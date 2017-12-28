Penngrove notes- March 1964

By: Irene Hilsendager

Walter Goldbeck, Penngrove Fire Chief, has announced that burning restrictions will go into effect in the Penngrove Fire District April 1. No outdoor burning will be permitted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. and permits must be obtained for any outdoor burning during the hours of the day or night.

Permits may be obtained, at no cost, at the Penngrove Fire House, Garrity’s Grocery or Nissen’s Grocery.

People are asked to please read the restrictions very carefully and abide by the rules stated thereon. The forms have been revised this year and many of the rules have been changed.

Members of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Penngrove Social Firemen will sponsor their annual Easter Egg Hunt for children of the Penngrove Fire District Saturday, March 28, 1 p.m. at the Penngrove Community Park. The hunt is for pre-school children and children in kindergarten through sixth-grade.

Thursday, April 9, will be the last day to register to vote at the June 2 Primary Election. Persons who have changed their name or address, or who failed to vote at the last November General Election must re-register before they can vote. So, don’t put it off. Register now.

Registrars in Penngrove are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Garrity at Garrity’s Grocery and George Nissen at Nissen’s Grocery.

The work of widening the driveway entrance to the Penngrove School grounds is now underway and from the looks at the present time this will be a tremendous improvement.

Mr. and Mrs. Chester Donovan have returned from a three-week vacation trip to Southern California, Arizona and many interesting places the southwest.

Irene Hilsendager’s column each week touches on moments in the history of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove.