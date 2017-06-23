Penngrove’s Biggest Little Parade July 2

Penngrove is having its 41st annual parade at 11 a.m. sharp. With its small- town charm, you will see tractors, horses, floats, antique military Jeeps, bands and bicycle teams all under one hour.

When the parade is completed enjoy a barbeque, kids’ games and music by Charley Baker in the Penngrove Park from 12-4 p.m. On the menu is old fashioned pit beef, BBQ chicken, beef sandwiches, oysters and hot dogs. Drinks and Lagunitas beer will keep you cool. Desserts are available by the Penngrove 4-H. Please purchase your barbeque tickets at the door.

This year’s Grand Marshals will be “Hail the Chief’s” honoring five chiefs who have played a large part in keeping Penngrove safe during their tenure: Harold Sinclair, Walt Goldbeck, Skip Grube, Frank Treanor and Leonard Thompson.

Due to the county’s health code, dogs will not be permitted to enter the park. Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

All proceeds support the maintenance and improvements to the Penngrove Park, Clubhouse and Penngrove 4-H for the benefit of the community. Parade entry forms will be accepted until June 30 at 5 p.m. There is no entry fee or theme, just have fun is the requisition. Direct questions to Kim Hanson at 707-794-1516 or email mrsjjava@hotmail.com.

Please remember the SMART train will be traveling through Penngrove at 45 miles an hour so be aware and stay safe. Upcoming Penngrove Social Firemen events will be Hot Rods & BBQ July 22 at 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and September 9, the Hawaiian Luau will be held.