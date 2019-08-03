Penngrove wastewater pipeline overflows

A blocked sewer pipe resulted in untreated wastewater seeping from four manholes in the Penngrove Sanitation Zone collection system, which is operated by Sonoma Water. Staff removed a root mass that caused the blockage from a 10-inch diameter pipeline and an adjacent manhole by 9:50 a.m. Tues. morning. The discharge occurred in a series of manholes located north of Ely Road. Follow-up investigation included additional line cleaning upstream and downstream of the blockage, as well as video inspection of the sewer main.

The problem was isolated, and flows were restored to normal levels. Sonoma Water reported the discharge to the state Office of Emergency Services which in turn notifies the California Department of Fish & Wildlife and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board.

It is estimated that the leak occurred after 3 a.m. Sun., July 28 and approximately 43,000 gallons were released. Sonoma Water crews conducted cleanup of the overflow and posted signage warning the public about the presence of raw sewage in the vicinity. The pipeline is one component of a complex network of pipelines that collects sewage from about 546 equivalent single-family dwelling in Penngrove. The collected sewage from the Penngrove Sanitation Zone is routed through the Penngrove Sanitation Zone’s lift station to the City of Petaluma’s system for treatment.

