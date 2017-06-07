Education
June 7, 2017
Pie throwing contest at Technology Middle School

  • Technology Middle School teacher, James Arsenau, was the recipient of many whipped cream pies.

By: Irene Hilsendager
June 2, 2017

David Pfeiff, a teacher at Tech Middle School and his room full of young spirited students decided to leave a legacy when they graduated. Since Technology Middle School had stood empty for four years and students came back to an empty library, a decision was made to raise money to buy books and leave a gigantic mark for the next group of students that would benefit from a full library. 

For every $5  the students donated they would receive a ticket to purchase a whipped cream pie to be thrown at teachers that had volunteered for this endeavor. Many students had a handful of tickets so many pies were heaved at the teachers. As of May 26, over $700 had been collected with many more donations coming in.

The students were naming which teachers should receive the most pies. Teacher, James Arsenau was targeted many times. He was a brave soul not even suiting up as the other teachers had done. His new Technology Middle School t-shirt was white with cream as well as his beard.

The money collected will go to Mrs. Cartwright, a long time librarian, to pick and purchase many books that will be used over and over for all of the students attending Technology Middle School once formerly known as Mt. Shadows Middle School.