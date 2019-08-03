Petaluma native serves at naval communication center

Senior Chief Petty Officer Jarrod Miller, a 2003 Petaluma High School graduate and native of Petaluma, Ca., is one of these sailors assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific who provides these communication services.

Miller credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Petaluma.

“The value of hard work, helping others and diversity were all impressed upon me while growing up, living and working in Petaluma,” said Miller.

As a Navy information systems technician, Miller is responsible for providing and supporting ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communications, as well as managing part of the Department of Defense information network.

NCTAMS Pacific is the center of communications for the U.S. Navy in the Pacific. They provide command, control, communications, computers and intelligence connectivity to Naval and Joint forces from San Diego to Singapore and beyond. NCTAMS Pacific is the largest naval communications station in the world, known as the “Pacific Voice of Command.”