Seven of the photographers, not in order, showing some of their work at the Rohnert Park Library this week are Mark Zukowski, Ann Abrams, John Chu, Ken Bradley, Terry Connley, Sherri Oster and Jon Frieske. Not shown is Nancy Goodenough. The show will run through Aug. 18 at the local library. Call 707-584-9121 for more information.

Robert Grant