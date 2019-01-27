Pianos, piano and no more Piano- History July 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

An old 1905 piano had been given to Jim and Nadine Wolford and they donated it to the Cotati Chamber of Commerce to complete a day of frivolity and to raise money for non-profit organizations. The Education Foundation Piano was purchased by Mike and Deborah Pastryk along with Dan and Vera Blanquie and donated it to Technology High School for the students to use. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati’s piano was purchased by several Rotarians along with Sally Tomatoes and is currently at Sally’s for their guests to use. The Thomas Page-YMCA piano was purchased by George Stephenson and delivered to his home in Rohnert Park. The Kids’ Day piano was purchased by Pat and Ed Gilardi and it will be used on the Kids Day float, along with other plans to display the piano. The SCAYD piano which drew the highest bid was purchased by Cecilia Bell and Joyce Rogers and had it placed in front of Friar Tuck’s for their patrons to play.

One of the most inspiring deliveries went to Mitch and Patricia Hiserole of Cotati, who outbid everyone for the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Sonoma County’s piano. Mitch and Patricia loved the piano so much it inspired them to buy it and commit to getting lessons for their two daughters, Samantha and Grace. “This is about supporting the community and about the Gift of Music,” says Mitch. Patricia promises to send a photo when the lessons begin.

The piano that was dropped with the help of Bob Larsen of Larsen’s Feed Store was loaded on a truck and shipped to Liberty Valley Doors where it will become a piece of “wall art” says Mike Pastryk with the help of Piano Drop Picnic organizer’s Andre Morrow and Pat McCarty and eventually auctioned off to the highest bidder on Craig’s list or EBay later this month.

Larsen had a piano dropped off and donated to the feed store several weeks ago from someone learning of the Piano Drop Picnic. The piano was in the Larsen’s barn the Monday following the picnic, a first time customer came in to buy some feed. She saw the piano, began playing it and as Bob said, “She was quite good.” After learning of the picnic and the dropping of the piano she told Bob of her passion for playing and had never owned a piano. Bob was quick to respond and donated the piano to her. She paid him $10 to load it on her truck and have it tied down. She then rode the fork lift with Bob out into the field to see the dropped piano. “I had never seen a person so happy,” says Mike. “This made moving all these pianos (nearly 50 times in all) worth it.

