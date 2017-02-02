Pete’s Wicked Ales founder to speak at SSU February 8

The Sonoma State University School of Business and Economics will host Pete Slosberg, founder of Pete’s Wicked Ales and Cocoa Pete’s Chocolate Adventures, who will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom at SSU as part of “Lessons from Leaders.”

The popular speaker series is hosted by the Sonoma MBA Alumni Forum.

Cost of the event is $10 for students and alumni, and $25 for the general public. The evening features a chocolate and beer tasting with all attendees entered in a raffle to win prizes from 21st Amendment Brewery, Aveda, and local chocolatier Recherche du Plaisir. Proceeds from the quarterly event benefit a different community non-profit organization, with Feb. 8 ticket sales going to the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

“Pete Slosberg is an American business legend and pioneer of the craft beer industry,” said John Stayton, executive director of graduate and executive programs at SSU. “Now he’s building a new trend in specialty chocolates. It’s a treat for us to welcome him and learn about his experience and factors that led to his success. The ‘Lessons from Leaders’ series has proven so valuable that it’s a natural step to make it accessible to the general public while supporting community-based organizations.”

In 1979, Pete Slosberg started making beer in his kitchen and created Pete's Brewing Company in northern California in 1986. The company grew to include 15 beers marketed in all 50 states and the United Kingdom. In 2002, he started Cocoa Pete’s Chocolate Adventures, a gourmet chocolate company. Before his career as an entrepreneur, Slosberg held positions at Xerox and IBM.

Previous speakers in the “Lessons from Leaders” series include Jackson Family Wines CEO, Rick Tigner; U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson; and Traditional Medicinals CEO, Blair Kellison. For more information about the “Lessons from Leaders” speaker series or go to www.sonoma.edu/sbe/2017/02/lessons-for-leaders.html to RSVP.

For information regarding business programs and master’s degrees with the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University, call (707) 664-3501, email mba@sonoma.edu, or go to www.sonoma.edu/mba.