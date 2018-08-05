Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings

By: Irene Hilsendager

Last Friday afternoon a grassfire was burning in a set-back property south of Oak Street. The fire seemed to be from the backfire of a lawn mower and ignited about two acres of land. Two outbuildings were destroyed and two homes were damaged. Since other structures were threatened by the fire, firefighters from Rancho Adobe were joined by crews from the Petaluma, Wilmar and Two Rock fire departments. This was the fourth blaze in two weeks to have been started by a lawnmower and the Rancho Adobe firefighters have been called to extinguish. Grass should always be cut in the mornings when it is still moist from the night’s fog.