Pet license fees to rise in RP by 50 percent

By: Dave Williams

Increase to $18 will be the first at RP Animal Shelter in more than a decade

The cost of adopting a pet from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter has increased over the years, but getting a license for them has not. But that’s going to change this year, as the Rohnert Park City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting indicated to city staff it will approve the increases.

Pet owners in Rohnert Park have been paying the same license fee of $12 since 2003. City staff, including Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Commander Aaron Johnson and Mickey Zeldes, supervisor of the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, presented a proposal for a 50-percent increase in fees, bringing the sum to $18.

Under the proposed rate increases, spays and neuters also would increase, as would the adoption fees for dogs and cats, the impounding of animals (lost pets) and owner-requested euthanasia for animals. Should the proposal be approved by the council, it would bring in an estimated $39,190 in additional revenue.

Minimum wage has risen from $5.15 an hour in 2003 to $10.50 per hour currently. Minimum wage will raise to $15 per hour in the next three years. The recommended increase in licensing from $12 to $18 per animal is supported by comparing fees from other jurisdictions.

“Since the minimum wage is going to increase, do you see yourself coming back every year and revisiting this?” Councilwoman Gina Belforte asked Zeldes and Johnson.

“I’m hoping not,” Johnson said.

“One fear is that if the increase is too much we may encounter noncompliance. If we can marginally increase the fee, we can show relevancy with other shelters in the county. If we raise fees so much and someone loses their animal, they won’t claim it.

“Keeping up with that is important to continue the service we provide to animals,” Johnson said.

None of the councilmembers objected to the increases. Rohnert Park currently charges the lowest amount for animal licensing. Even with the increase, Rohnert Park will remain the second lowest in comparison.

Data was compared from when the fee schedule was last updated (2009), to now, and it was determined that the animal population has increased by more than 200 animals annually since 2013. These changes have made an impact on the RP Animal Shelter.

Therefore, city staff believes, updating the fee schedule to be commensurate with the cost of service will benefit the animals as well as the programs available to the community.