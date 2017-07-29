Phone scammers threaten arrest if you don’t pay

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has put out a press release informing the public regarding a telephone scam. The subject calling claims to be from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office informing the person that they have an outstanding warrant. The number shows up to be a local number. He tells them to respond to the jail address to turn themselves in or offers to take payment over the phone to clear up any matters. The subject then says to make payment in green dot cards, which is a form of prepaid credit card. At this time one person has actually paid the subject.

General tips to avoid being a victim: If the caller claims he is following up on some sort of business that never took place. If the subject claims to be from a law enforcement agency. If you are asked to provide payment through prepaid cards or money transfers. If any part of the story doesn’t ring true, please refrain from sending payments and look to verify the information.

If you have questions or been a victim of these scams, call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600.