Penngrove machines come alive July 8

Penngrove Power and Implement Museum volunteers have been sprucing up historic machines for many months now. You can see the results of their hard work Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., during their annual "Power Up" open house. Restored engines will be fired up so that everyone can see, smell and hear them in action. Viewers will learn about the evolution of agricultural technology from horse to steam to diesel. Located at 200 Phillips Drive, kids of all ages can take a train ride and see a spectacular view of the Penngrove Valley, and enjoy a lively look at the past.