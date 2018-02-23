Petaluma Sunrise Rotary sets challenge for May 19

This year the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Foundation bike challenge will include three rides, one will be 36.52 miles, the next one will be 65.74 and the longest one is 99.54 miles. All rides will be taken on the scenic roads of Sonoma County and a good portion will be challenging up-hill rides. Again, each ride will have support crews at rest stops. All rides will start and end at the Penngrove Park. Waiting for the rides at the finish line will be a great chicken barbeque with cold brews.

With this being the eighth annual Backroad Challenge, riders do come from all over and for out-of-towners, bicycles will be offered for rent.

While the Sunrise Club is hosting the Bike Challenge, it gets support from other community groups such as the Penngrove Social Firemen, Penngrove 4H, Penngrove Elementary, The Marin Sunrise Rotary Club and many more deserving organizations.

Registration may be made at challenge.com. For more information, email info@backroachchallenge.com or call 707-540-3243.