Penngrove’s Fire and Suds music festival-Saturday September 9

By: Irene Hilsendager

Sponsoring the Fire and Suds music festival will be Columbia Distributing, HenHouse Brewing, Lagunitas Brewing, Coastal Acre and Bear Republic for this year’s Fire and Suds music festival.

A family-friendly music concert and beer garden will benefit the Rancho Adobe firefighters Association and will allow them to purchase rescue and emergency equipment for the Rancho Adobe firefighters. Most of the fundraisers are for community buildings and local charities but this one will help the Rancho Adobe Fire District.

Enjoy an afternoon of music in the shady Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. where Twang Ditty, a simple honest country band along with the Pulsators will perform while enjoying food from A Guy and his Grill, the Meatball Factory food truck and JavAmore Cafe will have a taco bar along with Pretzel Sticks from the Full Circle Baking Co. The cost is $40 at the door which will include admission, plus two drinks and two $5 meal tickets. Ages between 12-18 is $20 and under age 12 is free. Additional food and beer tickets are $5 each with three tickets for food and one ticket for beer. The first 400 customers will receive a commemorative beer glass.

For more information, contact Mike Weihman at 707-981-1085 or go to mweihman@rafd.org.