Rohnert Park Piranha Swimming hosts its annual Feeding Frenzy on Saturday, April 1 at the Burton Community Center, located at 7421 Burton Ave. in Rohnert Park. Pasta dinner tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

A raffle for four Disneyland hopper passes will also be held. The winners need not be present.

Call (707) 799-8232 or 318-9092 for tickets or more information.