Petaluma native serves as member of U.S. Navy

Modern attack submarines are the most technologically advanced and capable undersea warfighters in the world. Operating these highly complex submarines require sailors from the U.S. Navy’s submarine community, also known as the ‘Silent Service.’

Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Rogers, a 2013 Analy High School graduate and native of Petaluma, California, works as a Navy machinist's mate (nuclear) serving aboard USS Cheyenne, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Rogers credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Petaluma.