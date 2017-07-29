Phyris Tobler, social worker turns to photography

By: Irene Hilsendager

Phyris Tobler, a local photographer, took an early retirement from social work in 1995 and decided to take a cross-country trip. She discovered the southwest, Utah and Arizona in particular; a land of inspiring beauty. Phyris started taking photography classes at the Santa Rosa Junior College and traveling. In her travels she saw that the southwest area showed colors of gold, pinks and reds and it made her switch to color photography.

While hiking, she focused more closely on everything along a trail. Phyris is clearly drawn to rock formations be they large, small or cliffs or canyons. She thinks of herself as a hiker for rock lovers. Phyris said, “If you mostly enjoy trees, pastures, people or cites, then my photography is not for you, but if you stare in amazement at a rock face where nature has painted a picture or has created a sculpture, then you will enjoy my work.” One of her favorite places to take photos is at Salt Point State Park on the coast north of Jenner. If you enjoy rock formations and colors, visit the photographer’s art exhibit at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library starting August 8.