Pedestrian jumps into path of SMART Train

On Sept. 26 at 9:25 p.m., two plain clothes Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detectives were on duty and stopped for the train crossing eastbound at Golf Course Drive. The red lights were activated, the crossing arms were lowered, and the bells were audible while the detectives were waiting for the north bound train to pass. They observed a pedestrian cross through the pedestrian control device and pass the crossing arm to wait for the train to approach.

The detectives were on the opposite side of the tracks and saw the train was approaching. Based on how close the train was, they yelled at the woman to stop; however, she disregarded their warning and intentionally jumped into the path of the oncoming train. The woman was holding two small dogs in her arms at the time she was struck by the train. The woman and both dogs were found deceased when the detectives ran towards the tracks after the train had passed.

All inquiries into the identity of the victim will be handled by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division.

The department sends their condolences to the family of the decedent as well as the train operator as these incidents are tragic for all involved.