. The instruments were requested by her project advisor and the kindergarten teacher, Brandy Fischer. The second was an art docent program box and the last was Outdoor program materials which included nature, the environment and marine education. Ashley followed the core standards for Kindergarten through 6th, developed program manuals to go with each box along with resource references for the teachers. Her biggest accomplishment was getting a donor to provide Internet classroom opportunities, with each teacher being given an Amazon Firestick and gift card to the school so they could take the students on virtual field trips to see a ballet, attend a concert, visit the Smithsonian or experience global classes with other students. 

Ashley’s future plans include attending Santa Rosa Junior College and continuing her higher education with a degree in counseling and work with children.  Ashley hopes to volunteer several times a year to provide program experiences and to continue to add to her boxes in Lake County while continuing to work with Debbie Bailey’s Girl Scout Troop. She’s also a third generation recipient of Girl Scouting’s highest award, her grandmother, Kathy, had received the award [then called First Class] and her Aunt Katie had received the Gold Award.