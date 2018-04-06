Penngroveâ€™s shop full of treasures-July 2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

Having moved the shop from Valley Ford, Claudette Azevedo chose Penngrove for her unique store as it gave her many opportunities with more space and it also helped that she had relatives close by.

Claudette closed her Valley Ford business in 2005 to take care of an ill mother-in-law and in December of 2008 opened the fun and surprising collectible store-front on Main Street.

Claudette comes from a long line of collectors. Her grandfather came from France in 1845 and settled in San Francisco but it didn’t take too long before he moved to Marin County in the early 1900s. Not only were the grandparents collectors but also built a home in Novato during that time period.

Claudette says, “From the time I was a small child, I play with parasols and had tea and biscuits on precious china.” Since her grandparents were avid collectors, the house was always full of various accumulations of different items. Much of the household items were donated to the DeYoung, Maritime, Novato and Sacramento museums.

Azevedo enjoys the many people, some from all over the world, that stop at the quaint little shop located at 10010 Main St. in Penngrove. She is quite proud of the fact that she deals with people from Ireland, Grey Eagle, the East Coast places as well as nearby vendors.

Spending a few hours with Claudette, it is amazing how she remembers such names as Spode, Wedgewood, Mikasa, Laurel, Pacific, Redwing, blue Ridge, Stetson, Lenox, Lancaster, Cambridge, Jeanette Glass, Pyrex and even old cast iron items from Griswold and many, many other brands. The names slide off her tongue as if she is reciting a daily menu.

Claudette says she tries to collect the best of the old with no scratches. She also advises people to use the collectibles every day even if it has scratches. Some people will only collect for display but remember don’t save the “good stuff” just for guests, treat your family as if they are special company each day.

Azevedo Antiques and Collectibles is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call Claudette at 707-792-2733.

Sadly, Claudette passed away last week. March 2018.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.