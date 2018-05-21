Peninsula out-rolls Resurrection

By: David Rheinhart

It was a rough start for the careers of many of the Resurrection Roller Girls Saturday night as they suffered a 70-244 loss against the Peninsula Roller Girls in a game at Cal Skate.

The roller derby match started rowdy and kept going that way right on through the final buzzer. Resurrection came out fighting, but Peninsula just seemed to know more.

“We had five ladies where it was their second game,” Resurrection blocker, Marilyn Lewiston said. “That’s at least a third of our team. We’re still figuring out how to play together.”

And that inexperience went on full display when Resurrection jammer, Brandie Mein tripped over her own blocker, Taylor Garcia early in the first half. Their mix-up spawned a massive pile up halfway down the rink that left a gap wide for the Peninsula jammer to slide on through.

“I’ve been on quad skates for barely five months. I’m brand spanking new. I’m fresh meat,” Resurrection blocker, Rachelle Carrillo said. “We’ve been doing some rebuilding as a league, so lots of our skaters are just learning.”

After a brutal first half, Resurrection came back set to fight with an out of the gate power jam led by Melissa Phillips. She tore through the Peninsula blockers and barreled into opposing captain, Jennifer Emmaneel to the crack of helmets. The crowd roared while Phillips racked up point after point.

Unfortunately, Peninsula responded with a charge led by Alex Gilmore.

Peninsula blockers tied up and sent Resurrection jammer, Kendra Bullard to the penalty box, giving Gilmore a chance to dance through Resurrection lines. It took a bone cracking knockdown by Marilyn Lewiston to bring Gilmore’s run to an end, but not before she managed to add another 30 for Peninsula to the scoreboard.

“We were at the Redwood Roller Rink for years—I mean that place was around since the 70s. It closed down last September, so it kind of left us homeless,” Gilmore said when asked for the strongest contributor to her success. “We started skating in Millbrae recently. They gave us a tennis court. We finally have a home!”

Though the game was hard fought, good cheer persisted on both sides. Late 80s rap sparked an impromptu dance party between the two teams as the match wound down. Lines melded and for at least a brief moment the rivalry lay forgotten.

“We found a sport that’s for women. It’s full bodied contact and intense, but we respect each other in the midst of it,” Carillo said.

However, for Resurrection, their lack of veterancy wasn’t helped by the departure of three of their most experienced players. Marilyn Lewiston, Taylor Garcia and Kelli Schroder, all of whom played their final game Saturday. Tearful goodbyes and well-wishes followed them through the door.

“I don’t want to think about it. This is the team I started with,” Lewiston said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of day I have. I’m always ready for roller derby practice.”

Their departures left large gaps in the Resurrection roster. The team hopes to fill them with their summer boot-camp which begins in mid-June.