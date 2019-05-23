Peninsula speeds past Resurrection

Sports
May 23, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Credo wins the NCS Division 6 semi-final 7-0 Vintage car racing takes over Sonoma Raceway Technology High recognizes two senior players Rancho moves on to quarter finals Ing qualified Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Herman soars Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High The girls received their pennant for their NBL Championship win!  Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway RPSC kicks into action INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Worden is walk-off winner Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes SSU Equestrian wins third Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Credo closes season with a win RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans The Gryphon dominates the Eagles Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars Credo wins softball rematch Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team Cougars pounce on Tigers Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Boys lacrosse played last home game Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Rancho ends losing streak Vasquez digs in hard Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Race to the stars Rancho plays last home game Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Parker reaches for a basket Ranch boys and girls played mixed Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Game on home turf Seniors being honored Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory SSU Smith blocks A world of difference O’Daniel makes it back Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Credo defeats Tech 15 to 3 Credo over Tech, 8-1 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Cougars clash with Cardinals Morie with determination Cougars score narrow win Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games A much-needed win Cars and coffee at the Speedway Cougar seniors wave farewell Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Backhanding very nicely Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa A well-deserved win Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! I am the leader of the pack Jaguars crush Cougars Cougars trounce Pumas Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe A solar car will be on the track Rain does not stop Credo softball Cougars shutout Eagles Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Finding victory in defeat Tech High Reim swimming Tech baseball, a learning season Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Girls played last game Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Seniors were defeated by the staff Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Oppenheim, Sarudiansky, Nudell Named All-PacWest Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure SSU Sports Briefs Alfaro makes a hit

Peninsula speeds past Resurrection

  • The Resurrection Roller Girls struggled but ultimately lost Courtesy of Michael Baker

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
May 24, 2019

The Resurrection Roller Girls struggled but ultimately lost, 195-127, to the Peninsula Roller Girls last Sat., May 18 in a match held at Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. 

Still, despite the almost 70-point difference between the two teams, it’s quite an improvement for Resurrection. The last time they faced off against the Peninsula Roller Girls a year ago they lost 244-70. Of course, a lot can change in a year, and for Resurrection 2019 was one of growth. They pulled in a large number of new recruits from their annual boot camp and worked to bring them up to speed. 

Now, finally, it seems all of that effort seems to be paying off.

“It went very well, all considering. We played this team last season and they won by a lot more last time,” Resurrection’s coach, Kayley Mounts, said. “I usually play, and I’m the coach, so it’s really difficult to see what we need to work on. It’s good to have games like this where I don’t play and get to observe. There’s definitely a lot we need to work on.”

Resurrection dominated for the first ten minutes of the hour-long match. They took the early lead with a careful strategy that built their score with small, incremental plays that, when paired with their team’s overwhelming size and strength advantage, earned themselves a rather fair 20-point lead at one point. Yet it was a strategy dependent upon careful coordination and the lead position, vulnerable to the more swingy, big plays a faster jammer could bring to bear. 

Which is exactly what happened when one of the Resurrection jammers, Zen Ross, landed herself in the penalty box, giving Alex Gilmore free reign. 

Gilmore is a small and spritely skater, eager to slip through any gaps in a defensive line. She took full advantage of her power jam to destroy Resurrection’s carefully constructed lead, scoring twenty points in a single jam. Even when Ross left the penalty box, Resurrection lacked a true answer to Gilmore and they closed out the first half 30 points behind. 

“Our jammers are really quick. They’re not pushers. Their jammers are real pushers and we’re not used to that. They hit hard,” Gilmore said. “I’m not going to go up against someone who’s twice my size. With enough speed I can avoid that hit.  We just tried real hard not to get hit.”

The match shifted slightly in the second half. 

Resurrection came back with fire in their belly. They tried to bring their size advantage and trademark aggression to bear against Peninsula, which largely neutralized Gilmore as a jammer. She eventually switched to pivot.

The new, aggressive strategy yielded some results when Zen Ross seized a power jam of her own. She side stepped around the outside of the course, dodging the Peninsula blockers that moved to shove her out. Then she took off, racking up point after point. Peninsula could only watch as their lead slowly shrank. 

Yet it was far too little too late. For every burst of points Resurrection’s aggression earned, it also yielded a penalty. The player down allowed Peninsula to build up their lead anew and the whole process repeated. 

“It was definitely a win because the points weren’t far away and our team did really well. Nobody got hurt,” Ross said. “[It’s thanks to] a little more practice, experience, new coaching. More than anything though? Attitude. We went into it just looking to have fun.”

Despite the loss, Resurrection left the rink in good cheer. They elected Zen Ross as the team’s overall most valuable player for the game and took her for an after party held at a bar in Cotati, bringing along some of their opponents. 

Their match will be at home at Cal Skate against the Monterey Bay Derby Dolls June 22. Tickets are available on the team’s home page at: https://rrderby.org/